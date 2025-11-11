South Africa
    Galaxy KDay 2026 revealed: Sandringham Farm takes centre stage as the new festival home

    Oww, Cape Town – the hype is real! Galaxy KDay 2026, proudly brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, is landing at the breathtaking Sandringham Farm in Stellenbosch on 28 March 2026.. This is not just any festival move – It’s a level-up. Picture this: sunny days, scenic views, and the smooth vibes of our beloved family festival all wrapped into one unforgettable day.
    11 Nov 2025
    Circle the date: Saturday, 28 March 2026, from 9am straight to 7pm. Sandringham Farm will be the place where thousands of family members, friends, and music lovers come together to soak up sunshine, bangin’ beats and those classic Galaxy KDay smiles we all know and cherish.

    Bring your picnic blanket, gather your crew, and prepare to be wowed by the buzzing food village, exciting/riveting brand activations, and of course, the best local music lineup you can imagine. This year’s stars are an absolute legend showcase!

    Get ready to vibe with pop superstar Will Linley, the epic return of the timeless groove masters Liquideep, the rockstar vocals of Ard Matthews of Just Jinjer, the soulful magic of Msaki, the lyrical fire of YoungstaCPT, and the ever-fun Booshle G. And hey, that’s not all – we’re just getting started, with more talent still on the way.

    Of course, your favourite Kfm 94.5 presenters will be there too, ready to share laughs, take pics, and keep the good times rolling all day long.

    Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5’s station manager, shares:
    “Moving Galaxy KDay to the stunning Sandringham Farm isn’t just a change of scenery – it’s a bold leap forward in our journey to continually elevate the festival experience for our loyal Western Cape audiences. This iconic venue offers a breathtaking backdrop that matches the calibre of our phenomenal lineup, featuring South Africa’s finest artists with more to come. At Kfm 94.5, we’re committed to delivering unforgettable moments, blending exceptional music with engaging activations and enhanced hospitality options that bring our community closer than ever. Galaxy KDay 2026 is set to raise the bar, creating a vibrant, family-friendly celebration that embodies everything the Western Cape loves about music, connection and good vibes. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Sandringham Farm for a day of pure joy, energy, and lifelong memories.”

    “We are thrilled to once again be part of Galaxy KDay – a celebration of music, culture, and unforgettable shared moments. This year, with the event moving to such an exciting venue, we’re looking forward to creating an even more dynamic experience for fans. That spirit of connection aligns perfectly with Samsung’s mission to empower people to connect, create and live without limits. As the headline partner for this iconic concert, we’re excited to elevate the experience through the Galaxy ecosystem from capturing every moment in stunning detail to keeping fans connected throughout the day. We can’t wait to make this Galaxy KDay the biggest, most immersive, and memorable one yet.” – Rae Hargreaves, head of marketing MX, Samsung South Africa.

    Here's the deets:

    • Date: Saturday, 28 March 2026
    • Gates open:
    • Show begins:
    • Show wraps:
    • Venue:

    Tickets available now – and they are flying with over 50% of General Access tickets already sold out! • General Access (GA): R400

    • Kiddies (3-12 years GA – R180
    • Family Pack (2 GA + 2 Kiddies) – R1,000
    • The Chill Zone (18+ only) – R750
    • Galaxy KDay Hospitality Area (18+ only) – R1,500

    Grab your tickets now at www.ticketmaster.co.za before they’re gone!

    What’s poppin’ in the Chill Zone?

    • General access plus partially shaded picnic-style communal seating
    • Private cash bar for your chilled bevvies
    • Quick access to food stalls – no long queues, no stress, no need to pack a picnic?
    • Dedicated ablution facilities
    • Strictly 18+ - leave the kiddies at home for this one

    What’s luxe in the brand new Galaxy KDay hospitality area?

    • Dedicated parking so you can roll in stress-free
    • Speed queue for quick access, easy entry
    • Premium, shaded viewing spot with epic stage views
    • Dedicated ablution facilities
    • Selected drinks and small plates served throughout the day
    • Private cash bar for extras
    • 18+ only, no kiddies

    This is your chance to level up your Galaxy KDay experience in style at one of Western Cape’s most iconic and beautiful locations.

    Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.co.za – don’t sleep on this. Grab yours today and let’s make magic together at Galaxy KDay 2026.


    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
