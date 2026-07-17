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    #Bookmarks2026 | All the IAB South Africa 2026 Bookmark Awards finalists

    The finalists for the 2026 Bookmark Awards, the definitive benchmark for digital excellence in South Africa, now in its 18th year, have been announced by The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).
    17 Jul 2026
    17 Jul 2026
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Bookmark Awards (Image supplied)
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Bookmark Awards (Image supplied)

    Drawn from hundreds of entries submitted across the eligibility period of 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026, the finalists were selected through a rigorous remote judging process conducted by almost 88 specialist jurors.

    They represent the work that South Africa's most experienced digital practitioners, after weeks of independent evaluation, believe genuinely moved the needle.

    The full shortlist spans seven digital ecosystems: Build, Communicate, Connect, Innovate, Impact, Publish and Special Honours, a category architecture designed to assess digital work not by the channel it ran in but by what it actually achieved in the world.

    Chris Borain, executive director of IAB South Africa, says the quality of this year's shortlist speaks for itself.

    "The 2026 shortlist is one of the strongest we have seen. Across every category, the work that made it through judging is ideas-led, craft-driven and results-backed.

    That is exactly what the Bookmark Awards was built to recognise, and exactly what South African digital is capable of when the bar is set high enough."

    The work that made the cut

    The 2026 shortlist spans the full breadth of South African digital, from AI-powered brand experiences and purpose-driven publisher journalism to cultural activations, performance platforms and work built entirely around community impact.

    Among the agencies featuring across multiple categories are Ogilvy, MakeReign, Clockwork, Accenture Song, Machine_ and Joe Public, each with entries spread across several ecosystems, reflecting both the range and consistency of their digital output over the past year.

    On the brand side, Volkswagen, Spotify, KFC South Africa, The Salvation Army and Khula appear across numerous categories, signalling work that resonated not just creatively but commercially and strategically.

    The Special Honours shortlist reflects the industry's growing commitment to work that goes beyond campaign metrics. The Pixel for Purpose category includes entries addressing gender-based violence, animal welfare, financial inclusion and community upliftment. The Digital Rising Star nominees represent emerging talent from across the industry.

    Round 2 judging convenes next week

    With the finalist list now confirmed, the Bookmark Awards jury, led by Jury President Elizabeth Mokwena, executive marketing director at Unilever Africa, convenes for in-person Round 2 judging in Johannesburg and Cape Town next week, on 22, 23 and 24 July 2026.

    Nine category chairs will lead their respective judging panels through a live deliberation process, evaluating shortlisted work face to face and determining which entries will take home Gold, Silver, Bronze and Craft Pixels, as well as the coveted Black Pixel awards in Special Honours.

    The awards ceremony

    Winners will be revealed at the 2026 Bookmark Awards ceremony on Thursday, 13 August 2026, at The Forum, The Campus in Johannesburg.

