BizTrends2026 | Eco Diva Natural’s Nicole Sherwin: Clean beauty is not a trend – it’s a responsibility

Having founded Eco Diva Natural as part of her healing journey, clean beauty is more than a trend for Nicole Sherwin. She started the skincare brand after a severe toxic illness left her body hypersensitive to conventional skincare and household products.

"Clean beauty, for me, is not a trend – it’s a responsibility," says Eco Diva Natural founder Nicole Sherwin. Image supplied.

“At that point, I realised just how much we are exposed to, and how disconnected we’ve become from what truly nourishes us,” she recalls.

“I started formulating products in my kitchen, using natural ingredients to soothe my own skin.

“What I discovered was that nature, when treated with respect and intention, has everything we need for balance and beauty.”

Since then, the brand has garnered 11 accolades for its vegan, cruelty-free products.

The brand's success lies in Sherwin's holistic approach to beauty, connecting the dots between skin health, gut health, and emotional wellness.

“Healing isn’t just topical,” she says.

“It’s a journey of restoring harmony to the whole self. That’s what drives every product we create.”

For #BizTrends2026, she talks to Bizcommunity about how brands can embrace mindful beauty, the African ingredients that are set to dominate beauty in 2026, and what’s next for Eco Diva Natural.

As the founder of an award-winning clean beauty skincare brand, how do you balance the development of high-performing formulations with ethical and sustainable practices?

At Eco Diva Natural, the two are inseparable. Performance without ethics feels hollow, and ethics without performance doesn’t serve the customer.

Our entire philosophy is based on bio-identical, superfood skin nutrition that works in harmony with human biology and planetary biology.

We choose sustainably sourced vegan ingredients, partner with ethical African suppliers, use recyclable packaging, and formulate to support the skin’s microbiome rather than overpower it with synthetic chemicals.

Clean beauty, for me, is not a trend – it’s a responsibility.

When people place a product on their skin, they are trusting us with their health. My commitment is always to create safe, ethical, highly effective solutions with conscious intention.

Eco Diva Natural is part of 1% for the Planet. How important are ecological causes to you?

It’s woven into my DNA. Eco Diva Natural was founded on the principle that clean beauty should not cost the earth.

I believe businesses have a responsibility to give more than they take, and 1% for the Planet is a global network that truly embodies that philosophy.

Every order contributes to protecting oceans, forests, wildlife and regenerative initiatives around the world.

It feels meaningful to know that something as simple as a face serum or shampoo can help restore ecosystems and support organisations doing critical environmental work.

Green pHriday aims to turn consumerism into conscious contribution. How can other beauty brands embrace mindful beauty and giving back?

The beauty industry is incredibly powerful—imagine if every brand chose to channel even a small percentage of sales toward global healing.

My advice is to start with authenticity: support causes that align with your purpose, choose sustainable suppliers, educate your consumers and prioritise transparency over perfection.

Mindful beauty is about self-care that extends beyond your bathroom shelf and into the world we all share.

What do you think will be the biggest clean beauty trends in 2026?

I believe we’ll see a shift from “clean beauty” to bio-intelligent skincare.

The future belongs to formulations that work with the body rather than forcing results.

We’ll see deeper microbiome research, biohacking skincare, DNA-supportive ingredients and skin longevity rather than temporary quick fixes.

Consumers want truth, clarity and results. The era of greenwashing is over.

What kind of products will be dominating the clean beauty space in 2026?

Multi-tasking, skin-health-supportive products that simplify routines and reduce waste.

We’re moving into an era where one luxurious, intelligent formulation replaces six conventional ones.

Think: treatment foundations, barrier-support serums, regenerative plant extracts, superfood complexes and superfood-rich formulations. Sustainability + performance + minimalism.

Which African ingredients will make their way onto the world stage in 2026?

African botanicals are superfood powerhouses, and international brands are finally recognising what we’ve known for centuries. I believe we’ll see more global spotlight on:

Baobab – high in omegas, vitamin C and antioxidants.



– high in omegas, vitamin C and antioxidants. Marula – deeply nourishing and regenerative.



– deeply nourishing and regenerative. Kigelia – known for firming and skin repair.



– known for firming and skin repair. Mongongo – excellent barrier strengthening.



– excellent barrier strengthening. Shea – deeply moisturising and healing.

Africa’s wisdom is rooted in nature, and the world is ready.





Besides Eco Diva Natural, what other South African clean beauty brands are you excited for in 2026?

I absolutely love seeing South African clean beauty on the rise. A few brands are championing meaningful beauty.

I love watching entrepreneurial women in Africa align beauty with healing, local sourcing and natural heritage.

There is so much innovation happening right here at home.

Finally, what’s next for Eco Diva Natural?

2026 for us is about continuing to educate on skin health through holistic wellness and superfood beauty, it’s about global positioning, focusing on performance-driven superfood skincare and strengthening and adding more value to our online community.

We’re expanding further into clean, superfood-powered colour cosmetics, deepening our commitment to sustainability, and continuing our mission of conscious skin health through superfood formulations and microbiome-supportive science.

My vision is simple: to continue changing skin health, naturally, and to prove that African superfoods are among the most potent beauty actives in the world.