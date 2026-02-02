Trending
Impaq learner named SACAI’s top NSC candidate for the Class of 2025
SACAI (the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) administers matric examinations for homeschoolers and distance learners, providing a quality-assured route to the NSC for families who choose alternative schooling options. For Impaq, South Africa’s largest provider of home and online schooling, the recognition comes in a year of strong overall performance across its matric results.
The top national candidate, Georgia Anne Constanti, began her homeschooling journey in Grade 8, joining a cohort of learners whose high school years coincided with the disruption and uncertainty of the Covid-19 period. For many families, those years reshaped what learning could look like – with disrupted routines, shifting learning environments, and a growing need for structure that could hold steady even when circumstances did not. Against that backdrop, Georgia’s performance reflects a sustained commitment to consistency over multiple years, rather than last-minute pressure.
Impaq reported that Constanti has led her grade since 2023 (Grade 10) and achieved an average of 92.29% across seven subjects. Her marks included Business Studies (98%), Mathematics (96%), Afrikaans First Additional Language (95%), Life Orientation (93%), Computer Applications Technology (91%), English Home Language (88%), and Life Sciences (85%).
At the SACAI awards ceremony, Constanti received multiple top honours, including Best Overall Candidate Average, Best in English Home Language (88%), Best in Computer Applications Technology (91%), and Best in Business Studies (98%). Two other Impaq matriculants, Dylan Case and Yoosuf Ramith, were also acknowledged after achieving six distinctions each.
Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark, said the differentiator for top learners is typically steady routine rather than high-pressure cramming near the end. “The strongest performers make exam conditions feel familiar: they practise under time, review memos for how marks are earned, and escalate early when there are concepts they don’t understand. Those habits translate directly into final-year outcomes,” she said.
Beyond the top individual achievement, Impaq said the 2025 matric results reflect broader momentum, reporting a total of 558 distinctions, 767 bachelor passes, and 1 430 total passes – up from the previous year.
As South Africa’s Class of 2025 steps into the next phase – whether at university, a college, in learnerships or in the workplace – Impaq congratulates every matric learner who completed the journey and wishes them well for their studies and training this year.
