BizTrends2026 | Air France-KLM’s Wilson Tauro: Premium and bleisure travel is 2026’s biggest travel trend

In 2026, premium and bleisure travel, blending business trips with leisure extensions, has emerged as one of the strongest trends among South African travellers heading overseas. Driven by rising disposable incomes, a rebound in corporate travel, and a growing appetite for meaningful experiences, more executives and high-net-worth individuals are upgrading their journeys and building in personal downtime, often extending trips for wellness retreats, nature escapes or cultural immersion across Europe.

Source: Supplied | Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa, Air France KLM

South Africa remains one of our strongest premium markets. We’ve seen consistent growth across Business and Premium cabins, reflecting travellers’ preference for elevated comfort, reliability and seamless connectivity when flying to Europe. The trend is particularly pronounced among professionals who value time efficiency and quality downtime.

Premium travel as a growth engine

Air France-KLM’s performance reinforces this momentum. Globally, the Group’s premium cabins , La Première, Business and Premium Economy, have been key revenue drivers, contributing over 36% of total passenger revenue in 2025, with growth continuing into 2026.

Enhanced connectivity is a major draw for South African travellers, particularly via Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Schiphol. With up to 30 weekly flights to South Africa, combining Air France and KLM services to Johannesburg and Cape Town, the schedule offers the flexibility business travellers require to optimise meetings and seamlessly extend their stay for leisure.

Flexibility is critical. Executives need schedules that support efficient business travel while allowing space for personal time. Our network enables a smooth transition from boardroom to boutique hotel, often within the same trip.

The rise of the ‘work-wellness’ extension

Bleisure is especially appealing to South African executives. A business trip to Europe can easily be extended with wellness retreats in Provence or the Swiss Alps, cultural exploration in Paris or along the French Riviera, or valuable family time.

Research shows that more than 77% of South Africans have combined, or plan to combine, business and leisure travel, with 2026’s public holidays offering ideal opportunities to maximise both value and wellbeing.

This signals a broader mindset shift. In today’s world, time is the ultimate luxury. Travellers are no longer rigidly separating work and life; they are seeking journeys that deliver productivity and restoration in equal measure.

Comfort, connectivity and control

Premium travel is no longer defined by luxury alone, it is about functionality. Travellers expect seamless connectivity, efficient workspaces and genuine rest within the same journey. High-speed Wi-Fi, well-designed lounges at Paris-Charles de Gaulle that combine productivity and relaxation, fully flat Business class seating, and considered onboard experiences all contribute to that balance.

By prioritising connectivity, comfort and personalised service, we ensure travellers arrive refreshed and ready to integrate work with meaningful leisure.

A structural shift, not a passing trend

As global travel stabilises, South Africa’s outbound market is not reverting to pre-pandemic norms, it is evolving. Premium travel is shifting from status to value optimisation. Bleisure is no longer indulgence; it is strategic time management.

For airlines, this presents a structural opportunity. For travellers, it marks a new era where productivity and pleasure no longer compete. For South African executives heading to Europe, the message is clear: the journey now matters as much as the destination.