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    PRODUCT RECALL: Spar recalls yoghurt nationwide over production fault

    Spar has issued a nationwide recall of selected yoghurt products after identifying a production fault that may affect product quality and could potentially cause stomach upset if consumed.
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: thencc.org.za

    The recall, announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) on 9 July 2026, affects a range of Spar-branded yoghurt products sold across South Africa from 15 June 2026.

    According to the NCC, the recall follows notification from Spar after a machine malfunction during production resulted in product "blowing" – a defect that can alter the yoghurt's taste, smell and appearance.

    Production fault prompts precautionary recall

    Spar said the issue was caused by equipment failure during the manufacturing process, prompting the retailer to remove the affected products from circulation as a precautionary measure.

    Consumers are advised not to consume any of the affected products, as doing so may result in stomach discomfort or other mild gastrointestinal symptoms.

    The recall forms part of Spar's product safety procedures and was communicated to the National Consumer Commission in line with consumer protection regulations.

    Products affected

    The recall includes selected batches of the following Spar-branded products:

    • Spar Fat Free Yoghurt
    • Spar Low Fat Yoghurt
    • Spar Double Cream Yoghurt
    • Spar Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt
    • SparActive Drinking Yoghurt

    The affected products carry:

    Sell-by date: 9 August 2026
    Use-by date: 12 August 2026

    Spar has indicated that only products matching these dates are affected by the recall.

    Consumers urged to return products

    Customers who have purchased any of the recalled yoghurt products are encouraged to stop using them immediately and return them to their nearest SPAR store.

    Consumers will receive either:

    A full refund, or
    An exchange for a replacement product.

    The NCC has urged consumers to respond promptly to the recall to minimise any potential health risks.

    Importance of product recalls

    While product recalls can be disruptive for retailers and suppliers, they remain an important part of consumer protection.

    By voluntarily recalling affected products, manufacturers and retailers help prevent potential health risks while reinforcing food safety standards and quality assurance processes.

    The NCC encourages consumers to remain vigilant and to check product notices issued by retailers and manufacturers, particularly when food products are involved.

    Consumers requiring further information about the recall can direct enquiries to the National Consumer Commission via ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.

    Here is the full list of products affected

    Product DescriptionBatch DetailsBarcodesQTY Produced
    SPAR Low Fat Strawberry Yoghurt with Fruit 500 gSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026500 g 6001008169632 6 x 500g 26001008169636 280 cases
    SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt 150 gSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026150 g 6001008651298 12 x 150g 16001008651295 258 cases
    SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt 1 kgSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/20261 kg 6001008652417 6x 1kg 16001008652414 513 cases
    SPAR Low Fat Plain Yoghurt 1 kgSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/20261 kg 6001008169762 6 x 1 kg 16001008169796 655 cases
    SPAR Low Fat Mixed Berry Yoghurt 1 kgSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/20261 kg 6001008169694 6 x 1 kg 16001008169691 516 cases
    SPAR Fat Free Strawberry Yoghurt 500 gSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026500 g 6001008170997 6 x 500 g 26001008170991 228 cases
    SPAR Fat Free Peach & Apricot Yoghurt 500 gSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026500 g 6001008651793 6 x 500g 36001008651794 304 cases
    SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Strawberry & Oats 300 mlSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026300 ml 6001008728099 12 x 300ml 16001008728096 368 cases
    SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Blackcurrant, Apple & Oats 300 mlSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026300 ml 6001008651489 12 x 300ml 16001008651486 256 cases
    SPAR Double Cream Yoghurt Black Forest 1 kgSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/20261 kg 6001008804793 6 x 1kg 16001008804790 260 cases
    SPAR Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt Strawberry and White Choc 100 mlSELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026100 ml 6001008804915 6 x (100ml x 4) 16001008804912 349 cases

    Read more: Spar, National Consumer Commission, NCC, product recall
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