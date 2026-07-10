McDonald's France proves great OOH still starts with great copy

McDonald's France and TBWA\Paris has demonstrated that sometimes the most powerful advertising tool is still a well-written line.

Source: TBWA\Paris.

The fast-food giant's latest campaign for its frozen desserts relies on clever copy rather than elaborate visuals to make its point. The campaign pairs mirrored headlines that describe opposite moments in life, each ending with the same conclusion: it's a good time for a McFlurry, Sundae or Milkshake.

Source: McDonald's France.

The creative idea is simple. Whether you're celebrating a victory or recovering from a disappointment, telling the joke or being the joke, life's contrasting moments all deserve the same sweet reward. A subtle shift in wording flips the meaning of each execution, creating humour while reinforcing the brand's message that frozen desserts aren't just for hot summer days.

The campaign is rolling out across billboards, digital out-of-home and social media.