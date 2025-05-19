How in-home sanitation is revolutionising life in South Africa's informal settlements

In South Africa, the conventional one-size-fits-all model for public sanitation has fallen short in meeting the specific needs of informal settlements.

Source: Supplied. Robert Erasmus, managing director at Sanitech.

As these communities expand, many residents are turning to in-home sanitation options that offer greater privacy and dignity, distancing themselves from overcrowded and often unhygienic communal facilities. Effectively tackling sanitation issues in these areas requires a shift away from uniform solutions towards more adaptable, practical approaches that reflect the realities on the ground.

The harsh reality: it is not working

Residents in informal settlements have a powerful desire for flushing toilets, which they view as a basic human right. However, the realities of informal living often make this expectation difficult to fulfil.

The temporary nature of these settlements, coupled with the lack of formal infrastructure, makes it impractical to install traditional plumbing systems. As a result, residents must often rely on less desirable options, such as portable or communal toilets, or open defecation.

The limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach in meeting basic sanitation requirements is due to the specific challenges faced by each specific informal settlement.

sThe challenges faced by informal settlements vary depending on their unique characteristics. Some settlements may experience severe infrastructure limitations due to their temporary nature, making it difficult to justify investments in permanent sanitation facilities like sewer lines.

Others may grapple with space constraints, limiting the availability of land for individual sanitation facilities.

Ground conditions can also pose challenges, as sandy environments may not be suitable for certain technologies like septic tanks, while high water tables may require alternative solutions. Additionally, the cost of providing sanitation services in informal settlements can be substantial, particularly when considering the need for specialised equipment and regular maintenance.

Accessibility is another concern, as some residents, such as those with disabilities or mobility limitations, may face difficulties in accessing sanitation facilities. Safety can also be a significant issue, especially for women and children who may be at risk when using communal toilets. The improper disposal of wastewater from portable toilets can have negative environmental consequences, such as groundwater contamination.

Facing facts and moving forward

Given the complexity of these challenges, it is time to accept that these communities are not going anywhere imminently, and that they have the same human rights as everyone, including the right to dignity which depends on access to clean, safe water and sanitation, another basic human right.

There is a solution to every problem, if we are willing to look beyond the one-size-fits-all approach in dealing with sanitation for informal settlements. This means engaging community members in the planning and implementation of sanitation solutions to meet their needs.

The private sector already has a variety of in-house sanitation solutions, including portable chemical toilets, containerised pollution facilities, and in-house portable toilets.

Although these options offer more privacy and dignity than communal facilities, they also present logistical and cost challenges. As such, a range of adaptable sanitation solutions must be considered within the context of the specific community. For example, compact in-house systems can fit into small spaces and offer convenience, while other options may require different approaches based on specific factors such as ground conditions, population density, and available resources.

Addressing the sanitation challenges in informal settlements necessitates moving beyond standard models to support varied, practical solutions.

Working together with a focus on dignity

Here, governments and private organisations must collaborate to support the development and deployment of adaptable sanitation solutions for different communities.

This involves fostering open-mindedness towards alternative approaches and a willingness to keep investing in research and development to identify innovative solutions that can further improve quality of life.

By working together, stakeholders can ensure that sanitation services in informal settlements are better tailored to meet the specific needs of residents and contribute to their overall well-being.

Tailored sanitation solutions can have a significant impact on the quality of life and dignity of residents in informal settlements.

Access to private sanitation facilities will improve health outcomes, reduce the risk of disease transmission, and enhance safety. By recognising the diverse needs of these communities and investing in tailored sanitation technologies, governments, NGOs, and the private sector can ensure that all residents have access to dignified, effective sanitation facilities.