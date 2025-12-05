DStv loses 16 channels

Following failed negotiations, the 16 Warner Bros. Discovery channels will be removed from MultiChoice’s DStv at the end of this month, 31 December.

The channels that will be discontinued include

Discovery Channel



TLC



Cartoonito



Cartoon Network



CNN International



Food Network



The Travel Channel



TNT

Investigation Discovery



Real Time



HGTV



Discovery Family

This follows the earlier announcement that the pay TV would be losing its Paramount Africa Africa’s BET Africa and MTV Base channels and the CBS AMC Network International’s CBS Justice and CBS Reality TV channels.

The loss of the Warner Bros. Discovery channels will weaken DStv’s offering significantly.

Notice of the failed negotiations and loss of the channels has subscribers expressing their dissatisfaction on social media. Most are concerned about price and are looking to join other streaming services.