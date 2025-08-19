South Africa
    Ackermans celebrates its female employees’ dedication and passion

    This Women’s Month, Ackermans celebrated the women who are making a difference across the business.
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Ackermans puts a spotlight on the women who lead, support, and inspire. Image supplied
    Ackermans puts a spotlight on the women who lead, support, and inspire. Image supplied

    The national campaign, which ran across multiple touchpoints including stores, catalogues, and social media, turned the lens inward, shining a light on employees nominated by their peers for the positive impact they make every day.

    The campaign featured Ackermans employees, known as Phadimas, a name that means "to shine."

    These women were nominated from all corners of the business for their inspiring contributions. It honoured women who lead, support, and inspire from where they stand, showcasing their invaluable role in making a difference.

    “The women of Ackermans are our customers. They’re our moms, our daughters, our sisters. We are the leaders in baby and kidswear in South Africa, and our customers are predominantly moms. This campaign’s purpose was to honour the women who lead with heart and strength, who contribute to our business in meaningful ways that go beyond the products we sell,” says Adrian Naude, CEO of Ackermans.

    “These women are at the heart of everything we do. It’s their dedication and passion that inspire us all.”

    The behind-the-scenes shoot captured moments of pride and joy as these remarkable women stepped into the spotlight, with an overwhelmingly positive response both internally and externally.

    The result is a message that goes beyond surface-level recognition, showing what it means when a business turns its values into action.

    “This campaign has been a celebration of the everyday magic happening inside Ackermans,” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer.

    “We wanted to highlight the women who lead, support, and inspire others in ways that often go unnoticed. Giving them this platform has meant everything to us.”

    The campaign is part of the company’s long-term commitment to recognition and the growth of its culture. By reflecting its employees in the work, Ackermans strengthens its position as an employer that values authenticity and celebrates its talent.

    “As a business, we believe the strongest stories often come from within,” says Pretorius.

    “This campaign has been a testament to that belief, and we are proud to share the stories of these incredible women.”

    Let's do Biz