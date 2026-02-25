South Africa
Education Trends
    #BizTrends2026 | Standard Bank's Johan De Ru: Navigating the 4IR - SA’s digital leap in education

    Throughout history, transformative shifts have redefined how societies work and live. The Renaissance sparked creativity and intellectual progress. The industrial revolution mechanised production, reshaping economies. The digital revolution connected communities globally, democratising access to information.
    Johan De RuBy Johan De Ru
    25 Feb 2026
    25 Feb 2026
    Supplied image: Johan De Ru, Head: Education Sector at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking South Africa
    Supplied image: Johan De Ru, Head: Education Sector at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking South Africa

    Today, we stand at the threshold of another profound change— the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) — a wave of technological innovation that is reshaping industries and redefining education in ways we are only beginning to comprehend.

    What has happened and is likely to continue to support technology usage and transformation thus far:

    Driving digital transformation in education

    South Africa has made significant strides toward embedding digital transformation in its education system.

    Thousands of learners and teachers now have ICT devices, classrooms are equipped with digital resources, teachers are being upskilled to deliver coding and robotics lessons, and connectivity continues to expand across the country.

    These achievements are made possible through purposeful funding and collaborative partnerships between public and private stakeholders.

    To build on this progress, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) recently announced a critical milestone: the revision of the 2004 White Paper on e-Education.

    This update integrates emerging technologies and provides a framework to monitor progress, ensure accountability, and align education policy with the realities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

    Curriculum innovation for a digital economy

    One of the most significant steps forward is the introduction of a Coding and Robotics curriculum for Grades R to 9, gazetted in mid-2024 and implemented in early 2025. This decisive step ensures learners begin developing future-ready skills from an early age.

    Recognising connectivity challenges in rural areas, the DBE has also prioritised offline content preloaded onto distributed devices—a pragmatic solution that prevents learners in underserved regions from being left behind.

    Looking ahead, government has earmarked R710m for 2025/2026 to further accelerate this transformation. This investment is not just about infrastructure; it is about creating an ecosystem where technology becomes a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.

    Artificial intelligence: Promise and caution

    AI is increasingly being used in classrooms for lesson planning and content creation. While this offers efficiency and personalisation, it also raises concerns about inclusivity and independent thinking.

    If AI-generated resources remain accessible only to well-resourced schools, the gap between privileged and disadvantaged learners could widen. Learners could also become overly reliant on AI-generated content, increasing the risk of critical thinking, problem-solving, and the ability to form independent judgement becoming weakened rather than strengthened.

    Educators and policymakers need to ensure that AI is embedded within curricula in a way that is accessible and encourages learners to question, evaluate, and think for themselves – so that AI becomes a tool for all, not one that deepens inequality.

    Empowering schools through GivetoGrow

    In parallel with these systemic developments, private sector initiatives are playing a role in supporting schools on their digital journeys.

    One such initiative is the GivetoGrow platform - a crowdfunding platform designed specifically for schools and education communities. The platform makes it easier for schools to raise funds for critical projects—from upgrading facilities to purchasing learning tools and supporting school programmes.

    GivetoGrow connects parents, alumni, local businesses, and the wider community, creating a collaborative ecosystem where education thrives. For qualifying schools and projects, donors receive Section 18A tax certificates, making contributions both impactful and tax-deductible.

    The road ahead

    Education is the foundation of every thriving economy. By embedding digital skills early, fostering innovation, and ensuring equitable access, South Africa can position itself as a leader in the knowledge economy.

    The 4IR is not a distant concept—it is already reshaping our world. If we act decisively, the progress made in 2025 will compound into a decade of learning, innovation, and opportunity.

    About Johan De Ru

    Johan De Ru is the Head: Education Sector at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking South Africa
