Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Home and online learners have a vibrant social life at Impaq
“Social connection doesn’t disappear when children do home or online schooling as many people believe – it just looks different,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “Learners build friendships across provinces in live interactions, study groups, and community activities, and when we come together at the matric farewell, those relationships are already strong.”
What learners told us on the night
We asked a few of our matriculants two simple questions – and here are their answers:
Why did you choose home/online schooling?
- “I compete internationally in sport, and a normal timetable just wasn’t possible. Homeschooling let me train in the mornings and study in focused blocks. My marks went up because my routine finally made sense.”
- “We live on a farm and the drive to the nearest school was too long. With Impaq, I could keep up with CAPS without spending hours in transit.”
- “I needed a calmer environment. Switching to home education gave me space to focus and rebuild confidence.”
- “My family travels for work. Online schooling meant continuity. I could log in from anywhere and stay on track.”
- “I was juggling music at a high level and academics. The flexibility helped me practise properly and still meet every deadline.”
What is the best thing about home/online schooling?
- “I manage my day with a clear plan. I have short study blocks, breaks, and time for training. It feels like my education works with my life, not against it.”
- “Less noise, more focus. I can review concepts at my own pace and ask for help when I actually need it.”
Social interaction at Impaq
Beyond academics, Impaq learners plug into a full calendar of activities such as the Matric Dance, eSports, Impaq’s Got Talent, an Annual Virtual Fun Run, Bake Off, Virtual Art Expo, Creativity Sessions for younger grades, targeted Winter School support for Grade 12s, plus Olympiads and international Academic Achievers’ Tours for top performers.
Families often say socialising feels more purposeful: time with friends is planned, safe and values-aligned.
It’s a programme designed to spark connection, showcase talent and keep learners active - wherever they learn. Find out more: https://impaq.co.za/extracurricular/
- Home and online learners have a vibrant social life at Impaq11 Dec 10:57
- A practical guide for parents on end-of-phase assessments at home25 Nov 14:21
- Supporting families facing bullying with a viable alternative07 Nov 15:59
- Home or online schooling? Benefits for SA learners10 Oct 15:58
- Equipping classrooms with confidence: How Teach360 supports South African teachers with ready-to-use resources17 Sep 08:27