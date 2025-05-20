Springbok breaking ground 2025

In the Northern Cape, a majority of oncology patients must travel to the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley to receive care. For patients in Namakwaland this is an 800km journey.

In a milestone for healthcare access, construction has officially commenced on a new oncology treatment facility in Springbok, Northern Cape. The facility, a result of a public-private collaboration between the Northern Cape Department of Health, Vedanta, BVI, and leading cancer care provider Icon Oncology, aims to significantly expand access to cancer treatment for underserved communities in the region.

At a groundbreaking ceremony at the new treatment facility at the Dr Izak van Niekerk Hospital in Springbok. Premier Dr Zamani Saul and Maruping Lekwene, MEC for health, and other dignitaries and stakeholders were present to celebrate the project which will provide oncology care to residents and surrounding communities.

While construction has just begun, Icon Oncology has been appointed to provide technical and clinical advisory support throughout the project to ensure the unit delivers the highest standard of care. During this, the Icon team will work across all phases, from design input and pharmacy compliance to equipment procurement and operational accreditation. Future plans include the introduction of radiotherapy services.

“The Springbok Oncology Project is a powerful demonstration of the Icon purpose in action – partnering with government, communities, and visionary stakeholders like Vedanta to improve lives. Our work in Springbok is not just about a building. It’s about bringing equity and dignity to cancer care by partnering with government and communities to pioneer solutions that truly make a difference,” says Beverley Sebastian, regional business manager for Icon Oncology.

A collaborative effort

This initiative is a shining example of how public and private institutions can work together to broaden access to quality cancer care for all South Africans. From initial concept to final delivery, Icon Oncology and its partners are committed to fostering collaboration and instilling best practices in the new unit.

Rural South Africans often face the harsh reality of inadequate access to cancer treatment due to limited infrastructure. This new facility will ease that burden by bringing much-needed care closer to home for the people of Namakwaland.

“In 2019, we demonstrated what is possible through an innovative collaboration between the Northern Cape Department of Health, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital, and Icon Oncology. Since October 2019, state patients have been receiving radiotherapy treatment closer to home. The Kimberley and now Springbok initiatives highlight the transformative potential of bridging the gap between public and private healthcare sectors. These partnerships prove that through collaboration, we can overcome barriers and deliver specialised healthcare services to all South Africans,” says Sebastian.

“As South Africa’s leading provider of oncology treatment and managed care, serving both the private and public sectors, we are proud to be part of this important project. Through our value-based care model, we align the interests of government, funders, clinicians, and patients to drive better outcomes, lower costs, and ensure long-term sustainability,” concludes Sebastian.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in Springbok on 8 May, and was attended by Beverley Sebastian, Icon Oncology’s representative on the project.

The facility is expected to be completed by December 2025.



