CIMA and Topco collaborate to host Africa’s leading sustainability conference
Centred on the theme “Leading African Solutions for Global Sustainability”, this two-day event will feature a series of thought-provoking sessions led by prominent speakers from diverse industries across Africa. Attendees will gain practical insights into fostering sustainable transformation, driving innovation, and helping to shape the continent’s green future.
Tariro Mutizwa, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “We are delighted to partner with Topco Media on The Future of Sustainability Conference 2026. The event brings together leaders from business, government and industry to share ideas, collaborate, and champion more sustainable business practices across the continent. Together, we can help shape a future where African organisations lead on sustainability and long‑term value.”
When and where:
- 24 and 25 March 2026, 8am - 5pm
- Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg
Attendees can register their interest and download the programme here.
