South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ThinkerneurJoe PublicTBWAInsight SurveyMann MadeM+C Saatchi AbelSAMROLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDuma CollectiveIgnition GroupBroad MediaGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingEverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    McDonald's France proves great OOH still starts with great copy

    McDonald's France and TBWA\Paris has demonstrated that sometimes the most powerful advertising tool is still a well-written line.
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Source: TBWA\Paris.
    Source: TBWA\Paris.

    The fast-food giant's latest campaign for its frozen desserts relies on clever copy rather than elaborate visuals to make its point. The campaign pairs mirrored headlines that describe opposite moments in life, each ending with the same conclusion: it's a good time for a McFlurry, Sundae or Milkshake.

    Source: McDonald's France.
    Source: McDonald's France.

    The creative idea is simple. Whether you're celebrating a victory or recovering from a disappointment, telling the joke or being the joke, life's contrasting moments all deserve the same sweet reward. A subtle shift in wording flips the meaning of each execution, creating humour while reinforcing the brand's message that frozen desserts aren't just for hot summer days.

    The campaign is rolling out across billboards, digital out-of-home and social media.

    Read more: advertising, ice-cream, copy, McDonalds, OOH, TBWA\Paris
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz