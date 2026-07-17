Bookmarks2026 | All the IAB South Africa 2026 Bookmark Awards finalists

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Bookmark Awards (Image supplied)

Drawn from hundreds of entries submitted across the eligibility period of 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026, the finalists were selected through a rigorous remote judging process conducted by almost 88 specialist jurors.

They represent the work that South Africa's most experienced digital practitioners, after weeks of independent evaluation, believe genuinely moved the needle.

The full shortlist spans seven digital ecosystems: Build, Communicate, Connect, Innovate, Impact, Publish and Special Honours, a category architecture designed to assess digital work not by the channel it ran in but by what it actually achieved in the world.

Chris Borain, executive director of IAB South Africa, says the quality of this year's shortlist speaks for itself.

"The 2026 shortlist is one of the strongest we have seen. Across every category, the work that made it through judging is ideas-led, craft-driven and results-backed.

That is exactly what the Bookmark Awards was built to recognise, and exactly what South African digital is capable of when the bar is set high enough."

The work that made the cut

The 2026 shortlist spans the full breadth of South African digital, from AI-powered brand experiences and purpose-driven publisher journalism to cultural activations, performance platforms and work built entirely around community impact.

Among the agencies featuring across multiple categories are Ogilvy, MakeReign, Clockwork, Accenture Song, Machine_ and Joe Public, each with entries spread across several ecosystems, reflecting both the range and consistency of their digital output over the past year.

On the brand side, Volkswagen, Spotify, KFC South Africa, The Salvation Army and Khula appear across numerous categories, signalling work that resonated not just creatively but commercially and strategically.

The Special Honours shortlist reflects the industry's growing commitment to work that goes beyond campaign metrics. The Pixel for Purpose category includes entries addressing gender-based violence, animal welfare, financial inclusion and community upliftment. The Digital Rising Star nominees represent emerging talent from across the industry.

Round 2 judging convenes next week

With the finalist list now confirmed, the Bookmark Awards jury, led by Jury President Elizabeth Mokwena, executive marketing director at Unilever Africa, convenes for in-person Round 2 judging in Johannesburg and Cape Town next week, on 22, 23 and 24 July 2026.

Nine category chairs will lead their respective judging panels through a live deliberation process, evaluating shortlisted work face to face and determining which entries will take home Gold, Silver, Bronze and Craft Pixels, as well as the coveted Black Pixel awards in Special Honours.

The awards ceremony

Winners will be revealed at the 2026 Bookmark Awards ceremony on Thursday, 13 August 2026, at The Forum, The Campus in Johannesburg.

Tickets go on sale on 27 July on Howler

All the finalists