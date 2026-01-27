South Africa
Healthcare Aesthetic Medicine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MANGO-OMCSACAPSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Laneige introduces new music-inspired lip tint with “Internet Girl(s)” Katseye

    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Korean skincare company Laneige recently introduced its newest lip product, JuicePop Box Lip Tint, with the Grammy-nominated K-pop-inspired girl group Katseye. Following in the footsteps of BTS’s Jin and American actress Sydney Sweeney, Katseye will serve as the K-beauty brand’s global partner, marking the first time a girl group has been tapped for this role.
    Image credit: Laneige
    Image credit: Laneige

    Inspired by Korean lip tints, the JuicePop Box Lip Tint offers 12 hours of buildable colour formulated with Laneige’s Water-Oil Remix Complex.

    Its applicator has been designed to fit the natural curve of the lips, while its packaging features a clip-on.

    "Sensoriality has always been central to Laneige, from flavour-inspired formulas to playful, immersive experiences," says Julien Bouzitat, SVP of Prestige at Amorepacific US.

    Inspired by a music genre, the Katseye members were each assigned a shade of JuicePop Box Lip Tint: Sophia, Red Classic; Lara, DJ Plum; Manon, Pop Star Peach; Megan, Jazzy Jam; Daniela, Disco Coral; Yoonchae, LoFi Mauve.

    “Teaming up with Katseye, a globally connected, diverse, and vibrant K‑Pop‑inspired group, brings this launch to life in an authentic and electric way,” says Bouzitat.

    ​​“With JuicePop Box Lip Tint, we're expanding that storytelling through music — our first collection designed with sound as its creative foundation.

    “Each member embodies creativity, confidence, and their own unique vibe — just like the music‑inspired shades in our new lip tint lineup and our original packaging," adds Bouzitat.

    The campaign is set to Katseye's track "Internet Girl" and filmed in a fully customised pink recording studio.

    It was designed to showcase the seamless integration of choreography, sound, and movement.

    Read more: skincare, sound, movement, Korean skincare, K-Beauty, BTS
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz