The Polygamist breaks into Netflix global top 4 non-english shows

South African drama The Polygamist is having a strong international debut week on Netflix, not only reaching number four on the global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows chart, but also breaking into the Top 10 in multiple countries.

S'dumo Mtshali in a scene with Celeste Ntuli. Source: Netflix.

The series has appeared in national Top 10 lists across 13 countries like Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Jamaica, Kenya, and Nigeria, reflecting its wide appeal across both Caribbean and African audiences. The show recorded two million views and 19.1 million hours viewed, with a total runtime of 9 hours and 39 minutes.

Its performance highlights the growing cross-regional reach of South African storytelling, with The Polygamist finding traction well beyond its home market and resonating with viewers in diverse cultural contexts.

Alongside S'dumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede, Noluthando Shabalala, and Wonder Ndlovu, The Polygamist stars Celeste Ntuli, Kwanele Mthethwa, Luyanda Zwane, Kenneth Nkosi, Vuyo Biyela, Lwazie Keith Tsebesha, and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

Stats are as of 11:15 on 17 June 2026