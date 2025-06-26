South Africa
ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
    Circularity in the Cape: Wesgro launches CEO Guide

6 Aug 2025

    6 Aug 2025
    6 Aug 2025
    The Western Cape and Cape Town aspire to be the continent's leaders in promoting circularity. In order to do this, Wesgro and GreenCape have launched a CEO Guide to the Circular Economy, which encourages cooperation between the public and private sectors.
    Circularity in the Cape: Wesgro launches CEO Guide

    Government leaders, business executives, and sustainability experts gathered at Wesgro’s Business Outlook event, held at the One&Only at the V&A Waterfront.

    The guide sets out a practical seven-step roadmap to help companies integrate circularity into their operations, supporting business resilience, long-term competitiveness, and environmental responsibility.

    “The Western Cape is uniquely placed to lead South Africa’s shift from a linear to a circular economic model,” said Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander.

    “We need to rewire the economy from linear to circular, from waste to value and from pilot to profit.”

    Circular economy

    The circular economy, which prioritises keeping materials in use for as long as possible, is gaining traction worldwide.

    Globally, the market is projected to grow from $554bn in 2023 to $1.9trn by 2033, as governments and industries pursue greater resource efficiency, emissions reductions, and supply chain resilience.

    Locally, the potential is equally compelling.

    GreenCape estimates that the Western Cape has an untapped circular economy opportunity of up to $366m annually across sectors, including organics, plastics, e-waste, and clean energy.

    The region already boasts strong public-private collaboration, enabling policy, and well-developed infrastructure – factors that make it an attractive destination for sustainable investment.

    “The region is not just responding to global sustainability challenges – we are leading the way with pioneering policy, infrastructure investment, and public-private collaboration,” said Stander.

    “The CEO Guide reflects our commitment to building a resilient, future-fit economy that benefits both people and planet.”

    Future-proofing Cape Town's economy

    City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member James Vos emphasised this approach, pointing to a new strategy aimed at reducing reliance on landfills, while driving the city’s comprehensive economic growth programme of action.

    "This includes: Expanding market access for local businesses, rolling out support programmes like our ease of doing business index and fast-track service, and investing in innovation and infrastructure to help circular businesses scale.

    "Cutting waste creates work, designing for reuse builds revenue, and clean innovation will future-proof Cape Town’s economy.”

    Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, highlighted some of the province’s achievements to date.

    “We are host to Africa’s most developed recycling sector, with polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottle recycling rates reaching 64%.

    "The Western Cape Industrial Symbiosis Programme has diverted about 27,000 tonnes of waste from landfill, reduced 64,700 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, and generated R430m in financial benefits.”

    South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, delivering the keynote, pointed to Africa’s broader role.

    “Global frameworks need to be adapted to a local context. Africa must not only participate in the circular economy – we must help shape it.”

    While the province continues to make impressive progress, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde urged for increased focus on building up the circular economy in the region.

    “There is a lot more work to be done, and a lot more we can do. The circular economy must form part of our efforts to offset the devastating impact of climate change while also adding to our growth and job creation aspirations.”

    The waste opportunity

    Stander also moderated a panel discussion under the theme “From Waste to Opportunity: Can Circular Innovation Reshape the Western Cape Economy?” which focused on extracting real-world insights, strategic lessons, and bold actions from sustainability experts across the public and private sectors.

    Sustainability experts across the public and private sectors share their take in a panel discussion. Image supplied.
    Sustainability experts across the public and private sectors share their take in a panel discussion. Image supplied.

    The panel consisted of:

    • Professor Linda Godfrey, South Africa and Principal Scientist at the CSIR
    • Sanjeev Raghubir, Chief Sustainability Officer: Shoprite Group
    • Jason McNeil, Executive Director: Urban Waste Management, City of Cape Town
    • Masopha Moshoeshoe, Acting CEO: Waste Management Bureau
    • Molatelo Motau, Heineken’s Sustainability Projects Manager

    The right to copy

    Providing an international lens, Freek van Eijk, director of Holland Circular Hotspot and co-chair of the EU Circular Economy Coordination Group, offered a reminder.

    “Economy is not about copyright, it’s about the right to copy – and we can’t recycle our way out of the linear economy.’’

    Van Eijk further noted: “Waste management should be the last resort. The real catalyst for a circular economy is smart design, where 80% of the environmental impact can be eliminated upfront.

    "While insights are important, what we need now is less reporting and more action on the ground, and we need it fast.’’

    In his closing remarks, GreenCape CEO Mike Mulcahy highlighted the long-term opportunities of circular design and resource recovery.

    “The real challenge — and opportunity — lies in how we redesign products and services for circularity.

    "With the surge in solar adoption, we're also seeing the rise of e-waste. But those panels contain valuable materials like silver, silicon, glass and aluminium, all of which can be recovered and returned to the economy,” said Mulcahy.

    Take a look at the guide here.

    CSIR, Heineken, City of Cape Town, Shoprite Group, V&A Waterfront, One&Only, Wesgro, Waste Management Bureau, GreenCape, Fisheries and the Environment, circular economy, Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry
    Let's do Biz