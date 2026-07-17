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#Bookmarks2026 | All the IAB South Africa 2026 Bookmark Awards finalists
Drawn from hundreds of entries submitted across the eligibility period of 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026, the finalists were selected through a rigorous remote judging process conducted by almost 88 specialist jurors.
They represent the work that South Africa's most experienced digital practitioners, after weeks of independent evaluation, believe genuinely moved the needle.
The full shortlist spans seven digital ecosystems: Build, Communicate, Connect, Innovate, Impact, Publish and Special Honours, a category architecture designed to assess digital work not by the channel it ran in but by what it actually achieved in the world.
Chris Borain, executive director of IAB South Africa, says the quality of this year's shortlist speaks for itself.
"The 2026 shortlist is one of the strongest we have seen. Across every category, the work that made it through judging is ideas-led, craft-driven and results-backed.
That is exactly what the Bookmark Awards was built to recognise, and exactly what South African digital is capable of when the bar is set high enough."
The work that made the cut
The 2026 shortlist spans the full breadth of South African digital, from AI-powered brand experiences and purpose-driven publisher journalism to cultural activations, performance platforms and work built entirely around community impact.
Among the agencies featuring across multiple categories are Ogilvy, MakeReign, Clockwork, Accenture Song, Machine_ and Joe Public, each with entries spread across several ecosystems, reflecting both the range and consistency of their digital output over the past year.
On the brand side, Volkswagen, Spotify, KFC South Africa, The Salvation Army and Khula appear across numerous categories, signalling work that resonated not just creatively but commercially and strategically.
The Special Honours shortlist reflects the industry's growing commitment to work that goes beyond campaign metrics. The Pixel for Purpose category includes entries addressing gender-based violence, animal welfare, financial inclusion and community upliftment. The Digital Rising Star nominees represent emerging talent from across the industry.
Round 2 judging convenes next week
With the finalist list now confirmed, the Bookmark Awards jury, led by Jury President Elizabeth Mokwena, executive marketing director at Unilever Africa, convenes for in-person Round 2 judging in Johannesburg and Cape Town next week, on 22, 23 and 24 July 2026.
Nine category chairs will lead their respective judging panels through a live deliberation process, evaluating shortlisted work face to face and determining which entries will take home Gold, Silver, Bronze and Craft Pixels, as well as the coveted Black Pixel awards in Special Honours.
The awards ceremony
Winners will be revealed at the 2026 Bookmark Awards ceremony on Thursday, 13 August 2026, at The Forum, The Campus in Johannesburg.
Tickets go on sale on 27 July on Howler
All the finalists
|BUILD
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|So Interactive
|Richfield
|Richfield
|Richfield Website
|Public Service & NPO Platforms
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|MakeReign
|POWA
|Campaign
|Create & Donate
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|The Salvation Army
|Escape It
|Software, Services & Platforms
|SAB (AB InBev)
|TavNet
|General
|TavNet
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|Mobile Apps
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|Mobile Sites
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Taste
|KAIIA
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Social Screen
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|Nissan Brand
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|MakeReign
|POWA
|Campaign
|Create & Donate
|So Interactive
|Richfield
|Richfield
|Richfield Website
|Campaign / Microsites
|One Over One
|Dream Hotels & Resorts
|General
|Lehotel
|One Over One
|Dream Vacation Club
|General
|Fakecation
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|The Salvation Army
|Escape It
|distrikt 9
|Showmax
|The People vs. VBS
|The Real Cost Of Banking
|Joe Public & Juno
|Chicken Licken
|General
|Soul Food 2 The World
|Games
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Employee Experience Platform
|Ogilvy South Africa
|OM Bank
|General
|Break The Bank
|Customer Experience Design
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Social Screen
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Taste
|KAIIA
|Mscsports
|Telkom
|General
|Possibility in Play
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|COMMUNICATE
|Integrated Digital Campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa & Volkswagen South Africa
|KFC Brand
|KFC X VW SUMMER
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|The Salvation Army
|Escape It
|Joe Public & Juno Media
|Chicken Licken
|General
|Soul Food 2 The World
|Avatar Agency
|Women's Legal Centre
|General
|NxmeHim
|Promise
|AB InBev - Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Draught
|The Cold Case
|Online Video Series
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|4XForce of Nature
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Nasty C Burger
|Sauciest Signing of the Summer
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Toyota
|General
|Toyota Dakar
|FCB Africa
|Axe
|General
|The Axe Effect
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|Decembuary
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Hardworking Professionals
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|General
|Mozzie
|Dentsu Creative
|Corona Africa
|Corona
|First Beach
|Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|The Salvation Army
|Escape It
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|Feelz Buttercup Condomz
|The Audio Cockblock
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|Feelz Buttercup Condomz
|Unhappily Ever After
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|General
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM
|General
|True Crime South Africa - die Afrikaanse weergawe: Season 3
|Branded Content
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Mastercard
|Mastercard Carded TikTok Branded Effect
|Carded
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Accenture Song
|Peugeot
|General
|Most Dirt Wins
|99c
|Checkers
|General
|Checkers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
|Promise
|AB InBev - Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Draught
|The Cold Case
|Dentsu Creative
|Corona Africa
|Corona
|First Beach
|CONNECT
|Social Media Campaigns
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Mastercard
|Mastercard Carded TikTok Branded Effect
|Carded
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa & Volkswagen South Africa
|KFC Brand
|KFC X VW SUMMER
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|Kentucky Town Bloemfontein Pop Up
|#Bloemfontaste
|FCB Africa
|Steri Stumpie
|Limited edition flavoured milk
|Steri Stumpie Mysteri Flavour
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Nando’s x Maybelline
|General
|HotMess
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
|#VaselineVerified
|Lucky Hustle
|Xiaomi South Africa
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
|Xiaomi RN15 - Titan Tough
|99c
|Checkers
|General
|Checkers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
|VML SA
|Mondelēz
|General
|LunchBar 60th Birthday – Monolith
|Boundless
|BIC
|General
|BICgeons
|Promise
|AB InBev - Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Draught
|The Cold Case
|McCann Joburg
|Steers
|General
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger) Response Track
|VML SA
|Vaseline
|General
|Mntana Ka Gogo
|The Odd Number
|Previdar
|Online Magazine
|Show Ghana Love
|Online Video Channels
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|FCB Africa
|Axe
|General
|The Axe Effect
|Lucky Hustle
|Xiaomi South Africa
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
|Xiaomi RN15 - Titan Tough
|Social Communities
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline
|Vaseline Soft Girl #ShelaV
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Brand
|Kentucky Fried Culture
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
|#VaselineVerified
|EGG studios. powered by Blue Robot
|SuperSport
|General
|SuperSport Dream Team
|VML SA
|Vaseline
|General
|Mntana Ka Gogo
|Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
|One Over One
|Dream Vacation Club
|General
|Fakecation
|iProspect - A dentsu Company
|Castle Milk Stout
|Castle Milk Stout
|Songs to Savour
|Influencer Marketing
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|#BehindTheLabel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|Kentucky Town – National Menu
|South Ah, Home of Kentucky Town
|FCB Africa
|Steri Stumpie
|General
|Steri Stumpie Mysteri Flavour
|Lucky Hustle
|Xiaomi South Africa
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
|Xiaomi RN15 - Titan Tough
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Nando’s x Maybelline
|General
|HotMess
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|The Salvation Army
|Escape It
|Clockwork
|Crocs
|General
|Croctober2025
|Accenture Song
|Peugeot
|General
|Most Dirt Wins
|VML SA
|Mondelēz
|General
|LunchBar 60th Birthday – Monolith
|McCann Joburg
|Dettol
|Bar Soap
|12-Hour TikTok Takeover
|Humanz and Vicks South Africa
|Vicks South Africa
|Vicks
|Relief is in our Roots
|Creator Marketing
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Cera Glow
|Vaseline x Krispy Kreme: #GlazedandGlowing
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Nasty C Burger
|Sauciest Signing of the Summer
|Ogilvy South Africa, Ogilvy Singapore
|Unilever
|Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
|#VaselineVerified
|Clockwork
|Crocs
|General
|Croctober2025
|99c
|Checkers
|General
|Checkers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
|The Odd Number
|Previdar
|Online Magazine
|Show Ghana Love
|Juno Media & Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|SoulFood2theWorld
|Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks
|General
|Naks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
|Digital Installations & Activations
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Max Speed
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Social Screen
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev SA
|General
|Injury Time
|Accenture Song
|Allan Gray
|General
|A Seat at The Table
|VML SA
|Standard Bank South Africa
|General
|The Fraud Gallery
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify Africa
|Wrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa & Volkswagen South Africa
|KFC Brand
|KFC X VW SUMMER
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev SA
|General
|Injury Time
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Brand
|A.Inything for the Taste
|Accenture Song
|Allan Gray
|General
|A Seat at The Table
