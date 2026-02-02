Impaq learner named SACAI’s top NSC candidate for the Class of 2025

An Impaq learner has been named SACAI’s top National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidate for 2025, underscoring the strong outcomes possible through home and online schooling in South Africa. The accolade was announced at an awards ceremony at SACAI’s offices in Pretoria East, where top achievers from across the country were recognised.

Georgia Anne Constanti

SACAI (the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute) administers matric examinations for homeschoolers and distance learners, providing a quality-assured route to the NSC for families who choose alternative schooling options. For Impaq, South Africa’s largest provider of home and online schooling, the recognition comes in a year of strong overall performance across its matric results.

The top national candidate, Georgia Anne Constanti, began her homeschooling journey in Grade 8, joining a cohort of learners whose high school years coincided with the disruption and uncertainty of the Covid-19 period. For many families, those years reshaped what learning could look like – with disrupted routines, shifting learning environments, and a growing need for structure that could hold steady even when circumstances did not. Against that backdrop, Georgia’s performance reflects a sustained commitment to consistency over multiple years, rather than last-minute pressure.

Impaq reported that Constanti has led her grade since 2023 (Grade 10) and achieved an average of 92.29% across seven subjects. Her marks included Business Studies (98%), Mathematics (96%), Afrikaans First Additional Language (95%), Life Orientation (93%), Computer Applications Technology (91%), English Home Language (88%), and Life Sciences (85%).

At the SACAI awards ceremony, Constanti received multiple top honours, including Best Overall Candidate Average, Best in English Home Language (88%), Best in Computer Applications Technology (91%), and Best in Business Studies (98%). Two other Impaq matriculants, Dylan Case and Yoosuf Ramith, were also acknowledged after achieving six distinctions each.

Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark, said the differentiator for top learners is typically steady routine rather than high-pressure cramming near the end. “The strongest performers make exam conditions feel familiar: they practise under time, review memos for how marks are earned, and escalate early when there are concepts they don’t understand. Those habits translate directly into final-year outcomes,” she said.

Beyond the top individual achievement, Impaq said the 2025 matric results reflect broader momentum, reporting a total of 558 distinctions, 767 bachelor passes, and 1 430 total passes – up from the previous year.

As South Africa’s Class of 2025 steps into the next phase – whether at university, a college, in learnerships or in the workplace – Impaq congratulates every matric learner who completed the journey and wishes them well for their studies and training this year.



