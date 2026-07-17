Netflix says South Africa is breaking through with the hits

Netflix's latest What We Watched report has confirmed what social media users have been witnessing for months: The Polygamist has become one of South Africa's biggest global streaming success stories.

Warren Masemola and Prince Grootboom face off in 180. Source: Netflix.

Engagement

The streaming giant's latest engagement report, covering January to June 2026, reveals that The Polygamist amassed 17 million views worldwide, while local film 180 attracted 37 million views, prompting Netflix to single South Africa out alongside major international production markets including South Korea, Spain, Japan and India.

The recognition comes as Netflix reported more than 97 billion hours watched globally during the six-month period, with non-English titles accounting for more than a third of all viewing.

But for The Polygamist, which has stayed in the top 10 of Non-English Shows, the numbers only tell part of the story.The series has evolved into an unexpected pop culture phenomenon, inspiring memes, online debates and a wave of AI-generated imagery across social media platforms. Fans have embraced the show's drama, using generative AI tools to imagine themselves as members of the fictional Gomora family.

The trend has spread well beyond South Africa. No Scrubs hitmaker Kandi Burruss is among the public figures who have shared AI-generated "Jonasi wife" portraits, while thousands of users across TikTok, Instagram and X have created their own versions, turning the show's visual identity into a viral internet trend.

Influencing culture

It's a rare example of a South African television production influencing global online culture rather than simply finding an international audience.

Netflix highlighted The Polygamist as one of the titles helping South Africa "break through" internationally, noting the series alongside local film 180 as examples of original stories that "resonate locally and travel globally."That international reach reflects a broader shift on the platform.

Netflix said audiences are increasingly embracing stories from outside their own countries, with productions from South Korea, Spain, India, Japan and South Africa all among the standout performers during the first half of the year.

While The Polygamist's 17 million views place it well behind global blockbusters such as His & Hers and Bridgerton, the series' cultural footprint arguably extends beyond its viewing figures. It has sparked conversations around marriage, gender roles and tradition, while simultaneously becoming one of the most recognisable visual trends on social media.

For South African creators, that may be the bigger milestone. Success is no longer measured solely by local ratings or international sales, but by whether a story enters the global cultural conversation.