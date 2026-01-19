MTN backs DBE's digital education drive at South African schools

MTN South Africa’s foundation will continue to provide digital devices to selected schools across the country as part of the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) Back-to-School Campaign.

These devices are allocated to schools as a support system to enable access to e-learning tools and resources, ensuring that learners benefit from digital education.

Opening the door to knowledge

“Our commitment to education is not confined to moments of celebration – it is embedded in the start of every academic journey.

“By placing technology in the hands of learners, we open doors to knowledge, create pathways to opportunity, and lay the foundation for a future where no young person is left behind,” said Nompilo Morafo, MTN SA’s group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer.

MTN has partnered with the DBE for more than two decades, supporting initiatives that strengthen South Africa’s education system.

During that time, the MTN SA Foundation provided e-learning tools, educator development training, assistance with the adoption of CAT and IT, and the establishment of multimedia centres for both conventional and LSEN schools.

MTN says its support for the Back-to-School Campaign is designed to motivate learners for success and equip schools with digital learning tools.

“Our investment in education is an investment in South Africa’s growth and competitiveness,” it says in a statement.

These devices will be handed over in partnership with provincial education departments.

“Our focus is on quintile one to three schools in under-resourced communities,” says MTN.

These technologies allow learners access to modern tools that enable research, collaboration, and digital learning.

“Every device we deliver is more than hardware – it’s hope.

“It’s a chance for a learner to access knowledge, dream bigger, and achieve more.

“When we invest in education, we invest in South Africa’s future,” says Morafo in conclusion.