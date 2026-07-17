eMedia launches Africa’s first independent FAST streaming platform

eMedia has launched Openview Stream, Africa’s first independent free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, which extends the group’s entertainment ecosystem beyond traditional broadcasting to deliver premium live television and streaming content free to audiences across Africa.

eMedia has launched Openview Stream, Africa’s first independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platform (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

The platform launches initially across Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Mauritius, with additional African markets planned as part of eMedia’s phased expansion strategy.

Building on the established Openview brand, which has transformed free television access for millions of households in South Africa, Openview Stream marks the next evolution of eMedia’s media portfolio by extending that familiar viewing experience into digital streaming across Africa.

“Openview Stream represents another important milestone in eMedia’s evolution as one of Africa’s leading entertainment businesses,” says Khalik Sherrif, CEO of eMedia.

“Building on the success of Openview, we are extending one of our strongest consumer brands into the streaming market, ensuring audiences can continue to enjoy quality entertainment through a free, accessible viewing experience.”

Sherrif adds, “Together with RunnTV, our strategic technology partner, we are creating an African streaming service that delivers value for viewers, broadcasters, advertisers and content creators while making premium entertainment freely accessible across the continent.”

In partnership

Developed in partnership with RunnTV, eMedia’s strategic OTT and FAST technology partner, Openview Stream combines eMedia’s recognised entertainment brands, quality content and deep understanding of African audiences with world-class FAST capability to create a seamless streaming experience designed specifically for the continent.

“Africa represents one of the most exciting growth markets for the future of television,” says Manish Sinha, founder and CEO of RunnTV.

“We are proud to partner with eMedia to power Openview Stream through our FAST technology platform.

“By combining eMedia’s established brands and deep market expertise with our technology capabilities, we are creating a scalable streaming service designed specifically for African audiences.”

Long-term digital strategy

The launch marks another important step in eMedia’s long-term digital growth strategy.

Over the coming months, Openview Stream will continue to expand its content offering, channel portfolio, and geographic footprint, strengthening its position as Africa’s leading independent FAST streaming destination.

Expanding into the streaming market

Building on decades of delivering quality entertainment to millions of households, eMedia is expanding into the streaming market with Openview Stream.

The service creates new opportunities for local authorities, broadcasters, audiences, advertisers and content creators by providing a sustainable, advertising-supported digital ecosystem tailored to African viewing habits.

Supporting Africa’s broadcasting industry

As an eMedia platform, Openview Stream also supports the continued growth of Africa’s broadcasting industry by providing broadcasters and content owners with an innovative digital distribution service.

Through RunnTV’s proven FAST technology, partners can extend their reach across mobile devices and Connected TVs while creating new opportunities to grow audiences and unlock sustainable advertising revenue.

Africa is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital entertainment markets. Increasing smart television adoption, improved broadband connectivity and growing demand for free streaming services are changing how audiences discover and consume content.

Openview Stream has been developed to meet this demand by delivering an accessible, high-quality streaming destination that remains free to viewers.

The platform offers a carefully curated mix of African, regional and international channels, with programming focused on local relevance, established entertainment brands and high-quality viewing experiences that reflect the diversity of audiences across the continent.