    Tickets go on sale on 27 July on Howler

    All the finalists

    BUILD
    AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
    Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    So InteractiveRichfieldRichfieldRichfield Website
    Public Service & NPO Platforms
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    MakeReignPOWACampaignCreate & Donate
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyThe Salvation ArmyEscape It
    Software, Services & Platforms
    SAB (AB InBev)TavNetGeneralTavNet
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    Mobile Apps
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    Mobile Sites
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC TasteKAIIA
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerSocial Screen
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaNissan BrandNissan Intelligent Playlist
    MakeReignPOWACampaignCreate & Donate
    So InteractiveRichfieldRichfieldRichfield Website
    Campaign / Microsites
    One Over OneDream Hotels & ResortsGeneralLehotel
    One Over OneDream Vacation ClubGeneralFakecation
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyThe Salvation ArmyEscape It
    distrikt 9ShowmaxThe People vs. VBSThe Real Cost Of Banking
    Joe Public & JunoChicken LickenGeneralSoul Food 2 The World
    Games
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Employee Experience Platform
    Ogilvy South AfricaOM BankGeneralBreak The Bank
    Customer Experience Design
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerSocial Screen
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC TasteKAIIA
    MscsportsTelkomGeneralPossibility in Play
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    COMMUNICATE
    Integrated Digital Campaign
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralKhuphuka Nathi
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South Africa & Volkswagen South AfricaKFC BrandKFC X VW SUMMER
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyThe Salvation ArmyEscape It
    Joe Public & Juno MediaChicken LickenGeneralSoul Food 2 The World
    Avatar AgencyWomen's Legal CentreGeneralNxmeHim
    PromiseAB InBev - Castle LiteCastle Lite DraughtThe Cold Case
    Online Video Series
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneral4XForce of Nature
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC Nasty C BurgerSauciest Signing of the Summer
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralKhuphuka Nathi
    Publicis Groupe AfricaToyotaGeneralToyota Dakar
    FCB AfricaAxeGeneralThe Axe Effect
    Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralDecembuary
    Joe PublicNedbankGeneralHardworking Professionals
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaGeneralMozzie
    Dentsu CreativeCorona AfricaCoronaFirst Beach
    Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyThe Salvation ArmyEscape It
    ClockworkFeelzFeelz Buttercup CondomzThe Audio Cockblock
    ClockworkFeelzFeelz Buttercup CondomzUnhappily Ever After
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaGeneralNissan Intelligent Playlist
    Jacaranda FMJacaranda FMGeneralTrue Crime South Africa - die Afrikaanse weergawe: Season 3
    Branded Content
    Ogilvy South AfricaMastercardMastercard Carded TikTok Branded EffectCarded
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Accenture SongPeugeotGeneralMost Dirt Wins
    99cCheckersGeneralCheckers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
    PromiseAB InBev - Castle LiteCastle Lite DraughtThe Cold Case
    Dentsu CreativeCorona AfricaCoronaFirst Beach
    CONNECT
    Social Media Campaigns
    Ogilvy South AfricaMastercardMastercard Carded TikTok Branded EffectCarded
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South Africa & Volkswagen South AfricaKFC BrandKFC X VW SUMMER
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKentucky Town Bloemfontein Pop Up#Bloemfontaste
    FCB AfricaSteri StumpieLimited edition flavoured milkSteri Stumpie Mysteri Flavour
    M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up GroupNando’s x MaybellineGeneralHotMess
    Ogilvy South AfricaUnileverVaseline Petroleum Jelly#VaselineVerified
    Lucky HustleXiaomi South AfricaXiaomi Redmi Note 15Xiaomi RN15 - Titan Tough
    99cCheckersGeneralCheckers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
    VML SAMondelēzGeneralLunchBar 60th Birthday – Monolith
    BoundlessBICGeneralBICgeons
    PromiseAB InBev - Castle LiteCastle Lite DraughtThe Cold Case
    McCann JoburgSteersGeneralBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger) Response Track
    VML SAVaselineGeneralMntana Ka Gogo
    The Odd NumberPrevidarOnline MagazineShow Ghana Love
    Online Video Channels
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    FCB AfricaAxeGeneralThe Axe Effect
    Lucky HustleXiaomi South AfricaXiaomi Redmi Note 15Xiaomi RN15 - Titan Tough
    Social Communities
    Ogilvy South AfricaUnileverVaselineVaseline Soft Girl #ShelaV
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC BrandKentucky Fried Culture
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Ogilvy South AfricaUnileverVaseline Petroleum Jelly#VaselineVerified
    EGG studios. powered by Blue RobotSuperSportGeneralSuperSport Dream Team
    VML SAVaselineGeneralMntana Ka Gogo
    Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
