BizTrends2026 | Spark Schools' Khomotjo Mashele: Personalised pathways for a changing world

Even as South African industries transform at an astonishing pace, our education system – the very system that is expected to nurture industry’s future leaders – is in crisis. The gap between what young people learn at school and what they need in order to thrive after matric is widening.

Khomotjo Mashele, Head of product: high schools at Spark Schools

Employers are calling for technologically adept self-starters, adaptable problem-solvers, and emotionally intelligent collaborators, but the predominant schooling model was designed for a different era.

But, across the country and globally, new trends that aim to create a more dynamic, equitable system of education are coming to the fore:

1: Learning designed around the scholar, not the schedule

One-size-fits-all teaching is no longer fit for purpose. Scholars develop at different paces, have different strengths, and engage with content in different ways. Moving them through the curriculum at the same speed benefits some, but limits and overwhelms others.

The emerging trend is personalisation: schooling that structures itself around the scholar, not the timetable. Advances in data analysis and AI make this possible at scale, with learning platforms helping teachers to identify exactly which skills each scholar needs support with and schedule time accordingly.

As a result, a scholar who grasps a concept quickly can move on to more complex challenges; a scholar who needs more time gets it, without stigma.

2: Learning that evolves with the child

A major global insight gaining traction is that schooling must evolve with scholars’ developmental stages, mirroring neurological and emotional growth:

Early primary: High-direct instruction supported by play, exploration, and nurturing relationships.

High-direct instruction supported by play, exploration, and nurturing relationships. Intermediate: A shift towards self-management, independence, and structured routines.

A shift towards self-management, independence, and structured routines. Senior primary: A focus on inquiry-driven projects, problem-solving, and interdisciplinary curiosity.

A focus on inquiry-driven projects, problem-solving, and interdisciplinary curiosity. High school: Nurturing of mentorship, self-awareness, purpose-building, and future readiness.

When learning models match developmental needs, children stay engaged, confident and curious, all of which are traits that are far more predictive of later success than rote content coverage.

3: Character as curriculum

For many years, character development was treated as an add-on; something addressed through assemblies, slogans, and life orientation as a compartmentalised subject. The emerging trend is far more integrated: character as a measurable, essential component of learning.

In a world where AI can generate information in seconds, human capability becomes the differentiator.

Skills such as empathy, emotional vocabulary, self-awareness, collaboration, resilience, and ethical reasoning are no longer ‘soft’. They are strategic, and progressive schools now afford character growth the same rigour as academic work.

Multi-perspective feedback systems, in which scholars reflect on themselves and receive insight from teachers, peers and parents, help adolescents to understand both how they show up in the world and how they can grow.

With character increasingly being recognised as a prerequisite for employability, this is not simply about cultivating ‘nice’ young people. It is about equipping them to navigate complexity and diversity.

4: Technology as a precision tool

Tech-enabled learning is not a new trend, but the conversation about its role is changing.

Globally, educators are shifting from trying to digitise everything to using tech strategically: for mastery tracking, personalised pathways, and engagement.

In blended models, tech supports core skill acquisition, while human relationships, play, discussion, and coaching remain at the centre. The trend is one of pragmatic blended learning, incorporating tech where it adds value, and valuing human connection everywhere else.

But, this balanced approach sometimes does not acknowledge a South African truth: many schools simply do not have the infrastructure to integrate tech meaningfully, and, despite allocating 6.9% of GDP to education, government alone cannot right this imbalance.

Public-private partnerships must be seen as more than a trend. They are pivotal.

Trend 5: Spaces that teach

Teaching matters, but so does the place where learning happens. More and more, our scholars are telling us that space, environment and movement make a real difference in how they learn.

Breakaway spaces, collaborative zones, outdoor exploration areas and classrooms that are tied to scholars’ needs rather than to their ages, are becoming non-negotiable. In this way, schools become flexible learning ecosystems rather than just rooms.

Steering the future

The trends reshaping local education are not abstract ideas. They align closely with what leading organisations such as the WEF and Unesco, as well as top-performing school systems globally, now view as essential for future readiness.

Even for schools that are ahead of the curve, the work does not stop. If anything, being at the forefront requires even more rigorous reflection.

Progressive education is not a destination; it is a cycle of constant interrogation, evidence-gathering, fine-tuning, and reinvention. Our responsibility is to continually examine every aspect of the learning model, test it against global benchmarks, and refine it where it isn’t working.

When schools commit to continuous improvement that is grounded in science, responsive to global trends, and deeply attuned to the lived experience of scholars, education is far more than a response to change. It comes into its own as the most powerful force to steer the future forward.