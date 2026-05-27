Heineken Beverages and eMedia announce groundbreaking content partnership

Heineken Beverages today announced a landmark partnership with eMedia Investments, one of South Africa’s leading and most influential media groups, marking a new chapter in how iconic brands show up in local storytelling and entertainment.

Andrea Quaye- Heineken Beverages

The partnership will see selected Heineken Beverages brands authentically integrated into some of eMedia’s most‑watched local television productions, moving beyond traditional advertising towards contextual, story‑led brand presence that reflects everyday South African moments. The collaboration is anchored in shared values of creativity, cultural relevance and responsible enjoyment.

Rolling out in phases across 2026, the partnership focuses on thoughtful brand integration in settings that feel natural and relevant to the content. The approach is supported by clear, coordinated storytelling and engagement initiatives, with safeguards in place to ensure responsible and appropriate portrayal.

“This partnership represents a meaningful evolution in how we engage consumers,” said Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages. “By working closely with eMedia, we are able to show up in spaces where South Africans are already emotionally invested – in the stories, characters and moments that matter to them – while remaining firmly grounded in our commitment to responsibility, authenticity and brand integrity.”

The partnership has been designed to ensure viewers experience brand integration that feels considered and coherent, while respecting the creative integrity of individual productions.

Marlon Davids, chief content officer, at eMedia echoed the intent behind the collaboration: “We are pleased to partner with Heineken Beverages on a collaboration that respects both storytelling and audience trust. This partnership is rooted in creative alignment and responsible execution, and we believe it enhances how brands and content creators can work together in a way that feels natural, relevant and locally resonant.

Further details on specific productions, phased activations and supporting initiatives will be confirmed in line with production schedules and editorial considerations.

About Heineken Beverages

Heineken Beverages is home to some of South Africa’s most iconic alcohol brands, bringing together a proud heritage with a shared purpose: to craft the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. With a strong portfolio spanning beer, cider and ready‑to‑drink offerings, the company is committed to building brands responsibly, growing with its customers and contributing meaningfully to the communities it serves.