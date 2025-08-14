Primedia Sport & Entertainment hosts successful Masterclass 2025

The Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass 2025 has emerged as a transformative event, successfully convening an illustrious assembly of industry leaders, including the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi. This year marks the third iteration of this influential thought leadership initiative, held on 11 - 12 August 2025, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The summit attracted key representatives from major brands in the sport and entertainment sectors, such as PFL Africa, Safa, SA Rugby, SuperSport, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, the Gauteng Sports Confederation, and Paramount, among others.

Headlined by the esteemed Professor Anita Elberse of Harvard Business School, the Masterclass provided a platform for profound discourse on the future of sport and entertainment. On day one, Professor Elberse captivated the audience with her interactive approach, guiding delegates through meticulously curated case studies. Participants were equipped with comprehensive background information in advance, fostering an environment of informed engagement. Attendees were encouraged not only to discuss the case studies but also to critically examine the future trajectories of the organisations involved. “I will pose the questions,” she declared, inviting participants to grapple with the probabilities of various end scenarios, thereby stimulating a rich dialogue that highlighted the strategic complexities of industry.

Day two, attended by Minister Malatsi, delved into the intricacies of the video streaming wars, spotlighting the remarkable trajectory of Netflix from its modest origins to its current status as a global powerhouse. Delegates engaged in rigorous analysis of RedBird Capital's acquisition of Paramount, alongside an exploration of the burgeoning business of video gaming. The presence of Paramount representatives in the audience further enriched the discussions, highlighting the interconnectedness of these pivotal industry players.

Tobie Badenhorst, vice president of Primedia Sport, emphasised the significance of the Masterclass for the African landscape, stating, “As we embark on our third year of this initiative, the insights shared during the Masterclass are invaluable for shaping the future of sport and entertainment across the African continent. The content not only informs industry leaders but also provides critical knowledge for policymakers, enabling them to harness cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies that will guide and inform

effective policy-making. Professor Elberse’s exceptional delivery has inspired us all to envision a future where Africa leads in the global sport and entertainment arena.”

The Primedia Sport & Entertainment Masterclass series has unequivocally positioned itself as a cornerstone event for industry stakeholders, fostering connections and igniting conversations that will shape the trajectory of sport and entertainment across the African continent.



