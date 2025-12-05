Joy a strategic advantage for brands

Time Out’s world-famous The Joy Revolution insight series has launched in South Africa and has found that South Africans are (finally) moving decisively from survival to thriving.

Its data is clear: joy is not a soft metric, it’s a strategic advantage. It shows that authentic human connection is the most potent driver of happiness and business success, in 2026 and beyond.

Brands that win in 2026 will be those who bring people together, celebrate local culture, understand emotional context, create shared, human moments, and build belonging, not just impressions.

The local edition Time Out South Africa builds on fresh research, real voices from South African communities, and Time Out’s connection to city culture and is sponsored by Jacaranda FM.

Key findings

South Africans are making the shift from surviving to thriving Key insights for South Africa reveal a nation moving decisively from survival to thriving. South Africa is a nation ready to re-embrace connection and actively pursue joy. In 2025, South Africans indicated that they were thankful just to make it through. In 2026, the outlook indicates that we are ready to thrive.

A National mood shift Across regions, sentiment is shifting from recovery to renewed optimism. In 2025, South Africans leaned into gratitude, contentment, and survival-driven emotions. By 2026, Gauteng’s rising confidence is spreading nationally, KwaZulu-Natal is showing more optimism, while the Western Cape is shifting towards peace and inspiration. The collective mood is more balanced, with joy, confidence, and hope becoming stronger drivers for the year ahead.

What actually sparks joy in SA? Through this research, Time Out South Africa explains that connection doesn’t just fill our calendars, it fuels our souls. Of South Africans surveyed, 81% say spending time with people they like gives them energy. Outdoor adventures top the list with more than 60% wanting to connect through nature. Weekend braais follow closely as community, food, and familiarity still reign. Food festivals, wellness events, and creative workshops are surging, signalling a shift from passive entertainment to active participation.

What this means for brands

Time Out’s global The Joy Revolution series features a deep dive into how socialising shapes our brains, how real voices and video stories from Time Out editors and communities hit the ‘joy’ mark, and inspiring case studies of joyful marketing campaigns that delivered measurable business results through meaningful connections.

“If the Joy Revolution teaches us anything, it’s this: South Africans don’t need perfect lives, they need people.

“Joy isn’t loud here - it’s the quiet moment where you feel held, seen, or simply less alone.

“And when brands meet us in those real moments, the everyday, the ordinary, the human, they move from being background noise to becoming part of how we live,” explains Melissa McNally, research and analytics manager, SoundInsights, Kagiso Media Radio.

Anthea Carstens, general manager, Time Out South Africa says, “Time Out South Africa is in the business of joy.

“Our platforms in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban are about bringing joy to South Africans through incredible experiences in your city.

“Our editorial teams love their cities and work hard to ensure locals and visitors have access to the best each city has to offer, and share where you can find joy and connection with family, friends, and even strangers.

“This study shows that social connection and experiences are what South Africans want and need, and Time Out's goal is to ensure we help our audience find it.”

Mervyn Naidu, commercial manager, Time Out South Africa adds, “The Joy Revolution’s results affirm the resilience, resourcefulness, and relationships that make us a hopeful society.

“Where hope thrives, brands can grow and flourish. We’d love for you to come along on this journey of joy with us.”