|VML SA
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove
|Real TLC: Turning Self-Care into Health Care
|iProspect - A dentsu Company
|Flying Fish
|General
|Billboard in your backyard
|INNOVATE
|Artificial Intelligence: Product, Platform and Experience
|One Over One
|Dream hotels & Resorts
|General
|LeHotel
|One Over One
|Dream Vacation Club
|General
|Fakecation
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Taste
|KAIIA
|VML SA
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove
|Real Beauty Generation 2.0: Permanent AI Inclusion via Chrome Extension
|Artificial Intelligence: Creative Communication
|One Over One
|Dream Hotels & Resorts
|Dream Hotels & Resorts
|LeHotel
|Avatar Agency
|Women's Legal Centre
|Women's Legal Centre
|NxmeHim
|VML SA
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Standard Bank South Africa
|The Fraud Gallery
|Platform Innovation
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks
|General
|Naks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|General
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|VML SA
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove
|Real Beauty Generation 2.0: Permanent AI Inclusion via Chrome Extension
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|Channel Innovation
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|General
|Slipping one past the Meta goalie
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|#BehindTheLabel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Wrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|Escape It
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|General
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|Feelz Buttercup Condomz
|Unhappily Ever After
|SAB (AB InBev)
|TavNet
|General
|TavNet
|Social Media Innovation
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|Feelz Buttercup Condomz
|Slipping one past the Meta goalie
|Ogilvy South Africa
|If the fits, circle it
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks
|General
|Naks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
|Artificial Intelligence Innovation
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Taste
|KAIIA
|IMPACT
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|#BehindTheLabel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa & Volkswagen South Africa
|KFC Brand
|KFC & VW Summer
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Unilever
|Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
|#VaselineVerified
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|Escape It
|Juno Media & Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|SoulFood2theWorld
|Promise
|AB InBev - Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Draught
|The Cold Case
|Mobile Campaign Strategy
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Content Marketing Strategy
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|Escape It
|Promise
|AB InBev - Castle Lite
|Castle Lite Draught
|The Cold Case
|Best Use of Data in a Campaign
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Money Reels
|Standard Bank Money Reels
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|General
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify Africa
|Wrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Break Through on a Budget
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|FCB Africa
|Axe
|General
|The Axe Effect
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|Escape It
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|#BehindTheLabel
|Boundless
|TABASCO
|General
|Red Wall Hijack
|distrikt 9
|Showmax
|Ekhaya Backpackers
|Not your regular 5-star
|VML SA
|Vaseline
|General
|Mntana Ka Gogo
|The Odd Number
|Previdar
|General
|Show Ghana Love
|Paid Search Marketing
|Ebony+Ivory
|Fidelity Services Group
|General
|FSG Multi-Service Line
|Search Engine Optimisation
|Ogilvy South Africa
|If the fits, circle it
|Takealot.com
|Takealot.com
|Takealot.com
|Painting South Africa Blue on Black Friday
|Takealot.com
|Takealot.com
|Takealot.com
|SEO - The Organic Growth Engine
|Dentsu Performance
|Capfin
|General
|Capfin SEO
|Display Advertising
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|Escape It
|365 Digital Media
|Stadio Higher Education
|Stadio Higher Education
|Banners that built a profit
|Social Paid Advertising
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|General
|Slipping one past the Meta goalie
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Lucid Performance & The MediaShop
|Debonairs
|Food
|Debonairs | Debo Yesss
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Diageo
|General
|Sitting Man
|Juno Media & Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|SoulFood2theWorld
|Innovative use of Media Planning
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|General
|Slipping one past the Meta goalie
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|Escape It
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|General
|#BehindTheLabel
|McCann Joburg
|Dettol
|Bar Soap
|12-Hour TikTok Takeover
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Demographica
|Moore Infinity
|General
|The Chino Audit
|Use of Programmatic Media
|Connect - Up & Up Group
|Astron Energy
|Petrol
|Astron Energy - You Dream We Pay
|365 Digital Media
|Stadio Higher Education
|Stadio Higher Education
|The first predictive enrolment
|Guerilla Tactic Media
|DStv | Supersport
|Football Season
|The ‘Mo’ment - media that reacts like a fan
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
|Fuse Growth Studio for Takealot
|Takealot
|General
|The Long Tail of a Wishlist.
