Meals that matter: Rainbow Rustenburg feeding futures

From classrooms to communities, Rainbow Chicken’s Rustenburg plant is proving that the most powerful lessons are those lived, not just taught. With a workforce of almost 2,000 employees across the Rustenburg Inland – North-West and Gauteng region, Rainbow provides not just food, but livelihoods that support thousands of households. As one of the region’s largest employers and a long-standing neighbour to local schools, Rainbow Rustenburg has embedded a culture of giving back into its community. This commitment extends into the lives of thousands of learners, strengthening education, food security, and community well-being through practical, lasting support.

Rooted in local giving

Through its Rustenburg Farms, the team has championed a range of community projects: planting a vegetable garden to promote food sustainability, unveiling the first official school board at Kloof Waters Intermediate Farm School, and providing monthly chicken donations to the school’s feeding scheme. These initiatives nourish learners and foster resilience and pride within the community, reinforcing Rainbow’s belief that sustainable change begins locally.

Strengthening young minds through nutrition

Building on this foundation, Rainbow Rustenburg has introduced a school nutrition programme that provides meals to approximately 5,000 children across local primary schools in Rustenburg. Aligned with Rainbow’s broader #NourishTheNation purpose, the initiative addresses one of the area’s most persistent challenges: food security. Schools participating in the nutrition programme consistently achieve 100% attendance on the days when chicken is served, underscoring the direct link between nourishment and education outcomes. For many children, these meals are a gateway to improved learning, school attendance, and brighter futures.

Celebrating community success

To showcase the programme’s impact, Rainbow has successfully carried out three school activations at Nkukise Primary, Laerskool David Brink, and Rampa Primary. Each event was met with enthusiastic participation from learners, teachers, parents, SGB (School Governing Body) and community leaders, underscoring the programme’s role in uplifting young lives. Learners enjoyed nutritious meals, engaging activities, and special goodie bags, experiencing firsthand how this initiative is helping to shape brighter futures.

Lizenda Pick, SGB representative, said: “We appreciate the fact that Rainbow’s support of our school is not a once-off act of kindness, but a weekly blessing. Thank you for making a difference in our schools and our community.”

The series culminated in its flagship celebration at Karlien Park Primary on 19 September 2025, coinciding with Heritage Month. This milestone event brought together all seven beneficiary primary schools on the programme, including learners, SGB, parents, teachers, Rustenburg Local Municipality and local leaders to celebrate Rainbow’s community impact.

Ward councillor, Luan Snyders, shared that he was a learner at Karlien Park Primary. He expressed, “This is more than a donation. It’s an investment in the future of our children. Education is the key to progress, and when the private sector invests in schools, it helps to build stronger communities and brighter futures. As local government, we are committed to making it easier for businesses to grow and create jobs so that partnerships like this can continue to uplift our people. We salute and applaud you for the work you’ve been doing.”

Building visibility, trust, and opportunity

Koen Le Roux, Rainbow’s inland director, said, “Rainbow Rustenburg is much more than a plant – it is the heartbeat of this community. As one of the area’s biggest employers, we feel a deep responsibility to create meaningful, enduring impact. Nourishing young lives through this programme reflects who we are, and what we stand for: grounded in care, upliftment, and a belief that when we invest in our future generation, we strengthen the fabric of our society.”

Driving socio-economic impact

Rainbow Rustenburg’s commitment extends beyond meals. As a major employer in the region, the plant provides job stability and has transitioned many casual employees into permanent roles – reinforcing its role as both a provider of livelihoods and a partner in community progress. This dual focus on nutrition and livelihoods highlights Rainbow’s responsibility as a corporate citizen dedicated to both social and economic progress.

Together for Rustenburg’s future

By combining community upliftment, food security, and job creation, Rainbow Rustenburg continues to strengthen trust and goodwill in the region. As one of the biggest employers in Rustenburg outside of mining, Rainbow remains deeply committed to addressing local challenges and building inclusive, resilient communities.

The unveiling of Karlien Park Primary is a celebration of partnership, progress, and pride in Rustenburg’s future. From farm-based sustainability projects to its far-reaching school nutrition programme, Rainbow’s efforts form part of a long-term commitment to working alongside communities to create a healthier, more sustainable future for this generation and the next.



