Alex Shahini named Stellantis SA brand comms manager for Alfa Romeo, Jeep

Stellantis South Africa has appointed Alex Shahini as brand communications manager for Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Leapmotor, effective immediately.

Alex Shahini | image supplied

Shahini will oversee media strategy, content development, and brand engagement for the three marques, supporting Stellantis’ growth in South Africa. He will report to Janus Janse van Rensburg, head of product and marketing, to ensure consistent messaging across all channels.

The appointment coincides with Stellantis’ ongoing expansion in the region, including the launch of Leapmotor and the growth of its premium and electrified vehicle portfolio.

Shahini brings extensive experience in automotive media, digital communications, editorial leadership, and motorsport, equipping him to enhance brand visibility and storytelling.