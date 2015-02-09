ISO 22000 accreditation enhances Sanitech's reputation in food safety

Sanitech, a provider of hygiene and cleaning solutions, proudly announces that its Isando operations have achieved ISO 22000 accreditation.

Source: Supplied. Robert Erasmus, managing director of Sanitech.

This significant milestone emphasises the company’s commitment to food safety and quality assurance.

ISO 22000 is a globally recognised standard that specifies requirements for a food safety management system. By attaining this accreditation, Sanitech demonstrates its adherence to rigorous food safety practices, ensuring the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness in its operations.

“Achieving ISO 22000 accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services for our clients,” says Robert Erasmus, managing director of Sanitech. “This certification reinforces our commitment to food safety and quality assurance, and it positions us as a leader in the industry.”

A commitment to food safety

Food safety is a top priority for Sanitech, as it directly impacts public health and the integrity of the supply chain. By prioritising food safety, Sanitech aims to protect consumers and maintain its reputation as a reliable service provider.

“Food safety is not just for us, it’s for our customers,” says Erasmus. “We work in environments where hygiene and cleanliness are critical, and any compromise in food safety standards could have severe consequences.”

Building on existing certifications

ISO 22000 builds upon Sanitech’s existing certifications, namely ISO 140001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001, by requiring a comprehensive approach to food safety management, and integrates aspects of environmental management, occupational health and safety, and quality management. This milestone represents a significant achievement for Sanitech, acknowledging its commitment to operational excellence and its ability to meet the highest industry standards.

Enhancing operational standards

ISO 22000 compliance has led to significant enhancements in Sanitech’s operational standards, including improved traceability throughout the supply chain. The implementation of robust tracking and tracing systems enables efficient product recalls, reducing turnaround times from 11 days to four hours.

Enhanced operational efficiency has been achieved through the adoption of electronic systems to streamline processes, improve accuracy, and reduce manual effort. Furthermore, risk-management efforts have been strengthened by the implementation of rigorous Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles to identify and mitigate potential risks.

“The leap from traditional methods to ISO 22000 compliance is huge,” says Erasmus. “We’ve had to move to a more technologically oriented solution, with barcoding and electronic scanning systems. This will improve stock accuracy, reduce stock count time, and help us manage expired stock more effectively.”

Impact on clients and stakeholders

ISO 22000 accreditation strengthens client trust in Sanitech by assuring food safety. It enhances supply chain reliability and efficiency through better traceability and risk management, while fostering stronger relationships with clients by addressing their concerns and meeting their expectations.

“ISO 22000 enables collaboration,” says Erasmus. “It’s a start-to-finish system that requires us to work closely with our suppliers. By ensuring that our suppliers are also compliant, we can mitigate risks and improve the overall food safety of the supply chain.”

The future of food safety at Sanitech

Sanitech plans to continue its commitment to food safety by expanding the ISO 22000 accreditation to other operational sites and continuing to invest in advanced technologies to enhance traceability and monitoring. The company will focus on working with suppliers to improve their food safety practices, as well as ongoing training and development for employees to maintain high standards of food safety.

“In achieving ISO 22000 accreditation, Sanitech has solidified its position as a leader in the hygiene and cleaning industry, committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of food safety,” Erasmus concludes.