Bullying crisis in South African schools: Urgent support and alternative pathways

A deeply troubling incident at Milnerton High School (Cape Town) has once again drawn national attention to the severity of the bullying crisis in South African schools. A video shared online shows a Grade 10 learner physically and emotionally assaulted by fellow pupils. The victim, a young cancer-survivor, has reportedly expressed that he no longer feels safe returning to the school environment.

While investigations are underway and authorities are calling for reform, it is critical to ensure that learners and families know there are other options beyond staying in a school where they feel unsafe.

Bullying in South African schools is not an isolated issue; it affects learners across age groups, backgrounds and schools. The Milnerton case is one stark example of how quickly events can escalate and how the impact can be deeply traumatic for vulnerable students.

Schools, parents and communities must act together, fostering safe environments, supporting victims and ensuring accountability when behaviours cross the line from bullying into violence.

But for individual learners who feel unsafe or unsupported, waiting for change may feel too long. In such situations, knowing alternative pathways is vital.

Online schooling as a viable alternative. It is not a magic fix, but it is a meaningful, viable alternative for families seeking a safer, more personalised learning environment. Some of the advantages include:

Flexible pace and environment: Learners can access lessons from home, reduce exposure to physical school-based harm, and focus on academics with less distraction or threat.



Supportive setting: Many online schools emphasise mental health support.



Tailored learning: Learners can benefit from a self-paced learning environment, helping them catch up or accelerate without the pressure and stress of difficult peer dynamics.



Continuity and calm: When safety concerns are real, enabling education in a calmer environment means learners don’t fall behind and personal recovery can happen concurrently with learning.

“There is no place for bullying and intimidation in our schools. Think Digital Academy was born because of my own son’s horrific bullying experience at a private school in Pretoria. Every learner deserves to feel safe, valued and able to thrive. Online learning offers an alternative learning environment, one where learners can continue their academic journey with dignity, care and respect. We believe in offering choice, support and a fresh start when it becomes necessary.” Says Janesa Leita, CEO of Think Digital Academy.

Parents, if your child is experiencing bullying, harassment or persistent fear at school, please reach out for help. Talk to the school, report the incidents and explore whether alternative educational options may be a better fit.

Schools and educational authorities: This moment underscores the urgent need for preventive frameworks, clear reporting mechanisms, effective counselling support and swift action against bullying. Safety must be non-negotiable.

Learners: If you are being bullied or know someone who is, please speak up. You are not alone. You deserve safety, support and the chance to learn without fear.