|PUBLISH
|Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
|News24
|News24
|News24 news website
|News24 site
|Custom or Community Publishing
|Novus Media
|Novanews
|Community Content
|Novanews
|Email Newsletters & Marketing
|Media24
|Vodacom
|General
|Strategic brand transformation through digital content excellence
|News24
|News24
|News24 editor newsletters
|News24 Newsletters
|Social Media Content
|Media24 / Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|Live funeral streaming coverage
|From Broadcast to Breaking News: Daily Sun's Real-Time Funeral Coverage Revolution
|News24
|News24
|Reporting Notes
|Reporting Notes
|The Odd Number
|Previdar
|Online Magazine
|Show Ghana Love
|Data Strategy & Data Journalism
|News24
|News24
|Special report
|X Boer Unmasked
|Video Content
|Media24 / Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|General
|Ask an Expert: Visual Translation for Survival
|News24
|News24
|Special report
|Hunted - Tracked, traced, and eliminated: How Mpho Mafole was murdered
|Live Event Content
|One Over One
|Jägermeister
|General
|Haus of Kühl
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Social Screen
|Media24 / Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|General
|David Sejobe live funeral
|Audio Content & Podcasts
|News24
|News24
|General
|The Lead
|News24
|News24
|Podcast
|Bruce Whitfield’s Business Week
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Radio
|General
|East Coast Radio: Angler News SA with Vinesh Soogreem
|Publisher Innovation
|Novus Media
|The Rugby Factory
|Community Content
|The Rugby Factory
|News24
|News24
|Special report
|The Secret
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Media24
|News24
|News24
|News24 Raise your game
|CRAFT
|Craft - Marketing Copywriting
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|Feelz Buttercup Condomz
|Slipping one past the Meta goalie
|Lucky Hustle
|Woodrock Animal Rescue
|Service - Animal Rescue
|Kennel To The Crib
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Philips South Africa
|Philips Series 3000 Trimmer
|Barber Drama
|Craft - Research
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Rogerwilco
|Rogerwilco
|General
|Township Customer Experience Report
|Craft - Interface Design
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|MakeReign
|POWA
|Campaign
|Create & Donate
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
|Algorithm Performance Marketing
|Algorithm Performance Marketing
|Pathfinder AI Powered Methodology
|Pathfinder: Engineering a Demand Intelligence Engine That Turns Unstructured Data into Deployable Digital Architecture
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|General
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|Social Screen
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Max Speed
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|Craft - Strategy
|One Over One
|Jägermeister
|General
|Jägermeister Orange Product Launch
|Ogilvy South Africa
|If the fits, circle it
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Khuphuka Nathi
|MakeReign
|Khula
|Digital Product
|Khula
|Craft - UX
|One Over One
|Dream Vacation Club
|General
|Fakecation
|MakeReign
|POWA
|Campaign
|Create & Donate
|Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|99c
|Checkers
|General
|Checkers X Dan Mace - Christmas 2025
|Craft - Social Media Community Management
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Brand
|Kentucky Fried Culture
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|South Ah, Home of Kentucky Town
|South Ah, Home of Kentucky Town
|VML SA
|Vaseline
|General
|Mntana Ka Gogo
|Craft - Digital Media
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|General
|Forever Golf
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|General
|TikTok Test Drive
|Craft - Use of Sound
|Clockwork
|Feelz
|Feelz Buttercup Condomz
|The Audio Cockblock
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Spotify Africa
|Wrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Mscsports
|Telkom
|General
|Possibility in Play
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Accenture Song
|Allan Gray
|General
|A Seat at The Table
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|General
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|McCann Joburg
|Steers
|General
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger) Response Track
|Craft - Interactive Design
