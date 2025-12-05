Subscribe & Follow
DStv loses 16 channels
The channels that will be discontinued include
- Discovery Channel
- TLC
- Cartoonito
- Cartoon Network
- CNN International
- Food Network
- The Travel Channel
- TNT
- Investigation Discovery
- Real Time
- HGTV
- Discovery Family
This follows the earlier announcement that the pay TV would be losing its Paramount Africa Africa’s BET Africa and MTV Base channels and the CBS AMC Network International’s CBS Justice and CBS Reality TV channels.
The loss of the Warner Bros. Discovery channels will weaken DStv’s offering significantly.
Notice of the failed negotiations and loss of the channels has subscribers expressing their dissatisfaction on social media. Most are concerned about price and are looking to join other streaming services.