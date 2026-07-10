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PRODUCT RECALL: Spar recalls yoghurt nationwide over production fault
The recall, announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) on 9 July 2026, affects a range of Spar-branded yoghurt products sold across South Africa from 15 June 2026.
According to the NCC, the recall follows notification from Spar after a machine malfunction during production resulted in product "blowing" – a defect that can alter the yoghurt's taste, smell and appearance.
Production fault prompts precautionary recall
Spar said the issue was caused by equipment failure during the manufacturing process, prompting the retailer to remove the affected products from circulation as a precautionary measure.
Consumers are advised not to consume any of the affected products, as doing so may result in stomach discomfort or other mild gastrointestinal symptoms.
The recall forms part of Spar's product safety procedures and was communicated to the National Consumer Commission in line with consumer protection regulations.
Products affected
The recall includes selected batches of the following Spar-branded products:
- Spar Fat Free Yoghurt
- Spar Low Fat Yoghurt
- Spar Double Cream Yoghurt
- Spar Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt
- SparActive Drinking Yoghurt
The affected products carry:
Sell-by date: 9 August 2026
Use-by date: 12 August 2026
Spar has indicated that only products matching these dates are affected by the recall.
Consumers urged to return products
Customers who have purchased any of the recalled yoghurt products are encouraged to stop using them immediately and return them to their nearest SPAR store.
Consumers will receive either:
A full refund, or
An exchange for a replacement product.
The NCC has urged consumers to respond promptly to the recall to minimise any potential health risks.
Importance of product recalls
While product recalls can be disruptive for retailers and suppliers, they remain an important part of consumer protection.
By voluntarily recalling affected products, manufacturers and retailers help prevent potential health risks while reinforcing food safety standards and quality assurance processes.
The NCC encourages consumers to remain vigilant and to check product notices issued by retailers and manufacturers, particularly when food products are involved.
Consumers requiring further information about the recall can direct enquiries to the National Consumer Commission via ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.
Here is the full list of products affected
|Product Description
|Batch Details
|Barcodes
|QTY Produced
|SPAR Low Fat Strawberry Yoghurt with Fruit 500 g
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|500 g 6001008169632 6 x 500g 26001008169636
|280 cases
|SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt 150 g
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|150 g 6001008651298 12 x 150g 16001008651295
|258 cases
|SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt 1 kg
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|1 kg 6001008652417 6x 1kg 16001008652414
|513 cases
|SPAR Low Fat Plain Yoghurt 1 kg
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|1 kg 6001008169762 6 x 1 kg 16001008169796
|655 cases
|SPAR Low Fat Mixed Berry Yoghurt 1 kg
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|1 kg 6001008169694 6 x 1 kg 16001008169691
|516 cases
|SPAR Fat Free Strawberry Yoghurt 500 g
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|500 g 6001008170997 6 x 500 g 26001008170991
|228 cases
|SPAR Fat Free Peach & Apricot Yoghurt 500 g
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|500 g 6001008651793 6 x 500g 36001008651794
|304 cases
|SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Strawberry & Oats 300 ml
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|300 ml 6001008728099 12 x 300ml 16001008728096
|368 cases
|SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Blackcurrant, Apple & Oats 300 ml
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|300 ml 6001008651489 12 x 300ml 16001008651486
|256 cases
|SPAR Double Cream Yoghurt Black Forest 1 kg
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|1 kg 6001008804793 6 x 1kg 16001008804790
|260 cases
|SPAR Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt Strawberry and White Choc 100 ml
|SELL BY: 09/08/2026 USE BY: 12/08/2026
|100 ml 6001008804915 6 x (100ml x 4) 16001008804912
|349 cases