Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior sales Executives Cape Town
- Motorsport Media Coordinator Johannesburh
- Media Planning Manager Cape Town
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
- Web Content Editor Johannesburg
- Afrikaans Journalist Centurion
- Sales Representative Pretoria
- Data Operations Specialist / Media Data Coordinator Cape Town
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Junior Production Coordinator Countrywide
Primedia Sport & Entertainment hosts successful Masterclass 2025
Headlined by the esteemed Professor Anita Elberse of Harvard Business School, the Masterclass provided a platform for profound discourse on the future of sport and entertainment. On day one, Professor Elberse captivated the audience with her interactive approach, guiding delegates through meticulously curated case studies. Participants were equipped with comprehensive background information in advance, fostering an environment of informed engagement. Attendees were encouraged not only to discuss the case studies but also to critically examine the future trajectories of the organisations involved. “I will pose the questions,” she declared, inviting participants to grapple with the probabilities of various end scenarios, thereby stimulating a rich dialogue that highlighted the strategic complexities of industry.
Day two, attended by Minister Malatsi, delved into the intricacies of the video streaming wars, spotlighting the remarkable trajectory of Netflix from its modest origins to its current status as a global powerhouse. Delegates engaged in rigorous analysis of RedBird Capital's acquisition of Paramount, alongside an exploration of the burgeoning business of video gaming. The presence of Paramount representatives in the audience further enriched the discussions, highlighting the interconnectedness of these pivotal industry players.
Tobie Badenhorst, vice president of Primedia Sport, emphasised the significance of the Masterclass for the African landscape, stating, “As we embark on our third year of this initiative, the insights shared during the Masterclass are invaluable for shaping the future of sport and entertainment across the African continent. The content not only informs industry leaders but also provides critical knowledge for policymakers, enabling them to harness cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies that will guide and inform
effective policy-making. Professor Elberse’s exceptional delivery has inspired us all to envision a future where Africa leads in the global sport and entertainment arena.”
The Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass series has unequivocally positioned itself as a cornerstone event for industry stakeholders, fostering connections and igniting conversations that will shape the trajectory of sport and entertainment across the African continent.
- Primedia Sport & Entertainment hosts successful Masterclass 202514 Aug 09:55
- Primedia Broadcasting introduces Just Jazz: A 24/7 online sanctuary for jazz enthusiasts08 Aug 10:40
- Primedia Sport hosts Entertainment Masterclass with Harvard Business School Professor07 Aug 09:41
- Glenvista Primary School receives tablets in significant handover ceremony01 Aug 10:51
- Kfm 94.5 announces 2025 Best of the Cape Awards finalists – voting open30 Jul 11:43
Related
The Business Show Africa is back – Only 3 weeks to go 1 day Primedia Sport hosts Entertainment Masterclass with Harvard Business School Professor 7 Aug 2025 Kfm 94.5 announces 2025 Best of the Cape Awards finalists – voting open 30 Jul 2025 Msizi James joins Thando Thabethe on 947 Drive with Thando 29 Jul 2025 Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2025: The ultimate family celebration 22 Jul 2025 Anele and The Club Live featuring Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and more 15 Jul 2025