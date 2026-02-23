BizTrends2026 | Invigilator App's Nic Riemer: Balancing proctoring innovation with inclusivity and integrity

Education is changing faster than ever before. In 2026, the concept of an exam hall feels almost nostalgic. Students are writing tests from their homes, libraries, and even workplaces. Learning has become borderless and so has assessment. For students, this opens doors to knowledge that was once out of reach. But it also raises a critical question: how do we ensure that assessments remain fair and credible in a digital environment?

Nic Riemer is the CEO and co-founder of Invigilator App

Why integrity matters more than ever

AI tools can now be used to write essays, solve complex equations, and even mimic human reasoning. While these innovations empower learners, they also challenge traditional assessment models. How do we ensure fairness when technology can do the work for you? This highlights the importance of continuous innovation to ensure integrity in the digital age.

Institutions need to move beyond basic monitoring to solutions that combine AI-driven proctoring as well as post-assessment AI and plagiarism detection through academic input. These are essential safeguards that protect the credibility of qualifications and the reputation of institutions. You don’t want to take away the opportunity to open up education through digital learning, yet innovative technology and assessment design is needed to maintain credibility.

Bridging the digital divide

The real challenge in remote proctoring isn’t solved by more surveillance — it’s solved by smarter, more inclusive design. Many proctoring platforms require uninterrupted high-speed internet, HD webcams, and costly hardware, creating barriers for students who lack these resources. This approach is increasingly disconnected from real-world student contexts.

Institutions are now prioritising tools that are flexible, equitable, and accessibility driven. Accessibility isn’t a bonus feature — it’s the foundation of fairness. If students are excluded because they don’t have laptops, webcams, or unlimited data, then technology becomes part of the problem, not the solution.

AI with integrity: Proctoring that respects students

True academic integrity requires a balanced approach, where human judgment remains central to decision-making. While AI tools are employed in proctoring to provide valuable insights and flag potential transgressions, it is ultimately the responsibility of educators to interpret the evidence gathered and make an informed final decision regarding assessments. AI flags transgressions, but allows academics to make the final decision, and intervene when AI resources are being overly relied upon.

Students expect ethical data use

A major theme in proctoring trends for 2026 is privacy. Today’s students are deeply aware of how institutions collect and store their data. This awareness is driven by growing global conversations around data protection, surveillance, and ethical AI practices.

The future belongs to solutions that keep exams secure without compromising privacy; tools that collect only what’s necessary, store it safely, and give students transparency and confidence in every step. Lastly, that the data belongs only to the institution and can’t be used for any other purpose other than determining assessment behaviour.

Education is changing — and so is invigilation. It is of the utmost importance to include academics in technology design, not just technology experts. In a world where learning is limitless, integrity must be too and should forever evolve.