    One Over OneDream Vacation ClubGeneralFakecation
    iProspect - A dentsu CompanyCastle Milk StoutCastle Milk StoutSongs to Savour
    Influencer Marketing
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneral#BehindTheLabel
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKentucky Town – National MenuSouth Ah, Home of Kentucky Town
    FCB AfricaSteri StumpieGeneralSteri Stumpie Mysteri Flavour
    Lucky HustleXiaomi South AfricaXiaomi Redmi Note 15Xiaomi RN15 - Titan Tough
    M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up GroupNando’s x MaybellineGeneralHotMess
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyThe Salvation ArmyEscape It
    ClockworkCrocsGeneralCroctober2025
    Accenture SongPeugeotGeneralMost Dirt Wins
    VML SAMondelēzGeneralLunchBar 60th Birthday – Monolith
    McCann JoburgDettolBar Soap12-Hour TikTok Takeover
    Humanz and Vicks South AfricaVicks South AfricaVicksRelief is in our Roots
    Creator Marketing
    Ogilvy South AfricaUnileverVaseline Cera GlowVaseline x Krispy Kreme: #GlazedandGlowing
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC Nasty C BurgerSauciest Signing of the Summer
    Ogilvy South Africa, Ogilvy SingaporeUnileverVaseline Petroleum Jelly#VaselineVerified
    ClockworkCrocsGeneralCroctober2025
    99cCheckersGeneralCheckers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
    The Odd NumberPrevidarOnline MagazineShow Ghana Love
    Juno Media & Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralSoulFood2theWorld
    Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
    Accenture SongNikNaksGeneralNaks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
    Digital Installations & Activations
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerMax Speed
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerSocial Screen
    Ogilvy South AfricaAB InBev SAGeneralInjury Time
    Accenture SongAllan GrayGeneralA Seat at The Table
    VML SAStandard Bank South AfricaGeneralThe Fraud Gallery
    Interactive Mixed Media
    Machine_SpotifySpotify AfricaWrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South Africa & Volkswagen South AfricaKFC BrandKFC X VW SUMMER
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Ogilvy South AfricaAB InBev SAGeneralInjury Time
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC BrandA.Inything for the Taste
    Accenture SongAllan GrayGeneralA Seat at The Table
    VML SAUnilever South AfricaDoveReal TLC: Turning Self-Care into Health Care
    iProspect - A dentsu CompanyFlying FishGeneralBillboard in your backyard
    INNOVATE
    Artificial Intelligence: Product, Platform and Experience
    One Over OneDream hotels & ResortsGeneralLeHotel
    One Over OneDream Vacation ClubGeneralFakecation
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC TasteKAIIA
    VML SAUnilever South AfricaDoveReal Beauty Generation 2.0: Permanent AI Inclusion via Chrome Extension
    Artificial Intelligence: Creative Communication
    One Over OneDream Hotels & ResortsDream Hotels & ResortsLeHotel
    Avatar AgencyWomen's Legal CentreWomen's Legal CentreNxmeHim
    VML SAStandard Bank South AfricaStandard Bank South AfricaThe Fraud Gallery
    Platform Innovation
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Accenture SongNikNaksGeneralNaks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaGeneralNissan Intelligent Playlist
    VML SAUnilever South AfricaDoveReal Beauty Generation 2.0: Permanent AI Inclusion via Chrome Extension
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    Channel Innovation
    ClockworkFeelzGeneralSlipping one past the Meta goalie
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneral#BehindTheLabel
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralWrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneralEscape It
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaGeneralNissan Intelligent Playlist
    ClockworkFeelzFeelz Buttercup CondomzUnhappily Ever After
    SAB (AB InBev)TavNetGeneralTavNet
    Social Media Innovation
    ClockworkFeelzFeelz Buttercup CondomzSlipping one past the Meta goalie
    Ogilvy South AfricaGoogleGoogleIf the          fits, circle it
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Accenture SongNikNaksGeneralNaks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
    Artificial Intelligence Innovation
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC TasteKAIIA
    IMPACT
    Digital Campaign Strategy
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneral#BehindTheLabel
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South Africa & Volkswagen South AfricaKFC BrandKFC & VW Summer
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Ogilvy South AfricaUnileverVaseline Petroleum Jelly#VaselineVerified
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneralEscape It
    Juno Media & Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralSoulFood2theWorld
    PromiseAB InBev - Castle LiteCastle Lite DraughtThe Cold Case
    Mobile Campaign Strategy
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Content Marketing Strategy
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneralEscape It
    PromiseAB InBev - Castle LiteCastle Lite DraughtThe Cold Case
    Best Use of Data in a Campaign
    Standard BankStandard BankStandard Bank Money ReelsStandard Bank Money Reels
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaGeneralNissan Intelligent Playlist
