Laneige introduces new music-inspired lip tint with “Internet Girl(s)” Katseye
Inspired by Korean lip tints, the JuicePop Box Lip Tint offers 12 hours of buildable colour formulated with Laneige’s Water-Oil Remix Complex.
Its applicator has been designed to fit the natural curve of the lips, while its packaging features a clip-on.
"Sensoriality has always been central to Laneige, from flavour-inspired formulas to playful, immersive experiences," says Julien Bouzitat, SVP of Prestige at Amorepacific US.
Inspired by a music genre, the Katseye members were each assigned a shade of JuicePop Box Lip Tint: Sophia, Red Classic; Lara, DJ Plum; Manon, Pop Star Peach; Megan, Jazzy Jam; Daniela, Disco Coral; Yoonchae, LoFi Mauve.
“Teaming up with Katseye, a globally connected, diverse, and vibrant K‑Pop‑inspired group, brings this launch to life in an authentic and electric way,” says Bouzitat.
“With JuicePop Box Lip Tint, we're expanding that storytelling through music — our first collection designed with sound as its creative foundation.
“Each member embodies creativity, confidence, and their own unique vibe — just like the music‑inspired shades in our new lip tint lineup and our original packaging," adds Bouzitat.
The campaign is set to Katseye's track "Internet Girl" and filmed in a fully customised pink recording studio.
It was designed to showcase the seamless integration of choreography, sound, and movement.