Home and online learners have a vibrant social life at Impaq

There’s a common misperception that learners who choose home or online schooling miss out on the social side of high school. However, Impaq’s Matric Farewells, held annually in Cape Town and Johannesburg, tell a different story. These evenings are a highlight on our calendar: formal attire, red-carpet photos, friendship circles seeing each other in person, and a chance to celebrate the work, grit and growth that got each learner to matric.

“Social connection doesn’t disappear when children do home or online schooling as many people believe – it just looks different,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “Learners build friendships across provinces in live interactions, study groups, and community activities, and when we come together at the matric farewell, those relationships are already strong.”

What learners told us on the night

We asked a few of our matriculants two simple questions – and here are their answers:

Why did you choose home/online schooling?

“I compete internationally in sport, and a normal timetable just wasn’t possible. Homeschooling let me train in the mornings and study in focused blocks. My marks went up because my routine finally made sense.”



“We live on a farm and the drive to the nearest school was too long. With Impaq, I could keep up with CAPS without spending hours in transit.”



“I needed a calmer environment. Switching to home education gave me space to focus and rebuild confidence.”



“My family travels for work. Online schooling meant continuity. I could log in from anywhere and stay on track.”



“I was juggling music at a high level and academics. The flexibility helped me practise properly and still meet every deadline.”

What is the best thing about home/online schooling?

“I manage my day with a clear plan. I have short study blocks, breaks, and time for training. It feels like my education works with my life, not against it.”



“Less noise, more focus. I can review concepts at my own pace and ask for help when I actually need it.”

Social interaction at Impaq

Beyond academics, Impaq learners plug into a full calendar of activities such as the Matric Dance, eSports, Impaq’s Got Talent, an Annual Virtual Fun Run, Bake Off, Virtual Art Expo, Creativity Sessions for younger grades, targeted Winter School support for Grade 12s, plus Olympiads and international Academic Achievers’ Tours for top performers.

Families often say socialising feels more purposeful: time with friends is planned, safe and values-aligned.

It’s a programme designed to spark connection, showcase talent and keep learners active - wherever they learn. Find out more: https://impaq.co.za/extracurricular/