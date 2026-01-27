Laneige introduces new music-inspired lip tint with “Internet Girl(s)” Katseye

Korean skincare company Laneige recently introduced its newest lip product, JuicePop Box Lip Tint, with the Grammy-nominated K-pop-inspired girl group Katseye. Following in the footsteps of BTS’s Jin and American actress Sydney Sweeney, Katseye will serve as the K-beauty brand’s global partner, marking the first time a girl group has been tapped for this role.

Inspired by Korean lip tints, the JuicePop Box Lip Tint offers 12 hours of buildable colour formulated with Laneige’s Water-Oil Remix Complex.

Its applicator has been designed to fit the natural curve of the lips, while its packaging features a clip-on.

"Sensoriality has always been central to Laneige, from flavour-inspired formulas to playful, immersive experiences," says Julien Bouzitat, SVP of Prestige at Amorepacific US.

Inspired by a music genre, the Katseye members were each assigned a shade of JuicePop Box Lip Tint: Sophia, Red Classic; Lara, DJ Plum; Manon, Pop Star Peach; Megan, Jazzy Jam; Daniela, Disco Coral; Yoonchae, LoFi Mauve.

“Teaming up with Katseye, a globally connected, diverse, and vibrant K‑Pop‑inspired group, brings this launch to life in an authentic and electric way,” says Bouzitat.

​​“With JuicePop Box Lip Tint, we're expanding that storytelling through music — our first collection designed with sound as its creative foundation.

“Each member embodies creativity, confidence, and their own unique vibe — just like the music‑inspired shades in our new lip tint lineup and our original packaging," adds Bouzitat.

The campaign is set to Katseye's track "Internet Girl" and filmed in a fully customised pink recording studio.

It was designed to showcase the seamless integration of choreography, sound, and movement.