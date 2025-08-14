South Africa’s PR scene explored in new podcast

A new podcast focusing on South Africa’s communications, public relations and reputation management industry has been launched.

The podcast has can be found on streaming platforms. Source: Supplied.

Bridging the gap

Hosted by seasoned reputation strategist Joanne Smith, with content strategist and writer Francois Rank as co-presenter, Echoes & Influence unpacks how organisations and individuals build, protect, and evolve their reputations.

The show features conversations with communicators, business leaders and storytellers shaping public perception across media, government and the private sector.

Smith says she was motivated to start the podcast to bridge the gap for young professionals by sharing industry insights and highlighting the excellence of South African communicators.

“I was privileged throughout my career to be surrounded by and learn from incredibly experienced people. But Covid, and the digital shift that followed, has created distance and many young professionals are missing the opportunity to learn from industry veterans. At the same time experienced professionals are doing extraordinary work, and their stories deserve to be told. The work we do here in South Africa is world class, and it’s time we recognised and amplified it.”

Mix of conversations

Produced by Russel Wasserfal Media, the show features a mix of conversations and interviews with experts, that offer practical insight, behind-the-scenes stories, and strategies for reputation resilience. From media relations and brand storytelling to public sector engagement and global positioning, each episode unpacks real-world examples and lessons from the frontlines.

Episode highlights include an introduction to why reputation management matters in 2025; the power of a strong media network; practical insights on how to handle a PR disaster and protect your brand; storytelling as a tool to build brand equity; a deep dive into reputation management in the public sector; the importance of balanced reporting in a polarised landscape; and the cultural nuances of running a global agency in South Africa.

“I think it’s important that we talk about what we do as an industry,” says Rank. “I hope the stories we share and the conversations we have help people better understand the value of communications. Our aim is to connect with South Africa’s leading minds in the sector and explore the trends and issues shaping our industry.”

Echoes & Influence is aimed at reputation professionals, business leaders, and aspiring communicators who want to learn from the best in the business.