    Split Grade 10, 11, or 12 subjects over 2 years to ease pressure and protect learning standards

    When more than 300,000 Grade 10 learners repeat a year, it’s not just a statistic — it points to how many young people are struggling to manage the workload. News24 recently reported that 303,236 public-school learners who were in Grade 10 in 2024, repeated the year in 2025, about 27% of the Grade 10 population across the country.
    Issued by Impaq
    23 Feb 2026
    Grade 10 has long been a pressure point, but repetition at this level highlights how quickly learning gaps can deepen in the Further Education and Training (FET) phase. By the time learners reach Grades 10–12, the pace is faster, the content load is heavier, and falling behind can feel difficult to recover from, especially when learners are also navigating adolescence, home pressures, transport time, and limited access to quiet study space.

    At the same time, South Africa continues to grapple with retention challenges in Grades 10–12, where dropout pressure is often highest.

    At Impaq, we see a growing number of families asking a different question: instead of “How do we survive Grade 10?”, they ask “How do we create a path where my child can actually master the work?” That shift matters because the goal in the FET phase isn’t speed. It’s completion with understanding.

    An option more families should know about

    One practical way to reduce pressure in Grades 10, 11, and 12 is to spread a grade over two years — not by “doing less”, but by pacing learning more intentionally.

    In a typical approach, a learner splits the subject load across two academic years:

    • Year 1: Focus on a portion of the subjects (for example, the language(s) plus a selection of content-heavy or concept-heavy subjects).
    • Year 2: Complete the remaining subjects, while consolidating and strengthening study habits, exam technique, and confidence.

    This approach gives learners time to build momentum and creates space for targeted support where they need it most (often maths, physical sciences, accounting, or language comprehension). It also reduces the constant “all subjects, all the time” pressure that can overwhelm learners who are already behind.

    This strategy isn’t only relevant for learners who are struggling academically or managing health-related challenges. It also makes practical sense for high-performing learners whose lives don’t fit the timetable of a conventional full-time school day — particularly those competing in sport at provincial, national, or international level.

    When training schedules, travel, tournaments, recovery time, and performance demands take priority, the issue is often not ability, but time and energy. A two-year-per-grade structure allows these learners to split subjects, protect focused study time, and keep their academic progress steady, without feeling forced to choose between sport and academics.

    “Grade 10 is the point where the academic workload and the emotional load collide. A two-year plan gives learners room to breathe while they rebuild the foundations they need for the final stretch,” said Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark.

    Reducing pressure without lowering standards

    Extending a grade over two years changes the shape of the learning journey — not the destination. Learners still work toward the same curriculum outcomes, but with a structure that supports mastery. This is made possible through Impaq’s association with the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI), which administers National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams for homeschooling and distance-learning candidates and is accredited by Umalusi.

    In the online and homeschooling environment, pacing can also unlock a simple but powerful advantage: learners can study in their own space, with a daily rhythm that suits their household, with fewer classroom distractions and less social pressure. For many teenagers, that stability can help learning feel manageable again.

    “The message to families is simple: if your child needs more time, that doesn’t mean they’re failing — it means we need to match the plan to the learner. A two-year approach can be the difference between dropping out or finishing strong,” Schoonwinkel concluded.

    Next steps for your FET phase learner

    If a learner is struggling in Grade 10, 11 or 12, or feels anxious about what’s coming next, the first step is to shift the conversation from “Will they cope?” to “What pace will help them succeed?” In many cases, a structured two-year plan with subject splitting, consistent support, and a calmer study environment can help learners approach the FET phase with more confidence and a clearer plan. And importantly, it’s not about taking the easy road. It’s about taking the road that leads to completion.

