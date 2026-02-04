Homeschooling in SA: Keeping learning steady amid school placement delays

South Africa’s school placement scramble is influencing the choices families make about how their children learn. For many, the uncertainty runs deep into the first term – particularly in the early grades where classroom capacity is stretched and late placements can disrupt the steady routines young children need. As provincial education departments work to place learners, parents are left balancing practical realities with what matters most: keeping their children learning, settled, and confident.

For some families, homeschooling is no longer a “last resort”. It has become a deliberate, parent-led option that offers continuity when mainstream placement is delayed, or when a child needs a calmer, more supported start to their school journey.

As South Africa’s largest homeschooling provider, Impaq supports parents with structured lesson plans, the Optimi Learning Portal (OLP), and a full ecosystem of resources designed to guide learning at home – without parents having to “figure it out” alone.

“Parents are doing their best in an uncertain placement environment, and what children need in the early years is stability, encouragement and consistent learning routines,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “The Foundation Phase is where children build their relationship with learning. When that is nurtured in a supportive environment, it can have a lasting impact on confidence and readiness for the years ahead.”

The early grades, from Grades R to 3, are widely recognised as the building blocks for literacy, numeracy, and emotional development. These are also the years when confidence can be shaped quickly. A learning environment that feels rushed or inconsistent may affect how a child sees themselves as a learner.

Homeschooling, when structured properly and supported with quality materials, can create space for children to learn at their own pace, ask questions freely, and strengthen the basics without the pressure of feeling “left behind.”

Impaq’s lesson plans help parents follow a clear weekly rhythm, ensuring children cover what they need to while maintaining a steady routine at home. The Optimi Learning portal (OLP) provides guided learning resources and tools that support understanding and practice. For many parents, especially those juggling work and household responsibilities, the value is not just the content, but knowing what to do next: what to teach, when to teach it, and how to track progress.

“Homeschooling doesn’t mean parents must become teachers overnight,” Schoonwinkel explains. “It means families need a trusted partner that provides a curriculum-aligned plan, resources that make learning practical, and support that helps parents stay consistent, because that is what builds confidence in young children.”

That confidence shows up in everyday moments: a child reading aloud without fear of making mistakes, completing a task independently, or trying again when something feels difficult. In the Foundation Phase, those “small wins” matter. They shape resilience, curiosity, and willingness to participate – traits that carry into later learning, whether a learner continues homeschooling long-term or transitions back into a classroom setting once placements stabilise.

Families considering homeschooling should ensure they choose a credible provider and understand the legal and administrative requirements for home education in South Africa. Parents should also be realistic about what they can commit to daily, and select a programme that offers guidance, structure, and accessible support. For younger learners, homeschooling works best when learning is consistent and age-appropriate – incorporating play-based activities, movement, reading practice, and short, focused lessons rather than long periods of screen time or a rigid “classroom at home” routine.

As placement challenges continue to affect parts of the country, the conversation is shifting from “What do we do now?” to “What learning environment will help my child thrive?”

“Placement delays are a reality in many communities, but a child’s learning and confidence don’t have to be put on pause,” Schoonwinkel says. “The Foundation Phase is where children learn to trust themselves as learners – and with the right structure, support, and consistency at home, parents can protect that momentum and give their child a strong, steady start, regardless of what’s happening in the wider system.”



