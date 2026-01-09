Results of alleged 2025 matric exam cheats to be delayed

Some 40 National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2025 candidates, who were implicated in a breach of exam papers, will have to wait to hear their exam results as the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the National Investigative Task Team (NITT) investigating the breach continue their processes.

This according to DBE Minister Siviwe Gwarube, who briefed the media on Friday afternoon.

Last month, the Minister announced that NSC exam markers in Gauteng detected an unusual similarity in answers provided by a candidate with the answers provided in the marking guidelines for the English Paper 2 examination.

“On the NITT’s recommendation, results for the implicated 40 candidates will be withheld temporarily while the official irregularity processes are completed.

“As part of these processes, each of the 40 candidates will be subjected to an independent hearing. Where a candidate is found guilty by the independent presiding officer, this finding, together with recommendations, will go to the Provincial Examination Irregularity Committee and thereafter the National Examination Irregularity Committee. [Further education and training quality assurer] Umalusi will be the final arbiter,” Gwarube announced.

Candidates, who are found guilty may have their results in the relevant subjects “nullified and may be further sanctioned”, which can include a ban from writing the NSC examinations for up to three examination sessions.

The DBE has already instituted precautionary suspensions against officials suspected to be involved in the breach – including an official whose child was writing the exams.

“In addition, the Department is implementing the NITT’s recommendations to institute investigations and disciplinary proceedings against implicated officials; to continue the forensic investigation into unlawful access to and distribution of examination materials; and to support criminal proceedings where the evidence warrants it.

“Those who compromise the NSC do not only break rules, they also attempt to steal opportunities from honest learners. We will pursue accountability through every appropriate disciplinary and criminal process, in line with due process once the necessary investigations are concluded,” the Minister vowed.

Examining the breach

Gwarube explained that the breach started at department’s secure exam paper system environment – where question papers are set, handled and stored.

The seven papers leaked are:

English Home Language: Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3;



Mathematics: Paper 1 and Paper 2; and



Physical Sciences: Paper 1 and Paper 2.

“The NITT further indicated that, on the evidence available to date, a DBE official whose child was an NSC 2025 candidate is alleged to have been involved in this breach, with the learner subsequently forming part of the distribution chain. The NITT also noted that a possible second suspected official remains subject to corroboration through the ongoing forensic and investigative work.

“Based on evidence available to date, the NITT reported that the breach was contained to 40 candidates in the Tshwane area and therefore localised. This reflects a very small portion in comparison to the over 900,000 candidates who wrote the NSC exams in 2025,” she added.

The minister moved to assure that the integrity of the NSC 2025 examinations remains intact, particularly in light of Umalusi’s approval of the exams earlier on Friday.

“Umalusi’s certification today is a clear assurance to every candidate, every guardian and every parent that the NSC 2025 remains credible.

“This breach was detected through the strength of our marking and quality assurance systems. Markers are our first line of defence. The fact that anomalies were identified, escalated through established protocols demonstrate that the NSC system is designed to detect irregularities and act decisively to protect honest learners.

“We will not compromise the future of honest learners because of the actions of a few. We will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring accountability and safeguarding the credibility of the NSC,” Gwarube said.