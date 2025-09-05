Home vs online: Parents weigh quality, structure, and support in alternative schooling

As application windows open for the next academic year, more South African families are evaluating homeschooling and full-time online schooling alongside traditional classrooms. The core question is shifting from 'Is it cheaper?' to 'Is it credible, structured, and sustainable for my child?'

“Parents aren’t looking for hype,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “They want to know exactly how alternative models work, who assesses their child’s progress, and how the pathway to matric is secured.”

Under South African regulations, parents choosing home and online schooling up to Grades 9 register with their provincial department as a legal alternative to traditional schooling. For Grades 10 to 12, learners outside a brick-and-mortar school complete their National Senior Certificate through a distance education provider registered with an Umalusi-accredited assessment body, such as SACAI.

What quality looks like in alternative schooling

Education experts point to four pillars that signal programme quality: a well-designed curriculum, trusted assessment, teaching support, and actionable progress data. “Families expect guidance when they choose alternative education,” says Schoonwinkel. “That means study plans, weekly pacing, proper memo’s, moderated assessments, and teachers who are reachable within agreed timeframes.”

Parents also ask about re-entry to mainstream schooling. “Good documentation makes transitions possible,” she adds. “Reports, moderated marks, and clear records help schools place learners appropriately if families choose to move back.”

Schoonwinkel emphasises that alternative education does not have to be all-consuming for parents. “The goal is not to turn parents into teachers,” she says. “The goal is to give parents a clear roadmap and reliable support so learning can happen consistently at home.”

Finally, she encourages families to compare their options. “Quality alternative education doesn’t have to break the bank,” Schoonwinkel says. “But it does have to meet standards. Compare like-for-like: curriculum, assessment, support, and reporting.”

Toolkit: What’s included – and what’s not

To help families compare offerings, the summary below indicates what’s usually included in home and online schooling, versus what you may need to budget for separately.

Often included:

CAPS-aligned lesson material and term/weekly planners



Live or recorded concept lessons



Assessment banks with memos/rubrics and past papers



All assessments needed to pass the grade



Teacher support (defined hours, turnaround times)



Parent/learner portals with progress tracking



Term reports and promotion guidance



Curated content and additional resources

Commonly not included (or billed separately):

Books and study material



Exam centre/assessment levies (especially Gr 10–12)



Special concessions



Practical kits/consumables (e.g., Art, Sciences)



One-to-one tutoring beyond the standard programme

“Do your research and get clarity from providers if you are unsure,” says Schoonwinkel. “Clarity upfront prevents any surprises later.”

Due-diligence questions parents can use

Accreditation: How is the programme linked to CAPS and to an Umalusi-accredited assessment body for Grades 10–12?

Assessment quality: Who sets/moderates tasks? How are marks standardised?

Teaching model: Frequency of live lessons? Class size?

Service levels: Response times for academic and technical queries?

Data & reporting: How often do learners get assessed and what report cards do they receive?

Wellbeing & safety: Policies for online conduct, safeguarding, and escalation?

Re-entry: What documentation supports a return to mainstream if needed?



