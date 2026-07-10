PRODUCT RECALL: Spar recalls yoghurt nationwide over production fault

Spar has issued a nationwide recall of selected yoghurt products after identifying a production fault that may affect product quality and could potentially cause stomach upset if consumed.

The recall, announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) on 9 July 2026, affects a range of Spar-branded yoghurt products sold across South Africa from 15 June 2026.

According to the NCC, the recall follows notification from Spar after a machine malfunction during production resulted in product "blowing" – a defect that can alter the yoghurt's taste, smell and appearance.

Production fault prompts precautionary recall

Spar said the issue was caused by equipment failure during the manufacturing process, prompting the retailer to remove the affected products from circulation as a precautionary measure.

Consumers are advised not to consume any of the affected products, as doing so may result in stomach discomfort or other mild gastrointestinal symptoms.

The recall forms part of Spar's product safety procedures and was communicated to the National Consumer Commission in line with consumer protection regulations.

Products affected

The recall includes selected batches of the following Spar-branded products:

Spar Fat Free Yoghurt



Spar Low Fat Yoghurt



Spar Double Cream Yoghurt



Spar Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt



SparActive Drinking Yoghurt

The affected products carry:

Sell-by date: 9 August 2026

Use-by date: 12 August 2026

Spar has indicated that only products matching these dates are affected by the recall.

Consumers urged to return products

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled yoghurt products are encouraged to stop using them immediately and return them to their nearest SPAR store.

Consumers will receive either:

A full refund, or

An exchange for a replacement product.

The NCC has urged consumers to respond promptly to the recall to minimise any potential health risks.

Importance of product recalls

While product recalls can be disruptive for retailers and suppliers, they remain an important part of consumer protection.

By voluntarily recalling affected products, manufacturers and retailers help prevent potential health risks while reinforcing food safety standards and quality assurance processes.

The NCC encourages consumers to remain vigilant and to check product notices issued by retailers and manufacturers, particularly when food products are involved.

Consumers requiring further information about the recall can direct enquiries to the National Consumer Commission via ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.

Here is the full list of products affected