|One Over One
|Dream Hotels & Resorts
|General
|LeHotel
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|Social Screen
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|MakeReign
|Khula
|General
|Khula
|Craft - Digital Content Marketing
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|Forever Golf
|Excellence in Craft: Creator Content
|Clockwork
|Crocs
|Crocs
|Croctober2025
|Excellence in Craft: Innovative use of Technology
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Max Speed
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages
|Heineken Beer
|Social Screen
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi
|Audi
|TikTok Test Drive
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Foundation
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Nissan South Africa
|Nissan Brand
|Nissan Intelligent Playlist
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks
|Snacks - Soft Extrudes
|Naks Level: The AI Mentor on WhatsApp
|SPECIAL HONOURS
|Best Digital Student
|Vega School at Emeris
|Abia Bosman, Danile Krige, Danica Viljoen, Zané Witte
|Vega School at Emeris
|Margaret Parada, Jaden Jacobs, Seth Hendriks, Destiny Nyamavuvu
|Vega School at Emeris
|Arielle Marinakis
|Vega School at Emeris
|Chad Gaddie
|Vega School at Emeris
|Arielle Marinakis, Aidan Burns, Liam Zackey, Chelsea Fensham, Tamlyn Moffatt
|Vega School at Emeris
|Alexia Petrou
|Digital Rising Star
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Lauren Gericke
|Independent Creative
|Lwando Mfundisi
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Nobuhle Tylor Maje
|Accenture Song
|Gregory Leigh Booysen
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Tumelo Mulovhedzi
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gorata Phefo
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Nigel Ndlovu
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Lutho Deliwe
|McCann Joburg
|Chuma Maqanda
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Cleo Campbell
|Humanz
|Michael Cost
|Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry
|SAB (AB InBev)
|TavNet
|General
|TavNet
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Nkanyezi Masango
|General
|Ogilvy
|Pixel for Purpose
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|Honours
|#BehindTheLabel
|Media24 / Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|Honours
|SunGereza: From Reporting the Crisis to Fighting it
|Media24 / Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|Honours
|Validating the Voiceless: Confronting the 2025 GBV Pandemic
|Lucky Hustle
|Ringside Fitness
|Honours
|Ringside Fitness - The Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
|Accenture Song
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|General
|The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix
|Lucky Hustle
|Woodrock Animal Rescue
|Honours
|Kennel To The Crib
|Clockwork
|The Salvation Army
|Honours
|Escape It
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev
|General
|CBL Real Injury Time
|The Odd Number
|Previdar
|General
|Show Ghana Love
|Mettlestate
|Kasi Flare
|Honours
|Kasi Flare
|Best Individual Contribution to Digital Marketing
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Andrea Quaye
|General
|Marketing Director
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Grant MacPherson
|Honours
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Humanz
|Michael Constantinides
|General
|Head of Strategy and Client Development
|Best Direct Brand or Online Business
|Novus Media
|Novanews
|Honours
|Novanews
|Lucid Ventures
|Jasper & Jute
|General
|Jasper & Jute
|Localisation & Cultural Relevance
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen
|Honours
|Forever Golf
|Machine_
|Spotify
|General
|Wrapped 2026: Amagwinya Truck Jingle
|Machine_
|Spotify
|Honours
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Media24 / Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|Honours
|World No Tobacco Day: A Global Call to Breathe!
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|Windhoek x Food to Commerce
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM, DW & East Coast Radio
|General
|Don’t Hold Back – Season 3
|Oliver Marketing
|Cleanipedia
|Honours
|Bakhombise
|Lucid Ventures
|Jasper & Jute
|General
|Jasper & Jute
|iProspect - A dentsu Company
|Castle Milk Stout
|Honours
|Songs to Savour
|Defined PR
|Knorrox
|General
|Umcimbi Wakho