Haleon's Made in Mzansi campaign celebrates SA's role in manufacturing healthcare brands

For generations, trusted household names such as Grand-Pa, Eno, Aquafresh and Med-Lemon have played a quiet but essential role in South African homes.

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Whether soothing everyday ailments, supporting oral health or helping families manage common health concerns, these brands have become part of the country's collective story.

Now, global consumer health company Haleon is shining a spotlight on the local people, manufacturing expertise and heritage behind these iconic products through its new Made in Mzansi campaign.

The initiative celebrates more than familiar brands on pharmacy shelves. It recognises the South Africans who manufacture them, the communities they support, and the role local production plays in strengthening both healthcare access and the country's economy.

Celebrating brands made by South Africans

While millions of consumers have grown up with products such as Grand-Pa, Eno, Aquafresh and Med-Lemon, many may not realise that the majority of these products are manufactured locally.

The Made in Mzansi campaign aims to change that narrative by highlighting the people, skills and facilities behind some of South Africa's most trusted healthcare brands.

Farhan Haroon, managing director of Haleon South Africa, says the campaign is a celebration of both heritage and the people who continue to bring these products to life.

"These brands have been part of South African households for generations and have earned the trust of millions of consumers over many years. As we celebrate our heritage, we are proud to recognise the South Africans behind these products and the role they play in supporting everyday health."

Investing in South African manufacturing

The campaign is underpinned by Haleon's continued investment in local manufacturing.

The company has invested R750m in its South African operations and last year reached a significant production milestone by manufacturing its one billionth Grand-Pa stick pack at its Epping facility in the Western Cape.

Today, approximately 85% of Haleon's South African sales are supplied through local manufacturing, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to producing trusted healthcare products close to the communities they serve.

Beyond ensuring product availability, local manufacturing supports employment, develops skills and contributes to broader economic activity across the country.

Supporting everyday health

Haleon says the campaign also reflects its commitment to encouraging self-care by ensuring consumers continue to have access to trusted products that help them manage everyday health concerns.

From oral care to relief for common ailments, the company's portfolio has become deeply embedded in the routines of South African families.

Haroon says locally produced healthcare products remain an important part of improving everyday wellbeing.

"From oral health to relief from common ailments, these brands help people take care of themselves and their families every day."

A boost for local manufacturing

The campaign has also received support from Proudly South African, which sees it as an example of how established local manufacturing can contribute to economic growth while reinforcing consumer confidence in locally produced goods.

Eustace Mashimbye, CEO of Proudly South African, says the campaign reflects the organisation's mission of encouraging consumers to support products made in the country.

"We are excited to be part of the Haleon story, which showcases South Africa's manufacturing excellence. These heritage brands live up to our 'Loved Here. Made Here.' tagline and demonstrate how locally manufactured products contribute to job creation while becoming part of South Africa's DNA."

Heritage on shelf

As part of the campaign, consumers will begin seeing special-edition Made in Mzansi packaging across participating products, celebrating both South Africa's manufacturing heritage and the generations of people who have trusted these brands.

The packaging serves as a reminder that behind every familiar product is a network of local employees, manufacturing facilities and communities helping to keep essential healthcare products accessible.

Manufacturing with purpose

At a time when supporting local industry has become increasingly important, Haleon's Made in Mzansi campaign places the spotlight on the often-overlooked role manufacturing plays in delivering trusted healthcare products.

By combining investment in local production with brands that have served South Africans for decades, the campaign reinforces the value of buying products that are not only recognised household names, but are also made by South Africans for South Africans.

As consumers continue to prioritise trusted healthcare solutions, Made in Mzansi celebrates the people, heritage and manufacturing excellence that have helped these brands become part of everyday life across the country.