Icon Oncology expands its Social and Economic Development Grants Programme in 2026

Calling NGOs, academics, and community partners to strengthen cancer care support across South Africa.

Icon Oncology is proud to announce the extension of its Social & Economic Development (SED) Grants Programme for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to investing in sustainable, community-driven solutions that improve the lives of cancer patients throughout South Africa.

The SED Grants Programme is designed to empower NGOs, small businesses, academic institutions and community organisations working within the cancer care continuum. These grants are not intended for individual treatment support, but rather to capacitate organisations and initiatives that provide vital services to patients and families navigating cancer.

The Social & Economic Development Committee, chaired by regional business manager, Jennifer Fuller, continues to drive Icon Oncology’s mission of ensuring that every patient has the best possible opportunity to live a healthier life through strengthened support systems and inclusive access to care.

“Cancer care is about more than treatment, it’s about the networks of support around the patient,” says Fuller. “Through this programme, we are building partnerships with organisations that ease the burden of cancer and create meaningful impact in communities.”

Delivering real community impact

Since its inception, Icon Oncology’s SED initiatives have already demonstrated powerful outcomes in the socio-economic development space.

In 2025, the programme supported innovative community-based projects, including organisations addressing patient dignity and wellness needs, as well as breast cancer advocacy and awareness efforts. Following a public call for proposals, grants were awarded to initiatives such as Tymeless Necessity Hair, The Breast Health Foundation, and Reach for Recovery.

The committee also continued its commitment to ensuring vulnerable patients are supported through the broader system of care, including transport, accommodation and wraparound services that enable access to treatment.

Beyond patient-facing services, Icon Oncology remains deeply invested in developing South Africa’s future oncology workforce by supporting students pursuing higher education in oncology-related fields.

Icon Oncology also maintained long-standing partnerships with organisations such as Reach for Recovery South Africa, supporting survivorship programmes that restore dignity and confidence to breast cancer survivors.

A call to the cancer community: Apply for 2026 grants

Icon Oncology is now calling on:

non-profit organisations,



community-based cancer support programmes,



academic institutions and researchers,



small enterprises delivering patient support services, and



innovators addressing gaps in oncology care

to apply for the 2026 SED Grants Programme.

If your organisation plays a role in improving the cancer journey through psychosocial support, survivorship care, patient navigation, transport solutions, education, advocacy or community outreach, this opportunity is for you.

“If you are working to make cancer patients’ lives easier, we want to hear from you,” says Fuller. “Together we can strengthen the continuum of care and create lasting change for South Africans affected by cancer.”

How to apply

Interested organisations can submit an Expression of Interest by completing the official application process:

Click here to complete the electronic form and email your supporting documents to az.oc.asnoci@rebmetpesl,



Provide clear and concise responses on how your proposal benefits cancer patients on their journey to a better outcome.

Submit your application via email to: Lynn September az.oc.asnoci@rebmetpesl | Subject line: Expression of Interest Form.

Applications close: Monday 16 March 2026.



