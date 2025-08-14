South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Marketing AgencyKena OutdoorPrimedia BroadcastingKantarIMC ConferenceM&C Saatchi AbelTopco MediaAfdaBroad MediaBrandfundiKLAAfriGISMultiChoiceGoogleSafreaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Primedia Sport & Entertainment hosts successful Masterclass 2025

    The Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass 2025 has emerged as a transformative event, successfully convening an illustrious assembly of industry leaders, including the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi. This year marks the third iteration of this influential thought leadership initiative, held on 11 - 12 August 2025, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The summit attracted key representatives from major brands in the sport and entertainment sectors, such as PFL Africa, Safa, SA Rugby, SuperSport, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, the Gauteng Sports Confederation, and Paramount, among others.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    14 Aug 2025
    14 Aug 2025
    Primedia Sport & Entertainment hosts successful Masterclass 2025

    Headlined by the esteemed Professor Anita Elberse of Harvard Business School, the Masterclass provided a platform for profound discourse on the future of sport and entertainment. On day one, Professor Elberse captivated the audience with her interactive approach, guiding delegates through meticulously curated case studies. Participants were equipped with comprehensive background information in advance, fostering an environment of informed engagement. Attendees were encouraged not only to discuss the case studies but also to critically examine the future trajectories of the organisations involved. “I will pose the questions,” she declared, inviting participants to grapple with the probabilities of various end scenarios, thereby stimulating a rich dialogue that highlighted the strategic complexities of industry.

    Day two, attended by Minister Malatsi, delved into the intricacies of the video streaming wars, spotlighting the remarkable trajectory of Netflix from its modest origins to its current status as a global powerhouse. Delegates engaged in rigorous analysis of RedBird Capital's acquisition of Paramount, alongside an exploration of the burgeoning business of video gaming. The presence of Paramount representatives in the audience further enriched the discussions, highlighting the interconnectedness of these pivotal industry players.

    Tobie Badenhorst, vice president of Primedia Sport, emphasised the significance of the Masterclass for the African landscape, stating, “As we embark on our third year of this initiative, the insights shared during the Masterclass are invaluable for shaping the future of sport and entertainment across the African continent. The content not only informs industry leaders but also provides critical knowledge for policymakers, enabling them to harness cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies that will guide and inform

    effective policy-making. Professor Elberse’s exceptional delivery has inspired us all to envision a future where Africa leads in the global sport and entertainment arena.”

    The Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass series has unequivocally positioned itself as a cornerstone event for industry stakeholders, fostering connections and igniting conversations that will shape the trajectory of sport and entertainment across the African continent.

    Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, entertainment industry, thought leadership, Tobie Badenhorst, industry leaders
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz