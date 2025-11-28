Trending
Amstel’s Friends of Amstel campaign hits over 1 million entries
Amstel’s Q3 Friends of Amstel™ campaign has once again shown the power of simple, inclusive technology in rewarding consumer loyalty – this time culminating in Johannesburg. The mobile-first competition invited fans to dial in via USSD to submit their underliner codes from all participating Amstel packs for a chance to win airtime & data – and the ultimate prize: VIP tickets to the Friends of Amstel™ lifestyle experience.
The result? Over one million valid entries, more than 24,000 unique participants, and a campaign that exceeded expectations – achieving 195% of its entry target and generating high-frequency engagement throughout the period.
“We wanted to reward our loyal consumers in a way that was fun, fast and accessible to everyone,” said a spokesperson from Amstel. “By focusing on the returnable pack and pairing it with real-time mobile rewards, we created a simple mechanic that encouraged engagement.”
To power this experience, Amstel partnered with Techsys Digital, who developed a high-performance USSD platform optimised for reach and reliability. The platform required no smartphone or data, making it easy for consumers across South Africa to participate – whether they were entering once or multiple times.
How it worked:
- Buy a participating Amstel and find the underliner code
- Dial the USSD code from any phone
- Submit the code, name and region
- Win instantly – airtime and data prizes, or entry into the VIP draw.
Campaign highlights:
- Over one million entries submitted
- 24,000 unique entrants
- VIP event winners selected in a draw and flown in from across the country.
“USSD remains one of the most powerful tools in our mobile engagement toolkit,” said Rachel McFarlane, managing director at Techsys Digital. “What made this campaign successful was the combination of clear incentive, frictionless participation and always-on tech – no apps, no delays, just dial in and win.”
The campaign also drove significant first-party data growth, with over 25,000 consumers submitting their names and regions – helping Amstel deepen its understanding of its most loyal buyers for future initiatives.
Whether through mobile airtime or a golden ticket to Friends of Amstel™, the campaign proved that loyalty lives where ease, reward and repeatability meet.
