Honouring time: Nivea and Zandi Nhlapo champion the next era of anti-ageing with cellular epigenetics

In celebration of International Women’s Day and the power of women owning their time and their stores, Nivea unveiled its latest skincare innovation, the cellular epigenetics rejuvenating serum, in collaboration with South African media personality and entrepreneur Zandisile Nhlapo.

The star-studded event formed part of an exclusive gathering of influential women across media, business and the creative industries on 7 March at Burkleigh House - creating a moment to celebrate women’s journeys while introducing the next evolution in Nivea’s anti-ageing science.

A curated pause in a fast-paced world

At the heart of the luncheon is Nivea’s cellular epigenetics innovation, powered by the active ingredient epicelline?, designed to support skin renewal by targeting visible signs of ageing.

With the theme Reset, the event unfolded as a thoughtfully designed journey through three experiential pillars - release, renew and restore. Guests, dressed in soft whites and earthy tones, were invited to step away from the noise of daily life and into a space that prioritised reflection, connection and restoration.

Set against the serene gardens of Burkleigh House, the event blended classical music, curated culinary moments and interactive installations to create an atmosphere of refined calm. Each stage of the experience encouraged attendees to let go, re-energise and reinforce the value of intentional living. All the factors that combat the effects of the environment and lifestyle on the skin.

A shared vision for women’s empowerment

Nhlapo, known for her distinguished career including her tenure on SABC1, headlined the event where she shared her experience with Nivea’s breakthrough epigenetic science. Drawing on insights from the brand’s international launch in Switzerland, she guided guests through the science behind cellular epigenetics, highlighting the importance of the right skincare routine and lifestyle in maintaining youthful, camera-ready skin. Through compelling storytelling and striking visual backdrops, Nhlapo brought the innovation to life for attendees.

Nivea’s partnership signals a deeper alignment with this vision. Beyond skincare, the brand continues to position itself as an advocate for holistic empowerment, supporting spaces where women can reconnect with themselves and each other.

Innovation meets intention

At the heart of Nivea’s presence was its cellular epigenetics serum, reflecting the brand’s commitment to combining advanced science with everyday rituals of self-care.

The cellular epigenetics rejuvenating serum, powered by Epicelline?, targets visible signs of ageing to support skin renewal and visibly reverse the signs of ageing. Backed by clinical research, the innovation underscores a broader message: that caring for one’s skin can be an intentional act of reclaiming time and confidence.

Masindi Siaga, marketing manager at Nivea South Africa, added: “By expanding our skincare innovation into epigenetic science and partnering with women who embrace scientific evolution in their pursuit of wellbeing, we aim to encourage women to take control of their skincare journey in a way that feels empowering and intentional. It’s about more than providing skincare solutions, it’s about reminding women that longevity and confidence are supported by a holistic approach. The more balanced and intentional your lifestyle, the more impactful your skincare routine can be.”

Redefining time on your own terms

Lastly, the collaboration arrives at a moment when many women are re-evaluating how they spend their time shifting from constant productivity to purposeful presence. The collaboration between Nivea and Zandi Nhlapo reflect this evolving narrative, positioning self-care, connection and pause as essential, not indulgent.

As the evening closed, one message resonated clearly: honouring your time is not just a mindset it is a practice.



