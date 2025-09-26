Kids designs shine in Ackermans and Spur's new collection

Ackermans and Spur have launched a limited edition South African heritage kids’ T-shirt collection.

Lesego and Juliana are the creatives behind the range. Source: Supplied.

Wearable art

Earlier this year, the Ackermans x Spur Design-a-Tee competition invited children from across the country to turn their imagination into wearable art. Inspired by Spur’s iconic colouring-in sheets and Ackermans’ long-standing commitment to family and community, the initiative gave kids a platform to see their creativity brought to life.

The response was overwhelming, with close to 20,000 entries received. Among them, two young designers stood out. Seven-year-old Juliana and nine-year-old Lesego impressed the judges with their bold and original designs. Their creations have now been produced as limited-edition T-shirts, available in selected Ackermans stores and online just in time for Heritage Month.

For Juliana, the experience has been nothing short of magical.

“I feel really proud and so happy. I cannot believe my T-shirt is going to be in a real shop. It makes me feel special and I cannot wait to see other children wearing it,” she said.

Lesego shared a similar sense of excitement when he first saw his design come to life.

“It feels amazing to see my drawing as a real T-shirt. I showed my whole family, and they are so proud. I hope lots of people wear it and love it like I do.”

Iconic brands

“It is amazing what happens when two iconic family brands come together with a shared purpose,” said Bronwyn Pretorius, chief marketing officer of Ackermans. “These limited-edition tees are a celebration of South African children, their creativity and the pride we take in our heritage. Seeing young designers have their ideas turned into something real is proof that creativity has no limits.”

The partnership between Ackermans and Spur has brought together two brands that have long been part of South African family life. By combining Ackermans’ role as a retailer trusted by generations and Spur’s reputation for creating joyful family moments, the Design-a-Tee competition became a celebration of what families can achieve when supported and encouraged. The result is a collaboration that reflects shared values of creativity, community and pride in local talent.

The limited-edition Ackermans x Spur Design-a-Tee collection is available now in selected Ackermans stores and online while stocks last.