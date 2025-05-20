Healthcare Oncology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MedihelpStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Healthcare Oncology

    Springbok breaking ground 2025

    In the Northern Cape, a majority of oncology patients must travel to the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley to receive care. For patients in Namakwaland this is an 800km journey.
    Issued by Icon Oncology
    20 May 2025
    20 May 2025
    Springbok breaking ground 2025

    In a milestone for healthcare access, construction has officially commenced on a new oncology treatment facility in Springbok, Northern Cape. The facility, a result of a public-private collaboration between the Northern Cape Department of Health, Vedanta, BVI, and leading cancer care provider Icon Oncology, aims to significantly expand access to cancer treatment for underserved communities in the region.

    At a groundbreaking ceremony at the new treatment facility at the Dr Izak van Niekerk Hospital in Springbok. Premier Dr Zamani Saul and Maruping Lekwene, MEC for health, and other dignitaries and stakeholders were present to celebrate the project which will provide oncology care to residents and surrounding communities.

    While construction has just begun, Icon Oncology has been appointed to provide technical and clinical advisory support throughout the project to ensure the unit delivers the highest standard of care. During this, the Icon team will work across all phases, from design input and pharmacy compliance to equipment procurement and operational accreditation. Future plans include the introduction of radiotherapy services.

    “The Springbok Oncology Project is a powerful demonstration of the Icon purpose in action – partnering with government, communities, and visionary stakeholders like Vedanta to improve lives. Our work in Springbok is not just about a building. It’s about bringing equity and dignity to cancer care by partnering with government and communities to pioneer solutions that truly make a difference,” says Beverley Sebastian, regional business manager for Icon Oncology.

    A collaborative effort

    This initiative is a shining example of how public and private institutions can work together to broaden access to quality cancer care for all South Africans. From initial concept to final delivery, Icon Oncology and its partners are committed to fostering collaboration and instilling best practices in the new unit.

    Rural South Africans often face the harsh reality of inadequate access to cancer treatment due to limited infrastructure. This new facility will ease that burden by bringing much-needed care closer to home for the people of Namakwaland.

    “In 2019, we demonstrated what is possible through an innovative collaboration between the Northern Cape Department of Health, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital, and Icon Oncology. Since October 2019, state patients have been receiving radiotherapy treatment closer to home. The Kimberley and now Springbok initiatives highlight the transformative potential of bridging the gap between public and private healthcare sectors. These partnerships prove that through collaboration, we can overcome barriers and deliver specialised healthcare services to all South Africans,” says Sebastian.

    “As South Africa’s leading provider of oncology treatment and managed care, serving both the private and public sectors, we are proud to be part of this important project. Through our value-based care model, we align the interests of government, funders, clinicians, and patients to drive better outcomes, lower costs, and ensure long-term sustainability,” concludes Sebastian.

    The groundbreaking ceremony took place in Springbok on 8 May, and was attended by Beverley Sebastian, Icon Oncology’s representative on the project.

    The facility is expected to be completed by December 2025.

    Read more: oncology, cancer treatment, Zamani Saul, Icon Oncology
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Icon Oncology
    Icon Oncology is a national network of oncology specialists who has pioneered the move to value-based care and are committed to increasing the access to quality cancer care in Southern Africa.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz