    DStv loses 16 channels

    Following failed negotiations, the 16 Warner Bros. Discovery channels will be removed from MultiChoice’s DStv at the end of this month, 31 December.
    5 Dec 2025
    5 Dec 2025
    Following failed negotiations, the 16 Warner Bros. Discovery will be removed from MultiChoice’s DStv at the end of this month (Image source: © 123rf )
    Following failed negotiations, the 16 Warner Bros. Discovery will be removed from MultiChoice’s DStv at the end of this month (Image source: © 123rf 123rf)

    The channels that will be discontinued include

    • Discovery Channel
    • TLC
    • Cartoonito
    • Cartoon Network
    • CNN International
    • Food Network
    • The Travel Channel
    • TNT
    • Investigation Discovery
    • Real Time
    • HGTV
    • Discovery Family

    This follows the earlier announcement that the pay TV would be losing its Paramount Africa Africa’s BET Africa and MTV Base channels and the CBS AMC Network International’s CBS Justice and CBS Reality TV channels.

    The loss of the Warner Bros. Discovery channels will weaken DStv’s offering significantly.

    Notice of the failed negotiations and loss of the channels has subscribers expressing their dissatisfaction on social media. Most are concerned about price and are looking to join other streaming services.

    TLC, Multichoice, Discovery Channel, DStv, CNN International, streaming, TNT, Cartoon Network, Food Network, Cartoonito, TV, Real Time, HGTV, Discovery Family, Investigation Discovery
