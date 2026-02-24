BizTrends2026 | Reddam's Chad Moses: How digital confidence, entrepreneurship and accessible tools are reshaping learning

South Africa’s education sector is standing at an important turning point. Over the past decade, technology has shifted from being a useful enhancement to becoming an essential part of how young people learn and how teachers teach. What is most striking is not only how rapidly this shift has happened, but how confidently learners are adapting to it.

Supplied image: Chad Moses, the Executive Head of Reddam House Umhlanga

Across the country, in both public and private schools, students are engaging with coding platforms, robotics kits, online learning hubs and digital content creation in ways that would have been difficult to imagine a few years ago.

These developments are not simply following global trends. They reflect a uniquely South African blend of innovation, curiosity and resilience, emerging in a context where access and opportunity have not always been equally distributed.

The question for 2026 and beyond is how we channel this momentum into sustainable, inclusive growth that prepares learners for a very different world of work.

A national shift towards digital skills

One of the clearest signs of this change is the formal introduction of Coding and Robotics in the national curriculum. The Department of Basic Education has been piloting the subject for several years and has now moved towards progressive implementation, embedding it into the broader Caps framework.

The intention, according to DBE guidance documents, is to strengthen problem-solving, logical reasoning, and creativity – skills that the World Economic Forum identifies as core competencies for the future workforce (World Economic Forum, 2023).

What makes this shift powerful is that it is not limited to well-resourced environments. In many communities, children are accessing early coding through mobile apps like Scratch Junior and Code.org, or through shared school devices. Even modest exposure builds the confidence needed to tackle more complex digital skills later on.

In cities, the uptake is even more striking. Learners are using tablets, Chromebooks and laptops to participate in adaptive mathematics platforms, literacy support apps and virtual science lessons. This mirrors a broader trend documented in Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report (2024), which notes that digital participation is rising fastest in regions where mobile access is relatively strong, even when household bandwidth remains uneven.

South Africa’s challenge has always been equitable access, but the appetite among learners suggests significant latent potential waiting to be unlocked.

The emergence of digital learning ecosystems

Technology in education is no longer limited to devices. Over the past few years, schools have adopted a range of online platforms that support assessment, revision and course engagement. What began with simple learning management systems has expanded into richer ecosystems that combine classroom instruction with digital extension.

This hybrid approach is increasingly common in secondary and tertiary environments. The OECD (2024) highlights that blended learning is becoming a preferred model worldwide as it offers flexibility and allows students to revisit content at their own pace.

For South African learners, this has opened new possibilities. Many now explore short online courses in subjects ranging from computer science to basic entrepreneurship, often choosing these pathways to test interests before making subject or career decisions.

The shift is cultural as much as technological. Young people have grown up navigating digital spaces and are therefore more comfortable experimenting with online tools that were once considered advanced.

Their relationship with technology is intuitive, not formal. This confidence is a powerful resource for the country’s future skills base.

Innovation at micro level – from drones to game-based learning

Some of the most creative developments are happening in spaces that are voluntary rather than compulsory. Robotics clubs, maker labs and coding groups are producing solutions far more imaginative than the curriculum demands.

Learners are building basic robots that can sort recyclable materials or perform simple automated tasks. Others are flying entry-level drones for practical projects linked to environmental awareness, mapping or engineering concepts.

Game-based learning is another growing trend. The popularity of esports among young people has helped normalise structured digital gaming as a legitimate learning channel.

The Africa Games and Esports Report (2025) notes steady growth in youth participation, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards interactive problem-solving and strategic play. Schools are responding by creating designated spaces where students can explore these tools safely and constructively.

These micro trends matter because they are shaping learners who see themselves not only as consumers of technology, but as creators with agency.

A quiet rise in South African edtech entrepreneurship

One of the most encouraging developments is the increase in local edtech entrepreneurship.

Teachers, graduates and young innovators are starting companies that respond directly to the needs they see in classrooms. These include robotics curriculum providers, platforms that streamline administrative tasks, digital well-being tools and localised learning apps.

According to the EdTech Africa Outlook (2025), South Africa remains one of the continent’s most active contributors to new edtech ventures. These companies are not simply replicating international products. They are designing tools for multilingual classrooms, variable connectivity and culturally relevant content.

This entrepreneurial growth is significant because it strengthens the wider educational ecosystem. It creates opportunities for partnerships, allows teachers to influence product development and demonstrates to learners that innovation is achievable within their own context.

A culture shift that enables genuine innovation

While access to technology is improving, cultural readiness remains essential.

Teachers need the freedom to experiment with new methods, adapt resources and try approaches that may take several iterations to refine. The OECD (2024) emphasises that innovation flourishes in environments where educators feel trusted and professionally supported.

Creating this culture requires time, collaboration and a willingness to treat mistakes as part of the learning process. When teachers are encouraged to explore digital options at a manageable pace, and when learners are guided thoughtfully rather than rushed, technology becomes a tool for empowerment rather than pressure.

This is what it means to steer the future of education – not through the adoption of the newest tools, but through the cultivation of environments where ideas can grow.

Towards a digitally confident generation

South Africa’s young people have already shown that they are ready for a more technologically integrated future. Their creativity, adaptability and enthusiasm offer a strong foundation for the next decade of innovation.

If schools, policymakers and communities can continue to expand access, support teachers and nurture entrepreneurship, South Africa will not simply follow global edtech trends; it will contribute to them.

The future belongs to learners who can navigate technology with confidence and curiosity. The task now is to make sure they have the opportunities, tools and encouragement to do exactly that.