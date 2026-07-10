AuthenticA Series Lab invites applications from African screenwriters

The AuthenticA Series Lab has opened for applications from African screenwriters. Now entering its milestone fifth year, the AuthenticA Series Lab comes at a time when the industry is particularly volatile and unstable, making this offering even more necessary.

The 5th AuthenticA Series Lab, a screenwriters programme from South Africa-based non-profit Realness Institute, is now open for applications. The 4th edition's (last year) cohort at the first in-person workshop (left to right) Reem Morsi, Gamel Apalayine, Jolade Olusanya, Mona Ombogo (Image supplied)

A screenwriters programme from South Africa-based non-profit Realness Institute is six-month programme is delivered in partnership with The StoryBoard Collective, a Swiss non-profit organisation dedicated to holding space for storytellers from underrepresented communities.

The programme opens with in-person sessions in Ethiopia, a first, and then moves through online sessions, which culminate in a two-month residency in Geneva, Switzerland, before the cohort pitches at Series Mania in Lille, France.

The outcome of the programme is that each participant will deliver a pitch deck and a pilot script. The rights to the material developed through the programme will remain with each writer.

Series Mania returns as the programme festival partner, where the writers will pitch their projects to industry decision-makers as part of the African Series Pitch in Lille, France, in March 2027.

The Canada Media Fund also returns for a third year as a funding partner, supporting the participation of one African Canadian writer in the programme.

Four writers to be selected

The programme has supported 15 African writers since its inception, with some writers currently in active co-production conversations with companies across the UK, France, Canada and the US.

The programme welcomes submissions of original series projects in any genre, from writers living in Africa or the African diaspora, provided the story concept is set in Africa.

Four writers will be selected for the programme, which is conducted through a mixture of online and in-person sessions, taking place from September 2026 to April 2027.

Selected writers will be mentored by Selina Ukwuoma, story consultant and director of Writing Programmes, and Mehret Mandefro, creative producer and managing director of the Realness Institute.

“The lab offers writers a rare opportunity to take creative risks. It gives them the confidence to trust their most audacious ideas and shape them into series with real craft, rigour and clarity," says Ukwuoma.

“Giving writers the time and space to bring their boldest ideas at a time when the industry is so unstable is the best way we know how to meet this moment,” adds Mandefro.

A range of industry perspectives

Experienced industry experts are invited to engage with the cohort as guest speakers, sharing their insights and professional journeys through case studies, offering a range of industry perspectives and practical guidance.

Past guest speakers have included Anthony Q. Farrell (writer/director/producer, Canfro Productions), Layla Swart (producer/co-founder, Yellowbone Entertainment), Aoife Lennon-Ritchie (managing director of Torchwood Literary & Scouting), Sameer Gardezi (founder, Break the Room Media) and Pauline Fischer (founder & CEO, PMF Media Group, Inc.).

“This programme reflects what we believe in: backing bold storytelling from voices the industry hasn't made enough room for," says Laure de Peretti de la Rocca, Director of The StoryBoard Collective. "Partnering for this lab, and hosting the AuthenticA writers in Geneva at the StoryBoard House, is how we put that belief into action.”

Francesco Capurro, Series Mania Forum director says , “AuthenticA’s pitching sessions have become one of the Forum’s most anticipated highlights. International industry professionals continue to show a strong appetite for distinctive voices emerging from African content, and this is due to the outstanding preparation and mentoring work carried out by the teams at the Realness Institute and StoryBoard Collective. I am already looking forward to discovering the 2027 cohort.”

Candadian sponsorship

As part of its ongoing commitment to investing in Canadian African diaspora storytellers, the Canada Media Fund will sponsor the participation of one African-Canadian writer in the programme.

“The Canada Media Fund is proud to continue its partnership with the AuthenticA Series Lab and support the participation of an African-Canadian writer for a third consecutive year," said Jessica Lea Fleming, Director of Industry Development, CMF.

"Programmes like AuthenticA create meaningful opportunities for creators to develop bold, unique stories while building the international relationships that are increasingly essential in today's screen industry.

"We are pleased to support an initiative that strengthens creative and business connections between Canada and Africa, while helping elevate diverse voices whose stories will resonate with audiences at home and around the world.”

The call for applications is open and close Saturday, 1 August 2026.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit here or email submissions@realness.institute.