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    Toyota recalls more than 2,000 Urban Cruiser SUVs in SA

    Toyota South Africa Motors has recalled certain Toyota Urban Cruiser vehicles after identifying a fault that could cause the fuel gauge to display more fuel than is actually in the tank.
    3 Aug 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the recall affects 2,208 vehicles produced between 17 January and 3 June 2025. Of these, 2,015 were sold in South Africa, while the remaining 193 were exported to Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia.

    The issue stems from the manufacturing process of the vehicle's combination meter, where an incorrect calibration value may have been written to the system's memory.

    As a result, the fuel gauge may indicate that more fuel remains than is actually available. The low-fuel warning light may also fail to illuminate as fuel levels drop, increasing the risk of the vehicle running out of fuel unexpectedly, which could cause the engine to stall or prevent it from restarting.

    Owners of affected vehicles are urged to take their Urban Cruiser to their nearest authorised Toyota dealership for a fuel gauge inspection.

    Toyota said any required corrective work will be carried out free of charge.

    Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the National Consumer Commission at az.gro.ccneht@llaceRtcudorP.

    Read more: Toyota, Toyota South Africa Motors, Toyota South Africa, National Consumer Commission, NCC, recalls, car recalls
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