    Jeep Wrangler and thousands of Kia models recalled in SA

    The National Consumer Commission has issued recall notices for Jeep Wrangler units and several Kia models after suppliers flagged potential safety defects.
    9 Dec 2025
    9 Dec 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Jeep Wrangler recall

    Stellantis South Africa is recalling 323 Jeep Wrangler vehicles sold nationally between 2016 and 2018. According to the supplier, dust accumulation inside the clockspring may compromise airbag circuits. This can trigger an airbag warning light or prevent the driver's airbag from deploying during a crash.

    Kia Sportage, Sorento, Optima, Cerato and Soul models

    Kia South Africa has reported a recall affecting 18,600 vehicles across the Sportage (SL, KM), Sorento (XM), Optima (TF), Cerato (TD) and Soul (AM) ranges. The affected vehicles were sold between 2009 and 2015 through approved dealerships.

    The supplier states that the models require an ABS fuse replacement. The fault may cause the ABS system to malfunction, potentially increasing stopping distances and, in some cases, leading to engine bay damage.

    Consumer guidance

    The NCC urges affected vehicle owners to arrange inspections and repairs at authorised dealerships as soon as possible. All repairs will be carried out at no cost to consumers.

