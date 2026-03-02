South Africa
    Why clean beauty brands must move beyond aesthetics and embrace true sustainability

    By Nicole Sherwin
    2 Mar 2026
    2 Mar 2026
    Driven by growing demand for non-toxic, sustainable and transparent ingredients, the global clean beauty market is projected to reach $21.29bn by 2030. How trustworthy are beauty brands that seemingly claim to be "clean"? Ahead of Earth Day in April, Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural, argues that transparency is the name of the game as consumers become increasingly discerning amid heightened scrutiny of greenwashing.
    Nicole Sherwin, the founder of South African clean beauty brand Eco Diva Natural. Image supplied.
    Nicole Sherwin, the founder of South African clean beauty brand Eco Diva Natural. Image supplied.

    Greenwashing has become one of the most misleading marketing tactics in the beauty industry.

    Brands use words like “natural,” “clean,” “eco,” and “organic” with very little regulation behind them.

    A product may contain one botanical extract, yet still be formulated with synthetic fillers, harsh preservatives, or environmentally harmful ingredients; at the same time, the packaging is dressed in earthy colours and botanical imagery designed to signal purity.

    Consumers are often ‘tricked’ through:

    • Vague terminology with no certification or proof.
    • Highlighting one hero ingredient while ignoring the full International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) list.
    • Using recyclable packaging while the formula itself is not biodegradable.
    • Creating “green” sub-ranges within brands that are otherwise not sustainable.
    • Clever marketing visuals that suggest environmental ethics without transparent supply chains.

    Today’s consumer is far more aware.

    In the age of greenwashing scrutiny, transparency is no longer a marketing advantage; it is a necessity.

    Clean beauty brands must move beyond aesthetic sustainability and embrace operational sustainability.

    This means:

    • Full ingredient disclosure and explanation of why each ingredient is included.
    • Evidence-based formulations rooted in skin health, not trends.
    • Clear sourcing stories for raw materials.
    • Ethical manufacturing practices.
    • Environmental commitments that are measurable and verified.
    • Honest communication about limitations and areas for improvement.

    Consumers should feel empowered to ask questions such as:

    • Can this brand explain every ingredient in simple language?
    • Are they certified cruelty-free by a recognised body?
    • Is their sustainability claim independently verified?
    • Do they publish their ethos and live it consistently across all touchpoints?
    • Is the product formulated to support the skin microbiome and long-term health, or is it trend-driven?

    True clean beauty is about balance, pH integrity, microbiome health, and long-term well-being, for both people and planet.

    About Nicole Sherwin

    Nicole Sherwin is the founder of Eco Diva Natural.
