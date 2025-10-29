Reflections from Anuga 2025: What Rainbow Chicken learned at Anuga 2025

A team from Rainbow Chicken, including Tarryn Fowler (marketing director), Claire Mundell (technical director), Thashia Achari (research and development technical manager), and Neil Harris (category strategy manager), attended Anuga 2025 in Cologne, one of the world’s largest and most influential food and beverage trade fairs.

The event offered a valuable perspective on how rapidly the poultry industry is evolving, from how products are conceptualised to how they are presented, packaged, and consumed.

Across all exhibitors, one theme stood out strongly: packaging was definitely the star of the show. Every Rainbow delegate observed how packaging has long evolved beyond its traditional role of product preservation, now serving as a strategic asset for brand storytelling, sustainability, and consumer convenience.

Premiumisation of poultry

Across international markets, chicken is being reimagined as a culinary centrepiece rather than a commodity. Exhibitors showcased an impressive range of chef-inspired marinades, ready-to-eat (RTE) formats, and global street-food influences that elevate poultry into the premium space.

Claire Mundell noted that flavours from the Far East and Korea dominated, including soy garlic, red Thai, kimchi, and Japanese karaage, offering the perfect blend of indulgence and health appeal.

The message was clear: consumers want flavour exploration with familiar comfort, and chicken provides the perfect canvas for that balance.

Packaging innovation takes centre stage

While innovation in food formulations drew attention, packaging was the undisputed hero of Anuga 2025.

Tarryn Fowler reflected: “I was particularly struck by the sheer breadth of innovation on display, especially in the realm of packaging.”

From vacuum-sealed flavoured portions and matte-finished trays with transparent windows to portion-controlled blister packs and ready-to-air-fry meal kits, packaging is evolving beyond preservation. It is becoming a storytelling medium that connects freshness, function, and visual appeal.

Neil Harris added valuable perspective from a category product standpoint: “From a product perspective, Rainbow Chicken is on par with the best of Europe. We saw crumbed, added-value products carrying front-of-pack nutritional indicators, vacuum-sealed flavoured portions ranging from breasts to half chickens, and themed products such as Halloween-inspired black nuggets. Unique, fit-for-purpose packaging brought everything together.”

The rise of portion-controlled and single-serve formats reflects modern consumption habits: smaller households, on-the-go lifestyles, and an increasing focus on reducing waste. Clever packaging designs, such as vacuum-packed single leg quarters with euro-slots, demonstrated how practicality and brand presentation can coexist effectively.

Smarter snacking and hybrid convenience

Poultry snacking is another space where creativity is accelerating. Thashia Achari observed a surge in products designed for modern, mobile consumers:

Mini chicken bites or nuggets paired with dips or grains



Snack-sized skewers with flavour twists



“Build-your-own” trays combining textures and flavours



Tear-and-eat mini viennas (ideal for lunchboxes, travel, and active lifestyles)

A notable shift was towards semi-prepared or ‘finish-at-home’ products, blending the satisfaction of home cooking with the ease of pre-prepped convenience. This hybrid model allows consumers to participate in the meal-making process while saving time, merging culinary creativity with practicality.

Staying ahead of global trends

Fowler concluded: “Anuga 2025 reaffirmed that innovation must stay close to consumer behaviour. Success now depends on understanding how people eat, live, and shop, and designing products that meet them there. Whether through smarter packaging, health-conscious recipes, or on-the-go versatility, brands that anticipate these shifts will lead the next chapter of poultry evolution.”

South Africa’s poultry future will be shaped by companies that innovate with purpose. For Rainbow Chicken, the insights from Anuga 2025 reinforce our commitment to lead through smarter packaging, sustainable production, and value-added offerings that make nutritious protein accessible, exciting, and proudly South African in quality. Because the future of poultry is not just food on a plate. It is carefully crafted experiences that nourish the nation.



