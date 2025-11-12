How to stop being invisible to AI assistants

Research has revealed that companies excelling at both owned content and third-party media coverage are building advantages that compound over time, embedding themselves deeper into AI memory while competitors struggle to break in.

"Most companies today are invisible to AI assistants," says Ethan Young, VP of technology at Razor Sharp PR.

The digital public relations firm has released The No-Nonsense Guide to Getting Cited by AI, a white paper that introduces a comprehensive framework for adapting content strategies to AI assistants, after two years of tracking how AI-powered search shapes billions of daily interactions.

"They're still optimising solely for Google rankings, publishing static content, or chasing a set of unchanging high-volume keywords.

“That's why they're missing opportunities to build their reputation and capture new sources of revenue.

“The gap between cited and uncited brands will only widen,” Young adds.

Power to decide

"The deeper disruption is not in AI's ability to generate or summarise content, but in its power to decide which brands to cite, which to ignore, and how authority is defined in the process," says Ray Young, founder and president of Razor Sharp PR.

"To our surprise, we've found that third-party coverage in news and blogs accounts for the majority of citations across all major AI assistants.”

Proprietary metrics

The white paper introduces proprietary metrics, including Share of Answer that provide organisations with concrete ways to measure and improve their AI citation performance.

These metrics represent the first systematic approach to quantifying brand visibility in AI-powered search environments.

The white paper identifies seven critical strategies for earning AI citations:

Getting into AI's sources (news and blogs) and long-term memory.



Publishing content within hours of industry shifts, not weeks or months.



Answering questions comprehensively by inferring adjacent needs.



Providing unique data or expert synthesis that doesn't exist elsewhere.



Tailoring content to specific business models and buyer journeys.



Ensuring AI bots can access and understand content.



Tracking Share of Answer and Sub-Query Rank versus competitors

The No-Nonsense Guide to Getting Cited by AI is available for downloadhttps://www.razorsharppr.com/getting-cited-by-ai-guide here and licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.