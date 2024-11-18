How till slip competitions help build brands

As brands strive to create meaningful connections with customers in today’s dynamic marketplace, till slip competitions are emerging as a game-changing tool. By transforming everyday purchase receipts into engaging experiences, SmartSlip™ enables brands to drive loyalty, gather valuable insights, and boost sales.

Why till slip competitions are essential for brand growth

Till slip competitions provide brands with a unique opportunity to engage customers directly. In fact, studies show consumers are more likely to choose brands that offer rewarding and interactive experiences.

Till slip competitions tap into this desire, making it easy for customers to participate by simply snapping a photo of their till slip after making a qualifying purchase. This quick, convenient entry method encourages participation rates to rise by as much as 45%.

Beyond engagement, till slip competitions provide brands with critical data. For example, analysing till slips reveals patterns in purchasing behaviour, from product preferences to buying frequency, with 73% of brands using these insights to enhance their marketing strategies. SmartSlip provides an efficient way to gather this data, offering a frictionless customer experience while turning each receipt into actionable insights.

Additionally, by leveraging fraud detection technology, SmartSlip ensures transparency and fair play, giving customers peace of mind that their entries are secure and legitimate. This level of trust not only enhances customer confidence but also fosters loyalty and strengthens the brand’s reputation.

Who’s already seeing success with till slip competitions?

Brands across various sectors have embraced till slip competitions, seeing measurable benefits in customer engagement and revenue growth. Here are a few examples:

Lancewood Cheese : During a recent campaign, Lancewood partnered with retail stores to offer customers an entry into a contest upon purchasing select products and submitting their till slip via WhatsApp. The campaign saw a 30% rise in sales for the participating products, with thousands of new customer entries and repeat purchases, all tracked and analysed through SmartSlip.

: During a recent campaign, Lancewood partnered with retail stores to offer customers an entry into a contest upon purchasing select products and submitting their till slip via WhatsApp. The campaign saw a 30% rise in sales for the participating products, with thousands of new customer entries and repeat purchases, all tracked and analysed through SmartSlip. Heineken Beer : As part of its sustainability initiative, Heineken used SmartSlip to encourage customers to return empty bottles in exchange for competition entries. This campaign not only boosted recycling rates but also engaged customers with the brand's values. Fraud detection was key in maintaining the integrity of this campaign, ensuring genuine entries and fostering trust in Heineken’s commitment to sustainability.

: As part of its sustainability initiative, Heineken used SmartSlip to encourage customers to return empty bottles in exchange for competition entries. This campaign not only boosted recycling rates but also engaged customers with the brand's values. Fraud detection was key in maintaining the integrity of this campaign, ensuring genuine entries and fostering trust in Heineken’s commitment to sustainability. SaveMor multi-country competition: SaveMor, a popular retail chain, ran a multi-country till slip campaign across South Africa, Namibia and eSwatini. By encouraging customers to submit till slips for purchases above a certain amount, the brand generated cross-border engagement, capturing thousands of entries across regions. This initiative led to a 25% increase in foot traffic, with data insights that revealed local product preferences and helped inform their regional strategies.

Brands leveraging SmartSlip not only experience an increase in customer interaction, but also valuable insights that fuel future campaigns and product decisions.

How to run a till slip campaign of your own

Running a successful till slip campaign with SmartSlip is simple and efficient. Here’s how to get started:

Set clear campaign goals: Define the purpose of your campaign, whether it’s to drive sales of a specific product, gather consumer insights or enhance brand awareness. Clear goals help shape a focused, impactful campaign. Select your entry channels: SmartSlip integrates seamlessly with popular platforms like WhatsApp and mobile apps, ensuring that customers can easily participate without barriers. Choose the channels that best match your audience and make it as convenient as possible. Activate the campaign in real time: SmartSlip allows brands to launch and adjust campaigns in real time. Whether you want to run a weekend sale, respond to seasonal events or activate a targeted promotion, SmartSlip ensures your campaign is ready when customers are most engaged. Leverage data and analytics: As customers submit till slips, SmartSlip captures vital data on buying behaviours, product popularity and demographics. This data validates entries and provides insights to refine future marketing efforts, making campaigns more strategic and effective. Ensure fairness and integrity: SmartSlip’s fraud detection technology verifies each till slip entry, preventing fraudulent submissions and ensuring genuine engagement. This level of security builds trust with your customers and protects your campaign's integrity.



With SmartSlip, running a till slip competition becomes a streamlined process that can yield impressive results. Brands looking to enhance customer loyalty, boost sales and gather actionable insights can find a powerful solution in till slip competitions.

About SmartSlip™

SmartSlip is a digital till slip platform dedicated to helping brands engage customers, gather valuable insights, and build loyalty through innovative till slip competitions. With a focus on simplicity, transparency and data-driven insights, SmartSlip transforms everyday purchases into opportunities for brand growth.



