Why peptides are the next it-girl ingredient in South African beauty and wellness

Peptides are becoming increasingly popular in South Africa's beauty and wellness industry, ranging from skin serums to joint support supplements and beauty products like swiitchbeauty's #SoftLaunch - peptide lip tint. Keri Rudolph, founder and CEO of The IV Bar, explains why peptides are the next wonder ingredient.

“At its most basic level, a peptide is a short chain of amino acids—the building blocks of proteins. While proteins consist of fifty or more amino acids, peptides are smaller, typically containing fewer than 50.

“Think of them as precise biochemical text messages that your body uses to tell cells what to do.

“They occur naturally in everything from eggs and milk to soy and fish, and they play critical roles in regulating blood pressure, supporting immune function, and even influencing mood and hunger,” expresses Rudolph.

How they work

What makes peptides particularly fascinating is their precision.

Different peptides trigger different responses.

Some, like collagen peptides, signal skin cells to boost elasticity and hydration.

Others have antimicrobial properties that support wound healing.

This targeted action is why the global bioactive peptides market is projected to reach approximately R11bn by 2034, growing at an impressive 12.5% annually.

South Africa is very much part of this story.

According to recent market analysis, peptides dominated the country's speciality cosmetic ingredients sector in 2024, with the overall market expected to grow from approximately R572m to just over R1bn by 2033.

“The collagen peptides market specifically is being driven by rising consumer awareness of skin health and joint support benefits.

“This isn't just a passing trend; it reflects a fundamental shift toward preventive health and scientifically-backed wellness solutions,” says Rudolph.

Science-based benefits

But what does the science actually say?

A comprehensive systematic review published in January 2026, analysing 19 randomised controlled trials involving 1,341 participants, found that peptides — particularly oral formulations — significantly improve skin hydration and brightness, with measurable effects on wrinkle reduction.

Another recent review in aesthetic surgery literature confirms that regenerative peptides show promise for wound healing and tissue recovery, though researchers note that more rigorous human trials are needed.

Safety, of course, remains paramount.

While peptides are generally well-tolerated when used appropriately, medical supervision is essential.

Regulatory bodies treat many peptide supplements as unapproved drugs and have warned against sourcing them from unregulated online markets.

“As with any bioactive compound, quality and sourcing matter enormously.

“For South African consumers navigating this exciting but complex landscape, the message is clear: peptides offer genuine potential, but informed choices and professional guidance are the keys to unlocking their benefits safely,” concludes Rudolph.