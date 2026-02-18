Heineken Beverages steps up as Gold partner to anchor national sustainability summit

Scheduled for 24-25 March 2026 at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways, the summit arrives at a critical juncture for global and African sustainability action. This year’s theme, “Africa’s Green Horizon: Leading the Global Transition,” aims to move beyond talk and will incorporate workshops, quizzes and case studies. The event aims to provide a rigorous roadmap for leaders navigating a tightening regulatory landscape.

Beyond the logo: A deep integration

Heineken launched its global circularity strategy in 2024, prioritising three areas – Reuse, Recycled content and Recyclable by design – to embed a closed loop approach. As such, it makes sense that Heineken Beverages is not merely lending its name to the event; it is taking a central role in the curriculum as the company will also be leading a vital panel focusing on the ‘circular revolution’.

Heineken Beverages focuses on creating a circular revolution through its recycling and upcycling solutions, headed by initiatives such as Project Vuselela and Green Up. These community-driven circular economy projects aim to promote environmental cleanliness by establishing efficient value chains for collecting, sorting, and processing recyclable waste. In addition to circularity benefits, these initiatives aim to generate economic impact by creating job opportunities and supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Another example of Heineken Beverages’ local circularity approach saw the company invest R2.3bn in its returnable bottling programme in South Africa, more than doubling its share of returnable beer bottles. The move, which saw their flagship beer brand, Heineken®, move to a 650ml returnable Star Bottle, marked the first time the global brand has introduced a 650ml returnable bottle for its signature lager. This action aligns with the company’s global ambition of net-zero carbon by 2040 as per their “Brew a Better World” strategy.

Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director for Heineken Beverages, “Sustainability only has meaning when it delivers real value for the countries and communities where we operate. Through our Brew a Better World global ambitions, Heineken Beverages focuses on circularity, and beyond this, we are also focused on building inclusive, resilient local supply chains that support farmers, create jobs and strengthen regional economies.

Our investment in local sourcing and agricultural partnerships reflects a long-term commitment to South Africa’s growth – ensuring that as our business grows, it does so in a way that creates shared value for people, communities and the environment.

Partnering in platforms like the Future of Sustainability Conference allows us to share practical lessons from this journey. Sustainability is not a standalone initiative at Heineken Beverages; it is embedded in how we operate every day. By working with partners across the value chain, we are demonstrating how responsible business can drive measurable economic and social impact while accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.”

"It remains vital that we don’t just discuss best practices, but stress-test and share them," says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media. "Our goal is to connect our audience with the precise expertise required to turn environmental and social liability into a competitive edge".

Recognising the growing fatigue around vague ESG promises, the 2026 programme is engineered for radical transparency. Key highlights include:

Engineering the circular revolution: A Heineken Beverages-hosted deep dive into empowering small-scale innovators and developing local economies.

A Heineken Beverages-hosted deep dive into empowering small-scale innovators and developing local economies. The "Green Light" workshops: Immersive sessions on urban water security and a workshop hosted by FNB in partnership with WesBank.

Immersive sessions on urban water security and a workshop hosted by FNB in partnership with WesBank. Audit-ready ESG: The “End of ‘Trust Me’ sustainability” panel will showcase the specific technologies currently turning self-reported estimates into verified, audit-ready facts.

The “End of ‘Trust Me’ sustainability” panel will showcase the specific technologies currently turning self-reported estimates into verified, audit-ready facts. Gamified intelligence: High-energy sustainability quizzes throughout both days to ensure technical data is retained and understood.

High-energy sustainability quizzes throughout both days to ensure technical data is retained and understood. Interactive networking: Designed for the time-poor executive, the summit features fast-track networking and a Cocktail Function at the close of Day 2.

Designed for the time-poor executive, the summit features fast-track networking and a Cocktail Function at the close of Day 2. Hybrid experience: For those unable to attend every session in person, the RingCentral platform will provide a live digital forum for commentary and global connection.

Future of Sustainability Conference 2026

The summit is further strengthened by the participation of a cross-section of financial, industrial and sustainability leaders. FNB, in partnership with WesBank, joins as a Silver sponsor, contributing expertise on sustainable finance and transition-enabling solutions, while Isanti Glass will participate as an Exhibition Partner, highlighting innovation in sustainable packaging and circular production.

The showcase sponsors, including TDS Energies, Petco, and PlastiGreen (Pty) Ltd, will each bring practical, sector-specific insights into energy transition, extended producer responsibility, and circular materials management.

Strategic partnerships with Good Governance Africa and Deal magazine further reinforce the conference’s focus on governance, accountability, and decision-grade sustainability intelligence. As South Africa navigates the "carbon curve," the Future of Sustainability Conference 2026 stands as the definitive meeting ground for those ready to lead the transition, rather than merely react to it. For more information regarding Heineken Beverages’ sustainability endeavours, visit https://www.heinekenbeverages.co.za/sustainability

Secure your place amongst Africa’s leading sustainability champions. Tickets and Registration: https://qkt.io/futureofsustainability

About Heineken Beverages

Heineken Beverages is a South African drinks producer built on the legacy of three great companies – Heineken South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited. We are the company behind a host of iconic brands that include Heineken®, Amstel, Savanna, Windhoek, Amarula, Nederburg, Klipdrift and many more. We pride ourselves in the diversity and commitment of our more than 5,000 employees who are behind our success. www.heinekenbeverages.co.za



