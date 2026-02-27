South Africa
    CIMA and Topco collaborate to host Africa’s leading sustainability conference

    The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, has partnered with Topco Media, a prominent South African business-to-business media company, to deliver the fourth edition of the Future of Sustainability Conference 2026 on 24 and 25 March 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    CIMA and Topco collaborate to host Africa&#x2019;s leading sustainability conference

    Centred on the theme “Leading African Solutions for Global Sustainability”, this two-day event will feature a series of thought-provoking sessions led by prominent speakers from diverse industries across Africa. Attendees will gain practical insights into fostering sustainable transformation, driving innovation, and helping to shape the continent’s green future.

    Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “We are delighted to partner with Topco Media on The Future of Sustainability Conference 2026. The event brings together leaders from business, government and industry to share ideas, collaborate, and champion more sustainable business practices across the continent. Together, we can help shape a future where African organisations lead on sustainability and long‑term value.”

    When and where:

    • 24 and 25 March 2026, 8am - 5pm
    • Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg

    Attendees can register their interest and download the programme here.

    sustainability, CIMA, Topco Media, Tariro Mutizwa
    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.
    Let's do Biz