    Rainbow’s Tjokkers rugby clinic builds the next generation of Boland rugby champions

    Rainbow Chicken, in proud partnership with Boland Rugby Union and Worcester Villagers RFC, has taken to the field with purpose, launching the Rainbow Tjokkers Rugby Development Clinic, a grassroots initiative bringing young players, families, and communities together through the power of sport.
    Issued by Rainbow Chicken
    17 Nov 2025
    Held at the Worcester Villagers Rugby Club, the clinic welcomed 80 enthusiastic boys and girls aged six to nine for a morning packed with energy, learning, and laughter. From their first passes to final high-fives, the day celebrated the teamwork, confidence, and determination that define South African rugby.

    “This clinic is about more than just rugby – it’s about giving children a sense of pride, purpose, and opportunity,” says Anton Geustyn, managing director: Western Cape, Rainbow Chicken. “When we invest in young people, we’re helping to shape confident, resilient leaders who can make a difference both on and off the field.”

    Under the guidance of Worcester Villagers players and dedicated local coaches, participants took part in skill-building sessions focused on passing, tackling, agility, and teamwork. The festival-style format ensured that every child had a moment to shine, whether scoring a try, supporting a teammate, or discovering their own potential.

    Rainbow brought its signature energy beyond the game, transforming the grounds into a vibrant family zone with colourful branding, gazebos, flags, and fence wraps that set the scene for a day full of excitement. Each young Tjokker received a Rainbow-branded T-shirt, cooler bag with snacks, and water bottle, along with Simply Chicken Burgers, cool drinks, and Energade hydration stations to keep players and supporters fuelled throughout the day.

    The event ended with photos alongside the Worcester Villagers players, followed by the thrill of the Villagers Top 12 home fixture against the Vanrhynsdorp Eagles. For many of the children, it was their first taste of match-day atmosphere, and a lasting memory of belonging to something bigger than the game.

    The Rainbow Tjokkers Rugby Development Clinic embodies Rainbow Chicken’s enduring purpose to 'Nourish the Nation' – not only by providing quality food, but by creating opportunities that inspire growth, unity, and hope.

    Through initiatives like this, Rainbow continues to invest in the heart of South Africa where sport builds character, families find connection, and future champions are made.

    Rainbow Chicken, Boland Rugby Union
    Rainbow Chicken
    Nourishing the nation with premium chicken products and supply high-quality animal feed, while operating sustainably and supporting our communities.
    Let's do Biz