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Machine_SpotifySpotify AfricaWrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Break Through on a Budget
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    FCB AfricaAxeGeneralThe Axe Effect
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneralEscape It
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneral#BehindTheLabel
    BoundlessTABASCOGeneralRed Wall Hijack
    distrikt 9ShowmaxEkhaya BackpackersNot your regular 5-star
    VML SAVaselineGeneralMntana Ka Gogo
    The Odd NumberPrevidarGeneralShow Ghana Love
    Paid Search Marketing
    Ebony+IvoryFidelity Services GroupGeneralFSG Multi-Service Line
    Search Engine Optimisation
    Ogilvy South AfricaGoogleGoogleIf the          fits, circle it
    Takealot.comTakealot.comTakealot.comPainting South Africa Blue on Black Friday
    Takealot.comTakealot.comTakealot.comSEO - The Organic Growth Engine
    Dentsu PerformanceCapfinGeneralCapfin SEO
    Display Advertising
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneralEscape It
    365 Digital MediaStadio Higher EducationStadio Higher EducationBanners that built a profit
    Social Paid Advertising
    ClockworkFeelzGeneralSlipping one past the Meta goalie
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Lucid Performance & The MediaShopDebonairsFoodDebonairs | Debo Yesss
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisDiageoGeneralSitting Man
    Juno Media & Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralSoulFood2theWorld
    Innovative use of Media Planning
    ClockworkFeelzGeneralSlipping one past the Meta goalie
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneralEscape It
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyGeneral#BehindTheLabel
    McCann JoburgDettolBar Soap12-Hour TikTok Takeover
    Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
    DemographicaMoore InfinityGeneralThe Chino Audit
    Use of Programmatic Media
    Connect - Up & Up GroupAstron EnergyPetrolAstron Energy - You Dream We Pay
    365 Digital MediaStadio Higher EducationStadio Higher EducationThe first predictive enrolment
    Guerilla Tactic MediaDStv | SupersportFootball SeasonThe ‘Mo’ment - media that reacts like a fan
    Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
    Fuse Growth Studio for TakealotTakealotGeneralThe Long Tail of a Wishlist.
    PUBLISH
    Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
    News24News24News24 news websiteNews24 site
    Custom or Community Publishing
    Novus MediaNovanewsCommunity ContentNovanews
    Email Newsletters & Marketing
    Media24VodacomGeneralStrategic brand transformation through digital content excellence
    News24News24News24 editor newslettersNews24 Newsletters
    Social Media Content
    Media24 / Daily SunDaily SunLive funeral streaming coverageFrom Broadcast to Breaking News: Daily Sun's Real-Time Funeral Coverage Revolution
    News24News24Reporting NotesReporting Notes
    The Odd NumberPrevidarOnline MagazineShow Ghana Love
    Data Strategy & Data Journalism
    News24News24Special reportX Boer Unmasked
    Video Content
    Media24 / Daily SunDaily SunGeneralAsk an Expert: Visual Translation for Survival
    News24News24Special reportHunted - Tracked, traced, and eliminated: How Mpho Mafole was murdered
    Live Event Content
    One Over OneJägermeisterGeneralHaus of Kühl
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerSocial Screen
    Media24 / Daily SunDaily SunGeneralDavid Sejobe live funeral
    Audio Content & Podcasts
    News24News24GeneralThe Lead
    News24News24PodcastBruce Whitfield’s Business Week
    East Coast RadioEast Coast RadioGeneralEast Coast Radio: Angler News SA with Vinesh Soogreem
    Publisher Innovation
    Novus MediaThe Rugby FactoryCommunity ContentThe Rugby Factory
    News24News24Special reportThe Secret
    Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
    Media24News24News24News24 Raise your game
    CRAFT
    Craft - Marketing Copywriting
    ClockworkFeelzFeelz Buttercup CondomzSlipping one past the Meta goalie
    Lucky HustleWoodrock Animal RescueService - Animal RescueKennel To The Crib
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisPhilips South AfricaPhilips Series 3000 TrimmerBarber Drama
    Craft - Research
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    RogerwilcoRogerwilcoGeneralTownship Customer Experience Report
    Craft - Interface Design
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    MakeReignPOWACampaignCreate & Donate
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
    Algorithm Performance MarketingAlgorithm Performance MarketingPathfinder AI Powered MethodologyPathfinder: Engineering a Demand Intelligence Engine That Turns Unstructured Data into Deployable Digital Architecture
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaGeneralNissan Intelligent Playlist
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesGeneralSocial Screen
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerMax Speed
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    Craft - Strategy
    One Over OneJägermeisterGeneralJägermeister Orange Product Launch
    Ogilvy South AfricaGoogleGoogleIf the          fits, circle it
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralKhuphuka Nathi
    MakeReignKhulaDigital ProductKhula
    Craft - UX
