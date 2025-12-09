South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Alex Shahini named Stellantis SA brand comms manager for Alfa Romeo, Jeep

    Stellantis South Africa has appointed Alex Shahini as brand communications manager for Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Leapmotor, effective immediately.
    9 Dec 2025
    Alex Shahini | image supplied
    Alex Shahini | image supplied

    Shahini will oversee media strategy, content development, and brand engagement for the three marques, supporting Stellantis’ growth in South Africa. He will report to Janus Janse van Rensburg, head of product and marketing, to ensure consistent messaging across all channels.

    The appointment coincides with Stellantis’ ongoing expansion in the region, including the launch of Leapmotor and the growth of its premium and electrified vehicle portfolio.

    Shahini brings extensive experience in automotive media, digital communications, editorial leadership, and motorsport, equipping him to enhance brand visibility and storytelling.