    One Over OneDream Vacation ClubGeneralFakecation
    MakeReignPOWACampaignCreate & Donate
    Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralKhuphuka Nathi
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    99cCheckersGeneralCheckers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
    Craft - Social Media Community Management
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC BrandKentucky Fried Culture
    Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaSouth Ah, Home of Kentucky TownSouth Ah, Home of Kentucky Town
    VML SAVaselineGeneralMntana Ka Gogo
    Craft - Digital Media
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGeneralForever Golf
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiGeneralTikTok Test Drive
    Craft - Use of Sound
    ClockworkFeelzFeelz Buttercup CondomzThe Audio Cockblock
    Machine_SpotifySpotify AfricaWrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralKhuphuka Nathi
    MscsportsTelkomGeneralPossibility in Play
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Accenture SongAllan GrayGeneralA Seat at The Table
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaGeneralNissan Intelligent Playlist
    McCann JoburgSteersGeneralBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger) Response Track
    Craft - Interactive Design
    One Over OneDream Hotels & ResortsGeneralLeHotel
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesGeneralSocial Screen
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    MakeReignKhulaGeneralKhula
    Craft - Digital Content Marketing
    Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagenGolfForever Golf
    Excellence in Craft: Creator Content
    ClockworkCrocsCrocsCroctober2025
    Excellence in Craft: Innovative use of Technology
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerMax Speed
    LePub JohannesburgHeineken BeveragesHeineken BeerSocial Screen
    Ogilvy South AfricaAudiAudiTikTok Test Drive
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar FoundationGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    TBWA\ Hunt LascarisNissan South AfricaNissan BrandNissan Intelligent Playlist
    Accenture SongNikNaksSnacks - Soft ExtrudesNaks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
    SPECIAL HONOURS
    Best Digital Student
    Vega School at EmerisAbia Bosman, Danile Krige, Danica Viljoen, Zané Witte
    Vega School at EmerisMargaret Parada, Jaden Jacobs, Seth Hendriks, Destiny Nyamavuvu
    Vega School at EmerisArielle Marinakis
    Vega School at EmerisChad Gaddie
    Vega School at EmerisArielle Marinakis, Aidan Burns, Liam Zackey, Chelsea Fensham, Tamlyn Moffatt
    Vega School at EmerisAlexia Petrou
    Digital Rising Star
    Ogilvy South AfricaLauren Gericke
    Independent CreativeLwando Mfundisi
    Ogilvy South AfricaNobuhle Tylor Maje
    Accenture SongGregory Leigh Booysen
    Ogilvy South AfricaTumelo Mulovhedzi
    Ogilvy South AfricaGorata Phefo
    Ogilvy South AfricaNigel Ndlovu
    Ogilvy South AfricaLutho Deliwe
    McCann JoburgChuma Maqanda
    SAB (AB InBev)Cleo Campbell
    HumanzMichael Cost
    Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry
    SAB (AB InBev)TavNetGeneralTavNet
    Ogilvy South AfricaNkanyezi MasangoGeneralOgilvy
    Pixel for Purpose
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyHonours#BehindTheLabel
    Media24 / Daily SunDaily SunHonoursSunGereza: From Reporting the Crisis to Fighting it
    Media24 / Daily SunDaily SunHonoursValidating the Voiceless: Confronting the 2025 GBV Pandemic
    Lucky HustleRingside FitnessHonoursRingside Fitness - The Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
    Accenture SongThe Philipstown WireCar Grand PrixGeneralThe Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
    Lucky HustleWoodrock Animal RescueHonoursKennel To The Crib
    ClockworkThe Salvation ArmyHonoursEscape It
    Ogilvy South AfricaAB InBevGeneralCBL Real Injury Time
    The Odd NumberPrevidarGeneralShow Ghana Love
    MettlestateKasi FlareHonoursKasi Flare
    Best Individual Contribution to Digital Marketing
    Publicis Groupe AfricaAndrea QuayeGeneralMarketing Director
    Ogilvy South AfricaGrant MacPhersonHonoursChief Marketing Officer
    HumanzMichael ConstantinidesGeneralHead of Strategy and Client Development
    Best Direct Brand or Online Business
    Novus MediaNovanewsHonoursNovanews
    Lucid VenturesJasper & JuteGeneralJasper & Jute
    Localisation & Cultural Relevance
    OgilvyVolkswagenHonoursForever Golf
    Machine_SpotifyGeneralWrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
    Machine_SpotifyHonoursKhuphuka Nathi
    Media24 / Daily SunDaily SunHonoursWorld No Tobacco Day: A Global Call to Breathe!
    Honest MarketingHeineken BeveragesGeneralWindhoek x Food to Commerce
    Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM, DW & East Coast RadioGeneralDon’t Hold Back – Season 3
    Oliver MarketingCleanipediaHonoursBakhombise
    Lucid VenturesJasper & JuteGeneralJasper & Jute
    iProspect - A dentsu CompanyCastle Milk StoutHonoursSongs to Savour
    Defined PRKnorroxGeneralUmcimbi Wakho

    Read more: digital advertising, Volkswagen, Joe Public, Ogilvy, Spotify, The Salvation Army, KFC South Africa, Chris Borain, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, Clockwork, Machine_, MakeReign, Elizabeth Mokwena, Accenture Song
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